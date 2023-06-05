The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be the ‘surprise team’ in the National Football League this year, and it’s all down to the presence of one man, the NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt believes.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering a new, possibly very scary era in 2023. Having had their three years with Tom Brady, years that brought them three trips to the playoffs, two division titles and a Super Bowl trophy, things couldn’t be looking worse for them right now.

They lost a lot of players to free agency and had to more or less scramble to find a quarterback after Brady announced his retirement back in February. In the end they brought in veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield to compete with 2021 draftee Kyle Trask.

The process was always meant to be a fair competition between the two, however at this stage you would imagine that the starting role will go to Mayfield, as the Bucs hope that his introduction to the team will be more similar to him helping to turn the Cleveland Browns around rather than crashing and burning with the Carolina Panthers last year.

Baker Mayfield, saviour of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The faith goes beyond just the Buccaneers though, NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt also believes that Mayfield still has the talent to get things done. Speaking on Good Morning Football (starting at 3:15) as part of a segment where the panel discussed teams that will prove people wrong in 2023, Brandt opted for the Bucs and gave Mayfield as the main reason for his optimism:

I'm specifically going to Tampa, I'm going there. I have this thing where I just can't quit Baker. I love Baker Mayfield as a persona, I love him as a talent too. I think he has one of the strongest arms in the NFL and I will stand by that statement and there's videotape to back it up.

Someone's going to win the South. Point to the one where you're like ‘Oh, they got it’. Don’t tell me New Orleans is going to wrap this thing up, don't tell me Tampa and all these other teams, Falcons have big expectations, I guess.

I like Tampa. I like Baker. I like the GM. I like a lot of the players who are there. You go top to bottom with the roster in that division, you’re like ‘I don't know, do they have the best one?’ I just can't quit Baker Mayfield as a guy. Sometimes you like things irresponsibly, that you should move on from. I won't, I don't care.

Host Sara Walsh would add after Brandt’s comments that Baker has a level of ‘moxie’, and whilst it’s true that he does have a level of confidence in himself that you might not get with others, but for a team like the Buccaneers who are trying to stay competitive, it’s going to take talent as well.

For Mayfield though that talent has come across very inconsistently during his NFL days, so he is going to have to bring a lot of moxie to the team if he’s going to be able to perform above what his talent level is, otherwise the Bucs will find themselves in the battle for the #1 pick in 2024.