The WWE is the place for larger-than-life characters. Putting on performances that suspend disbelief in the most athletic and dramatic manner, no industry is quite like professional wrestling. Some of the most legendary mainstream figures have travelled through the revolving door of WWE, with them leaving impressions on everyone.

From Hulk Hogan to 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin to just as recent as Roman Reigns, each era of WWE has a recognisable figure. However, despite the aura and accolades of some superstars, nothing is as memorable as a giant. Embodying the larger-than-life tagline, the WWE has seen some of the tallest athletes in its time.

Whether it's Andre the Giant or The Great Khali, the WWE has always made space for the tallest superstars. Defying their height by moving most athletically and powerfully, no one catches the eye more than current WWE superstar Braun Strowman. Known to be a Monster Among Men, this is exactly how tall the former Wyatt Family member is.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Braun Strowman's Raw Tag Team Championship victory at WrestleMania 34 saw him crown the WWE's youngest-ever champion, Nicholas (10 years old).

Braun Strowman's WWE Career

From the Wyatt Family to the Universal Championship

Having been with the WWE for over a decade, the 41-year-old made quite the name for himself then. Initially signing to the company in early 2013, it wasn't until late 2015 that Strowman debuted as a WWE superstar. Being thrust into the spotlight as the Black Sheep of the Wyatt Family, it was only a year later that Strowman was finding himself as a singles act.

Whether it was his hilarious "I'm not finished with you" feud with Reigns or imploding the ring alongside Big Show, Strowman has always known how to steal the show. The 2018 male WWE superstar of the year has a list of accomplishments that no one could have seen coming when he debuted as the Black Sheep.

A former Universal Champion, Strowman has also held the Intercontinental Championship alongside two reigns as a Tag Team Champion. The 2018 Money in the Bank winner, he was the Greatest Royal Rumble winner in the same year before winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale the following year.

How Tall is Strowman?

The 6'8" behemoth is the second-tallest active male WWE superstar

With the most eliminations of any active WWE superstar (34), Strowman's height has only ever been a benefit. His impressive athleticism, power and larger-than-life presentation make him a must-watch talent. Despite not being in the top 10 tallest WWE superstars in history, his 6ft 8in frame is a sight to behold.

One of the more successful big men in modern WWE history, Strowman has proved to be valuable under both Vince McMahon's creative and Triple H's creative. An undeniable talent, he is currently the joint-second tallest male WWE superstar in the company, matched only by Erick Rowan and Luke Gallows and bettered by the staggering 7'3" Omos. However, he doesn't even enter the top 10 tallest Superstars of all time.

Ranking WWE Superstar Height (ft, in) 1. Omos 7'3" 2. Braun Strowman 6'8" 3. Luke Gallows 6'8" 4. Erick Rowan 6'8" 5. Damian Priest 6'7" 6. Angelo Dawkins 6'5" 7. The Rock 6'5" 8. Drew McIntyre 6'5" 9. Randy Orton 6'5" 10. Karrion Kross 6'4"

A Complicated Height

Strowman's 6'8" frame has led to injuries

A size that saw Strowman compete as a successful Strongman, earning himself a gold medal at the 2012 Arnold Amateur Strongman Championships alongside numerous more golds, it has led to some severe injuries for the Monster of all Monsters.

When the 2023 Draft happened, Strowman was drafted to the Raw brand but was conspicuous by his absence soon after the move. Announcing he needed neck surgery, Strowman spent a year on the shelf before his eventual return. A neck injury that occurred in the ring, and a torn groin would plague the injury-riddled 2024 of Strowman not long after his return, proving that life as a 6'8" WWE Superstar isn't as easy as it looks.

Braun Strowman's Future

A Hall of Fame entry and more gold should be on the cards

A talent that'll inevitably go into WWE's Hall of Fame as one of the most impressive giants of his era, Strowman's arc within the WWE is commendable. Starting as the looming figure within the spooky Wyatt Family, he transcended the typical big-man role and has become an entertaining and talented superstar. His action-packed matches with Bronson Reed in 2024 were some of the best work of his career, with the future looking bright for WWE's big men.

With still plenty of time left in Strowman's WWE career, the 6'8" phenomenon will be hoping he can get himself some more championship gold to his name. A height that catches everyone's attention, Strowman on Netflix will capture the hearts and minds of all the newly-arriving WWE watchers.