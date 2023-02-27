The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look set to keep their finger firmly on the ‘reset’ button this summer as reports have come out regarding the future of Leonard Fournette.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, much like Drake said in one of his more famous songs, are going to be starting from the bottom when it comes to their plans for the 2023 NFL season. Last year they struggled to the playoffs with an 8-9 record (a damning indictment on the NFC South if ever there was one), and now their only bright hope from last year, quarterback Tom Brady, won’t be back to help them.

So they are a pretty bad team, lose their most important piece when it comes to getting better, and aren’t in a position to attract many people to come and join them, as current projections have them more than $50m over the salary cap for this upcoming season.

As a result, they are going to be forced to gut the team in order to have some wiggle room in order to be able to get people signed, both returning and new players, over the course of the upcoming offseason. And it seems as though one of Brady’s backfield teammates is the next man in line to leave.

Playoff Lenny set to be let go by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Leonard Fournette, whenever he was available, was arguably one of the more dominant running backs in the league, with his mixture of size and speed a nightmare for defenders to deal with, demonstrated with two 1,000-yard seasons during his first three years in the league (with one shortened by injury).

However, despite those numbers, he was waived by the Jaguars in 2020, and their loss was the Buccaneers' gain, as he played a big part in their run to the Super Bowl, earning the nickname ‘Playoff Lenny’ along the way after his 318 total yards and 5 total touchdowns in that season’s playoffs.

But according to reporter Dan Pompei who was writing in The Athletic, Fournette’s performances this past season, and a new change in direction that the Buccaneers might be heading towards, means that the 28-year-old might have to start looking for a job elsewhere:

Fournette’s contract has him as the 10th-highest-paid running back in the NFL next season. His 2022 production was far from top 10 — he ranked 40th in the league in rushing yards. Some of that was out of his control, but the Bucs have a new offensive coordinator and probably want to give more playing time to 2022 third-round pick Rachaad White, who took some of Fournette’s play time in the second half of the season. If the Bucs are rebuilding — and it sure looks that way — they are likely to want to go young at running back.

As pointed out, some of this season wasn’t Fournette’s fault, the Buccaneers were so pass-happy that the running game was pretty much ignored, but he still managed to get 668 yards and 3 touchdowns out of it. So you imagine that if he does end up being released by the Buccaneers, it won’t be too long before someone else comes in with an offer to have him join their team.