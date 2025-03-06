Summary Possessing a gigantic build in football has its advantages but can come with its downsides in terms of speed and skill.

The ten tallest players in world football right now are predominantly goalkeepers or defenders.

Tall players like Konstantin Veretynskiy and Isaak Toure showcase height's impact in different positions.

Being tall is a highly desirable asset in the footballing world. A quality that allows you to have that extra edge over opponents when that long ball is hit downfield by the goalkeeper. However, the biggest players tend to be in goal themselves, with their dominating presence key to keeping the ball out of the net.

Despite the supposed glory that comes from being tall, it does have its problems. Footballers over 2 metres have been known to possess a slow and lanky playstyle, meaning their only quality attribute would be knocking the ball down to a teammate. You rarely see a gigantic footballer who has the skill that could cut it at the top level - unless you're Peter Crouch, of course.

Newcastle United's Dan Burn and Tottenham's Fraser Forster spring to mind when thinking of tall players in the Premier League, but how does their stature match up on the world stage? We searched across the globe for the ten tallest players in world football right now.

10 Tallest Players in World Football Right Now Ranking Player Club League Nationality Position Height (m) 1 Konstantin Veretynskiy Slavia Mozyr Vysheyshaya Liga Belarus GK 2.10 2 Isaak Toure Udinese Serie A Ivory Coast CB 2.06 3 Kjell Scherpen Sturm Graz Admiral Bundesliga Netherlands GK 2.06 4 Denys Tvardovskyi Shakhtar Donetsk Premier Liga Ukraine GK 2.06 5 Kyle Hudlin Newport County League Two England ST 2.06 6 Pape Sy FC Metz Ligue 1 Senegal GK 2.06 7 Kevin Gadellaa FC Utrecht Eredivisie Netherlands GK 2.06 8 Lucas Bergstrom Chelsea Premier League Finland GK 2.05 9 Carlos Miguel Nottingham Forest Premier League Brazil GK 2.04 10 Niks Sliede RFS Virsliga Latvia CB 2.03

10 Niks Sliede

2.03 metres

Born in 2004, Niks Sliede stands at an overwhelming height of 2.03 metres and plays for Latvian side FC RFS. His club has been one of the most successful in Latvia in recent times, with FC RFS even competing in the Europa League this season.

Sliede, at the age of just 20, has travelled around his home country in search for game time and took to the field for both Valmeria FC and FK Tukums 2000. After having a two-year stint at his current club three years ago, FC RFS resigned the centre-back in the January transfer window ahead of the new season.

9 Carlos Miguel

2.04 metres

Nottingham Forest signed Carlos Miguel for £3.4 million from Brazilian side Corinthians. In search of a new back-up goalkeeper, the Premier League club obtained the services of one of the tallest shot stoppers in the world. Miguel, with a domineering length of 2.04 metres, has been sparingly used by manager Nuno Espírito Santo following his move.

The 26-year-old made six saves on his debut at The City Ground against Newcastle however, and even saved a penalty from compatriot, Joelinton. Many supporters have been quick to criticise tall goalkeepers, persisting that they are unable to get down quick enough to stop shots. Miguel will be hoping he can follow in the footsteps of other Premier League giants and put these rumours about his game to bed.

8 Lucas Bergstrom

2.05 metres

When a young player comes through the ranks at Chelsea, you immediately think it was one of Todd Boehly's signings from when he dipped into the market for unknown, but promising stars. However, Lucas Bergstrom has been at Cobham longer than Boehly's been around, playing for the majority of their youth squads growing up.

Although yet to make an appearance for the Blues, Bergstrom has enjoyed loans at Peterborough United and Brommapojkarna. The goalkeeper situation at Stamford Bridge hasn't been the prettiest this season, and the Finnish international will be hoping he catches Enzo Maresca's eye in the few months left of the campaign.

7 Kevin Gadellaa

2.06 metres

Kevin Gadellaa is another goalkeeper on this list that has struggled for minutes in Europe. The 21-year-old has failed to make an impact at his current club, FC Utrecht, and has instead been frequently featuring for their second team.

The Dutchman remains quite far back in the pecking order, with both Michael Brouwer and Vasilios Barkas preferred to the 2.06 metre man. With his career still yet to come alive, Gadellaa's best years may be yet to come as he looks to break into the first-team at FC Utrecht. He's another player that has failed to use his height to attract staff into thinking he is worthy of any minutes in net.

6 Pape Sy

2.06 metres

Pape Sy's Golden Glove at the African Nations Championship caught the eye of European clubs who entered negotiations with the Senegalese international. This tournament is different to the African Cup of Nations - one of the biggest competitions in world football - and instead promotes local talent by only allowing those playing in Africa to compete.

The goalkeeper's impressive performances back in 2022 earned him a contract at Belgium second division side RFC Seraing. Since his move to Europe, his career has been on the rise and he currently plays for FC Metz in Ligue 2. Sy only holds two first-team appearances to his name in France, with his debut being cut short due to an injury in the 25th minute.

5 Kyle Hudlin

2.06 metres

Having a 2.06 metre striker in your team at the lower end of the English football pyramid sounds like absolute dream. As you slowly regress through the divisions in England, the quality of football becomes overshadowed by what fans love to call 'hoofball'. A term used to describe the scrappy style of play where teams launch the ball upfield instead of playing out from the back like you see in the elite leagues.

After making a name for himself at National League side Solihull Moors, Hudlin was rewarded with a transfer to Huddersfield. The Championship ended up being one step too far for the forward, and he has since found his feet with Newport County in League Two. He boasts an impressive record of seven goal contributions in 14 starts for the club, scoring half of his goals with his head.