Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of AC Milan striker Tammy Abraham, amid interest from West Ham United, Everton, and Newcastle United, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

Abraham left the Premier League to search for regular first-team football in Italy, joining Roma before arriving at AC Milan on loan this season. The English forward struggled with regular minutes at Chelsea, and he's begun to flourish despite some serious injuries during his time in Serie A.

A return to England could be on the cards, with reports suggesting that a host of Premier League clubs are considering a move to sign Abraham. Everton, West Ham, and Newcastle are credited with an interest in securing his signature this summer, but Milan could also look to sign him on a permanent deal from Roma.

Premier League return a possibility

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano has confirmed that a return to the Premier League is possible, but it currently depends on AC Milan. The Italian outfit must decide whether they want to keep him on a permanent deal or let him return to Roma in the summer transfer window...

"It's a possibility, but all depends on Milan now. They must decide whether they want to keep him from Roma or let him go back to the club, and it will be up to the new director they're about to appoint soon."

Tammy Abraham's 24/25 Season So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Serie A 22 2 2 949' Champions League 9 2 1 296' Coppa Italia 2 3 1 149' Supercoppa Italiana 2 1 0 42'

A report from CaughtOffside over the last few days suggested that both Newcastle and West Ham have made contact over signing Abraham, while Everton are another side who are interested in the striker. Newcastle could be looking for some potential competition for Alexander Isak with Callum Wilson reaching the latter stages of his career.

The Hammers are likely to prioritise a new forward considering the lack of impact from Niclas Fullkrug, while Everton are set to lose Dominic Calvert-Lewin due to his contract expiring.

