Tammy Abraham could be ruled out for up to nine months after suffering a horror knee injury during Roma's final game of the season.

Abraham came on as a second half substitute against Spezia but was stretchered off shortly afterwards.

The striker was battling for the ball with former Chelsea team-mate Ethan Ampadu when his left leg hyperextended having been caught on the turf. He spun around and looked in serious pain, required lengthy treatment on the pitch. He left on a stretcher with his head in his hands.

Initial reports suggest he's suffered an ACL injury, which could see him ruled out for the remainder of 2023 and up to nine months.

VIDEO: Tammy Abraham suffers horror knee injury in Roma's last match

It's been a difficult season for the striker, scoring just nine goals in 53 appearances in all competitions for Jose Mourinho's side. In his first season in Italy, he managed 27 strikes.

There had been discussions of a return to the Premier League with the likes of Everton and Aston Villa reportedly interested in bringing him back to England.

However, a possible transfer now looks over.

Devastating for the 25-year-old and we hope he recovers well.

Abraham on working with Jose Mourinho

While the injury - and his form this season - has been a major setback in his career, Abraham recently spoke of the experience of playing under Mourinho at Roma.

“Mourinho? He made me discover another facet of football, as well as some features I never thought I would have," he admitted. Now I help to defend like I’ve never done in my entire career, but I like to do it for my teammates.

With Mourinho my main goal is to learn different aspects of the game. Everyone knows me as a striker, but now I’ve evolved and I’m showing different characteristics.

“I speak for everybody in the dressing room when I say that Mourinho is the type of coach we needed.

“He is balanced in everything. He talks to the players face to face in private or even in front of the group. He knows the players and knows how to relate to them.

“Before the Conference League semi-final he called me to his office and I asked him: Am I playing well or not? I had scored a brace in the previous match, but he said it wasn’t enough. The next game was against Leicester and he said to me: ‘You’re tall Tammy, I know you’re going to score.’ When the game started I immediately thought, ‘I have to score with my head.’ And it happened. At the end of the game he came to me and said: I told you. He is really important to us.”