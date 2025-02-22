The Premier League has been host to plenty of footballing giants in the past, with the legendary figure Peter Crouch particularly standing out. But who are the tallest in the Premier League right now? While footballers come in all different shapes and sizes, having a tall frame can be crucial in certain positions. Goalkeepers need to be large to fill the sticks, while defenders want to be aerially dominant against strikers and vice versa.

Those are the two positions which dominate this list of tallest Premier League players, with both veterans and newcomers present. All featured in this ranking must have made at least one Premier League appearance this season, meaning the likes of Asmir Begovic and Sasa Kalajdzic are omitted. In fact, Chelsea goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom is officially listed as the Premier League’s tallest player at 205cm, but he has yet to make his debut for the club in any competition.

10 Tallest Premier League Players Right Now Name Club Height (cm) Dan Burn Newcastle United 201 Fraser Forster Tottenham Hotspur 201 Paul Onuachu Southampton 201 Jannik Vestergaard Leicester City 199 Arijanet Muric Ipswich Town 198 Nick Pope Newcastle United 198 Dean Huijsen Bournemouth 197 Jake O'Brien Everton 197 Robert Sanchez Chelsea 197 Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 196

10 Tyrone Mings

Aston Villa

Defender Tyrone Mings stands at 196cm, which makes him the 10th tallest player in the Premier League. He is a commanding presence at the back and is comfortable with the ball at his feet. His height makes him strong in the air and likely first to any header. Injuries have hampered his season so far, with Mings making just three Premier League starts this season. He opened the campaign on the sidelines as he continued his recovery from an ACL tear, before primarily taking a place on the bench. A return to the starting lineup was disrupted by a minor knee injury though he is hoping to remain fit going forward for Villa in domestic competitions and Europe.

Tyrone Mings Premier League Stats This Season Appearances 8 Goals 0 Assists 0

9 Robert Sanchez

Chelsea

In a list dominated by defensive players and goalkeepers, the first between the sticks is Chelsea’s Robert Sanchez. It has been a rollercoaster of a season for the Spaniard, who has recently lost his spot as the Blues’ number one. Replaced by understudy Filip Jorgensen, Sanchez has frustrated fans all season long with his unforced errors and the nervousness he brings to the backline. At 197cm, he is one of the tallest in the league, and it helps him make some smart, impressive saves at times. His downfall, however, is when he gets the ball at his feet, a quality needed in the modern game. Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca had long stood by his goalkeeper but finally lost patience by dropping him to the bench.

Robert Sanchez Premier League Stats This Season Appearances 21 Goals Conceded 27 Clean Sheets 4

8 Jake O’Brien

Everton

Everton defender Jake O’Brien is among the tallest Premier League players at 197cm. The 23-year-old joined the club last summer from Lyon and is beginning to establish himself in the Toffees’ lineup. O’Brien featured very sparingly to begin the season, with a pair of brief substitute appearances. However, he has since been given an opportunity under new boss David Moyes and has made five consecutive starts, including four straight 90-minute outings. The Republic of Ireland international is a player with plenty of potential, having been a regular for French side Lyon before his move to Goodison. He is dangerous in both boxes, providing a goal threat, particularly in Ligue 1 last year. In 27 league appearances, he scored four goals and will look to show off his strengths for Everton during the remainder of the season.

Jake O'Brien Premier League Stats This Season Appearances 8 Goals 0 Assists 0

7 Dean Huijsen

Bournemouth

One of the world’s most promising young centre-backs, Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen has attracted many suitors amidst a very impressive debut campaign. At only 19 years old, he has established himself in the Cherries’ back four, helping them to a top-five berth heading into an important part of the season. His calmness on the ball and ability to command his backline offers a glimpse into the leadership Huijsen provides even with his inexperience. Despite having a large frame, at 197cm tall, the Spaniard is very agile and quick on his feet, making him the perfect modern-day defender. His qualities are not only limited to his own box, he has also shown a threat in the opposition area, scoring twice this season. Furthermore, he is not afraid of the big stage, with one of those goals coming at Old Trafford in a 3-0 win over Man United.

Dean Huijsen Premier League Stats This Season Appearances 19 Goals 2 Assists 0

6 Nick Pope

Newcastle

Another goalkeeper to make the list, Newcastle’s Nick Pope is just slightly taller than Sanchez at 198cm. A knee injury means Pope has just made 15 appearances in the Premier League so far this season, only making the bench since his recent return. Last season was also spent mostly on the sidelines, with a shoulder issue keeping him out for almost all the second half of the campaign. When fit, however, Pope is one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the league. He was a key contributor in the side’s quest for Champions League football, which they achieved with a top-four finish in 22/23. Before his move to Newcastle in 2022, he spent six years at Burnley, where he was named in the 2019/20 PFA Team of the Year.

Nick Pope Premier League Stats This Season Appearances 15 Goals Conceded 21 Clean Sheets 3

5 Arijanet Muric

Ipswich

Arijanet Muric is playing in the Premier League with newly promoted Ipswich. As expected, the Tractor Boys are in a relegation dogfight but still have a fighting chance to survive. Muric has started in 18 of Ipswich’s 25 games so far, keeping just one clean sheet. This came in a goalless draw at Brighton in mid-September. Despite joining the East Anglian side last summer, he has had previous top-flight experience with Burnley, where he made 10 Premier League appearances. Though prone to errors, Muric is able to use his 198cm frame to easily collect crosses. However, he has been unable to keep his place in the Ipswich side, with manager Kieran McKenna demoting him to a backup role in six of the last seven games. His last start saw a costly 2-1 loss at home to bottom-side Southampton.

Arijanet Muric Premier League Stats This Season Appearances 18 Goals Conceded 33 Clean Sheets 1

4 Jannik Vestergaard

Leicester City

Slightly taller at 199cm, Leicester defender Jannik Vestergaard ranks fourth among the tallest Premier League players. The Denmark international missed much of the first half of the season with an ankle injury but has since returned and re-established himself in the starting lineup. It has been a disastrous campaign for the Foxes defensively, who have conceded the second-most goals in the league, but last season Vestergaard helped lead the side to promotion with a Championship title. Despite his tall stature, the 32-year-old has not provided much of a threat in the opposition box, scoring just four times in 98 Premier League appearances. His greatest qualities lie in his own defensive area, where he displays a dominant aerial presence and conservative demeanour.

Jannik Vestergaard Premier League Stats This Season Appearances 16 Goals 0 Assists 0

3 Paul Onuachu

Southampton