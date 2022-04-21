To make it in WWE, on the whole, you've got to be pretty young, pretty tall, pretty ripped, and pretty good-looking.

We published an article looking at the 15 heaviest wrestlers in WWE history, with the likes of Big Show, Yokozuna and Omos included.

So, off the back of that, we've decided to list the ten tallest wrestlers in WWE history, which perhaps most surprisingly, doesn't feature The Undertaker. Without wanting to waste any more of your time, let's jump right into looking at the ten tallest wrestlers to have ever stepped foot in a WWE ring.

10 Kevin Nash - 6ft 11"

Kevin Nash, or Diesel if you'd rather call him that, is one of the tallest men in WWE history

Nash is not only one of the tallest men to win the WWE Championship, but also one of the tallest men to ever step inside a WWE ring.

Standing at 6ft 11", the Hall of Famer was one of WWE's biggest stars in the 1990s, before jumping ship to WCW in 1996, a move that really kicked off the 'Monday Night Wars'.

Alongside the late Scott Hall and Hulk Hogan, Nash formed the nWo, one of the most popular wrestling acts in history, and the blueprint for what all WWE factions should aspire to be.

Nash didn't shy away from using his height to his advantage and it was his huge frame that led to him picking up some injuries throughout his career.

Real Name Kevin Nash Ring Name Kevin Nash Date of Birth July 9, 1959 (age 64) Height 6ft 10" Weight 328lbs Trained By Jody Hamilton & WCW Power Plant Debut September 5, 1990 Titles Won 1x WWE Championship, 5x WCW World Heavyweight Championship, 9x WCW World Tag Team Championship, 2x WWE Tag Team Championship & 1x Intercontinental Championship

9 Kane - 7ft

Kane is so tall that, despite being 7ft, he isn't even one of the eight tallest wrestlers to ever wrestle for WWE. It might be hard to believe, but it's true.

The former WWE Champion is a couple of inches taller than his storyline brother, The Undertaker, earning him the spot as the ninth-tallest person to ever wrestle for WWE.

Kane has been applauded for being incredibly safe in the ring, not only with his opponents, but also with himself, which is probably why he hasn't picked up as many injuries as some other names on this list, and is still in reasonably good shape.

Now he's done with wrestling, Kane (Glenn Jacobs) serves as the Mayor for Knox County in Tennessee, which is quite the career change.

Real Name Glenn Jacobs Ring Name Kane Date of Birth April 26, 1967 (age 56) Height 7ft Weight 323lbs Trained By Dean Malenko, Jeff Bradley & Ray Candy Debut 1992 Titles Won 1x WWE Championship, 1x World Heavyweight Championship, 1x ECW Champion, 1x WCW Tag Team Championship, 2x WWE Tag Team Championship, 9x World Tag Team Championship, 2x Intercontinental Championship, 1x Hardcore Championship, 1x 24/7 Championship & 2010 Money in the Bank match winner

8 8. Kurrgan - 7ft

Another 7ft man up next, as Kurrgan goes down as the eighth-tallest wrestler to ever work for WWE.

Kurrgan worked for WWE (then WWF) between 1997 and 1999, being brought in as part of the Truth Comission and the Oddities.

The big man never really reached the heights in WWE (if you pardon the pun) that his huge frame suggested he might.

Real Name Robert Maillet Ring Name Kurrgan Date of Birth October 26, 1969 (age 53) Height 7ft Weight 350lbs Trained By Stephen Petitpas, Paul Peller, Bret Hart & Leo Burke Debut 1989 Titles Won None

7 Big Show - 7ft

Such is the crazy nature of wrestling that despite being dubbed as the 'World's Largest Athlete', Big Show is only the seventh tallest WWE Superstar in history.

It was Big Show's overall size, not just his height, that made him one of WWE's biggest-ever stars, and he certainly isn't a short lad.

The former World Champion was even a couple of inches taller than The Undertaker, who he shared the ring with on multiple occasions, and just a touch taller than Kane, his former tag team partner.

Big Show is still involved in AEW, working as a commentator, ambassador, coach and occasional wrestler for AEW as Paul Wight, his real name.

Real Name Paul Wight Ring Name Big Show Date of Birth February 8, 1972 (age 51) Height 7ft Weight 383lbs Trained By Larry Sharpe & Thrasher Debut December 3, 1994 Titles Won 2x WWE Championship, 2x World Heavyweight Championship, 2x WCW World Heavyweight Championship, 1x ECW Championship, 3x WCW World Tag Team Championship, 3x WWE Tag Team Championship, 5x World Tag Team Championship, 3x Hardcore Championship, 1x United States Championship & 1x Intercontinental Championship

6 Big Cass - 7ft

Big Cass is one of the tallest men in WWE history. As Enzo Amore's promo opener stated, Cass is 7ft tall, and you just can't teach that.

Cass was brought into WWE through the NXT system, before debuting on the main roster alongside Amore in 2016.

WWE took a shine to Cass, due to his 7ft frame, and he was immediately made to feel like the star of the group, fighting for the Universal title just five months after arriving on the main roster.

Cass would last just two years on WWE's main roster, before being released just after WrestleMania 34 in 2018, in the middle of a feud with Daniel Bryan.

However, considering how impressive his look was, it's not too surprising to hear just how enamoured people within WWE were of Cass.

Cass seems to have turned things around, and like Big Show before him, has gone on to join AEW, where he is the reigning World Tag Team Champion alongside Ricky Starks as 'Big Bill'.

Real Name William Morrissey Ring Name Big Bill/Big Cass Date of Birth August 16, 1986 (age 37) Height 7ft Weight 276lbs Trained By Johnny Rodz Debut August 15, 2009 Titles Won 1x AEW World Tag Team Championship

5 The Great Khali - 7ft 1"

It's no surprise that The Great Khali is one of the tallest WWE Superstars in history, standing at 7ft 1".

The Indian star was one of the heaviest WWE stars ever too, and his huge frame earned him a run with the World Heavyweight Championship back in 2007.

No offence intended, but Khali's huge frame and build showed in the ring, as he was really quite slow inside the ropes, but that was to be expected, given he was one of the tallest WWE stars ever.

Real Name Dalip Singh Rana Ring Name The Great Khali Date of Birth August 27, 1972 (age 51) Height 7ft 1" Weight 347lbs Trained By All Pro Wrestling Debut October 7, 2000 Titles Won 1x World Heavyweight Championship

4 Giant Silva - 7ft 2"

To be taller than The Great Khali is quite an accomplishment, and Giant Silva was just that.

Like Kurrgan, who featured earlier on this list, Giant Silva was brought into WWE from 1998 to 1999 was part of The Oddities.

Silva was the taller of the duo, standing at 7ft 2", and given he weighed over 350lbs, he certainly looked like an absoute unit.

But still, despite his enormous frame, Silva wasn't quite some way away from being the tallest WWE Superstar ever.

Real Name Paulo César da Silva Ring Name Giant Silva Date of Birth July 21, 1962 (age 61) Height 7ft 2" Weight 385lbs Trained By Dory Funk Jr & Tom Prichard Debut 1997 Titles Won None

3 Omos - 7ft 3"

Omos is one of the tallest men in WWE history, and he's also the tallest member of the WWE roster currently, standing at 7ft 3".

The former Raw Tag Team Champion is a beast of a man, and looking at just how big he is, it's no wonder that WWE reportedly has huge plans for him.

Omos is so tall in fact, that images emerged online of Omos looking taller than AJ Styles, even when AJ was stood in the middle of the ring, and Omos was on the outside.

At WrestleMania 38, Omos dwarfed over Bobby Lashley, and that's saying something, considering the former WWE Champion is one of the largest members of the active WWE roster.

Real Name Tolulope "Jordan" Omogbehin Ring Name Omos Date of Birth May 16, 1994 (age 29) Height 7ft 3" Weight 416lbs Trained By WWE Performance Center, Chris Hero, The Undertaker & Kevin Nash Debut July 18, 2019 Titles Won 1x WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

2 Andre The Giant - 7ft 4"

Andre the Giant is a legend, and as his name suggests, the WWE Hall of Famer was also no small man.

He's the second-largest individual to ever wrestle for the WWE, standing at 7ft 4", and also the largest person to ever hold the WWE Championship, with the person at number one never having won the belt.

The wrestling giant used Andre's height to sell tickets, with the spectacle of the big man being slammed by Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania III being one of the most iconic in wrestling history.

But... he isn't the tallest WWE Superstar ever.

Real Name André René Roussimoff Ring Name Andre The Giant Date of Birth May 19, 1946 Height 7ft 4" Weight 520lbs Trained By Michel Saulnier Debut 25 January, 1966 Titles Won 1x WWE Championship & 1x WWE Tag Team Championship

1 Giant Gonzalez - 8ft

Giant Gonzales is the tallest men in WWE history. Let's not beat around the bush here, hewas an absolute mountain of a human being.

The Argentinan weighed in at more than 460lbs, but more impressive than that, stood at a staggering 8ft tall.

Gonzalez was about a whole foot taller than The Big Show. and to put that difference into context, Show is about a foot taller than Chris Jericho.

Gonzalez was with WWE for around a year, even wrestling The Undertaker at WrestleMania, but his huge frame ultimately meant that he was unable to really work in WWE.

Despite his short stint in WWE, no one can take away from the fact that Gonzalez is the tallest person to ever work a match for the company.