Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield’s comments about this upcoming season have not gone down well with a large number of people online.

Baker Mayfield is a player who has been asked to do quite a lot during his time in the NFL. Firstly he was asked to help turn the Cleveland Browns around as a franchise after they’d gone 1-31 in the two years before he had arrived. Then he had to try and do the same with the Carolina Panthers last year to try and end their carousel of quarterbacks, before being asked to steady the ship with the Los Angeles Rams after Matthew Stafford got hurt.

Now though, he has arguably his biggest task yet, having to follow in the footsteps of the greatest player that has ever put on a helmet in Tom Brady after he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason. Thankfully Mayfield has never been short of confidence in his own abilities, and that will certainly help him try to steady a Buccaneers ship that isn’t looking all that good right now in the wake of Brady’s departure.

However, his latest comments have landed him in rather hot water with a number of people online.

Speaking recently to reporters (quoted by ProFootballTalk), Mayfield spoke about how he was settling into life as the Buccaneers quarterback and what he was trying to do to get his teammates at the same level of comfort as they look ahead to the 2023 season:

I feel comfortable with where I’m at right now. Now, it’s about making sure that my comfortability resonates with everyone else. That is the quarterback’s job is to make sure everybody gets on the same page and make sure we breathe that confidence throughout the whole team. I feel good with where I am at right now, but there is obviously always room to improve.

I’m very confident in where we’re at right now, so just continuing to build that and trusting these guys. The greatest improvement you can see is just each day. No matter what it is, just getting better at one thing each day, and I think today we got a little bit better about communication. We will go in there and talk about it some more, but I’m happy with where we are at.

His confidence wasn’t matched by some people online though, who used Mayfield’s comments as a stick to beat him with, clearly showing how little faith they have in him to turn the team around:

To be fair to Mayfield, it’s not as if he was going to come out and claim that he and the team were going to suck and that they needed to prepare for the #1 pick, so the comments are probably a little bit harsh on the surface. But at least for them their expectations are pretty low, and that’s exactly how Mayfield likes it, because now he gets a chance ot prove them wrong.