Manchester United have a ‘very genuine’ interest in AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham ahead of the summer, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has informed GiveMeSport.

The Red Devils are believed to be in the market for a long-term solution to their centre-forward woes after only securing Wout Weghorst on loan back in January.

Manchester United news – Tammy Abraham

Jacobs previously broke the news of United’s admiration for Abraham in a column for CaughtOffside, although they are not his only potential suitors.

The England international’s boyhood club Chelsea are also said to be monitoring his situation closely as they continue to scour the market for a natural source of goals.

Abraham moved to Roma from Stamford Bridge in a £34 million deal back in August 2021, yet Chelsea included a £68 million buy-back option in the transfer, meaning they are potentially in the driving seat when it comes to securing his signature.

And with the 6 foot 3 ace still having three and a half years left to run on his contract at the Stadio Olimipico, his current employers will not need to sell at a reduced price.

It remains to be seen if Abraham makes a return to the Premier League ahead of next season or continues to ply his trade with the Serie A giants.

What has Jacobs said about Abraham?

In an interview with GMS, Jacobs said: “With Tammy Abraham, there is going to be a fair amount of interest. He, like Chris Smalling, is really enjoying life at Roma, by the way.

“So, that's kind of one consideration in all of this, and Manchester United's interest in Abraham is very genuine as well.

“I don't necessarily think for Manchester United that Abraham is a top priority, but you might see them turn to Abraham, if for example, they don't get a target like Victor Osimhen.”

Would Abraham be a good signing?

Abraham was perhaps unfairly treated at Chelsea after racking up a very respectable 30 goals and 12 assists in 82 appearances across all competitions.

He then hit the ground running during his maiden campaign for Roma, finding the back of the net on 27 occasions in 53 outings last term while setting up a further five strikes for his teammates.

And Abraham also has 12 goal contributions to his name after 33 outings in 2022/23, highlighting his constant threat in the final third of the pitch.

While it seems Napoli’s Osimhen may be United’s top target, Abraham would surely be a solid alternative option for Erik ten Hag.