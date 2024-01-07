Highlights The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South for the third consecutive season with a 9-0 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

The Bucs are the only NFC team to make the playoffs in each of the last four seasons.

Baker Mayfield earned a $1 million bonus for winning the division and will make his first postseason appearance in three years.

While it certainly wasn't pretty, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South for a third straight season on Sunday afternoon with a 9-0 victory over the Carolina Panthers, thus locking up the No. 4 seed in the NFC.

Just 4-7 following a Week 12 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the Bucs won five of their final six to finish at 9-8, giving Baker Mayfield a better record than the 8-9 mark Tom Brady put up a year ago during his farewell campaign.

With the win, the Bucs not only made a little franchise history but also became the only team in the NFC to have made the NFL Playoffs in each of the last four seasons.

They'll now host the second-place finisher in the NFC East during Super Wild Card Weekend, which will be either the Dallas Cowboys or the Philadelphia Eagles, depending on how things shake out on Sunday evening.

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs entered Week 18 in a pure "win and in" situation, just as they did a week ago against the New Orleans Saints before taking a 23-13 loss. The Saints, who came into the week holding the same 8-8 record as Tampa Bay, still have an outside shot at the postseason after their 48-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

With the luxury of not having to worry about what New Orleans was doing, Todd Bowles & Co. didn't squander this second shot despite the ugly nature of the victory, at least on the offensive side of the football. The Tampa Bay defense was fantastic against the two-win Panthers, holding Carolina to just 199 total yards.

Mayfield didn't play his greatest game of the year but was at least turnover-free in completing 20 of 32 passes for 137 yards to help set up Chase McLaughlin's three field goals, which accounted for all the scoring.

Not only does Mayfield, who polished off the best statistical season of his career, now get his first crack at the postseason since leading the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs three years ago, but he also earned a hefty $1 million bonus on Sunday for winning the division. So, overall, despite not putting up monster numbers, it was a pretty good day for the 2018 No. 1 overall pick.

In clinching the NFC South for a third straight season, this marks the first time in the Buccaneers' 48-year history that they've won three consecutive division titles, so that's a fun little bonus as well.

As mentioned, Tampa Bay, as the No. 4 seed, will now host the second-place finisher in the NFC East, just as they did a season ago. Last year, the Bucs took a 31-14 loss to the Cowboys. We'll just have to wait and see what happens this time around.