Highlights Mike Evans has achieved an unprecedented feat in the NFL by recording over 1,000 yards in every single season of his 10-year career, a consistency never before seen in league history.

Despite playing with a list of mediocre quarterbacks, Evans has managed to maintain his dominance and surpass even the achievements of Jerry Rice, making his Hall of Fame case even stronger.

At only 30 years old, Evans has the potential to climb the all-time leaderboards for touchdowns and cement his place among the greatest wide receivers in NFL history.

In Week 13, Mike Evans accomplished a feat never seen before on the NFL gridiron. In every single season of his 10-year career, the Tampa Bay Buccaneer has tallied over 1,000 yards. No player in league history ever started their career with such prodigious consistency. Not Jerry Rice, not Randy Moss, not Calvin Johnson, not any other Hall-of-Fame-level wideout dating back to the 1920s.

Wide receiver ranks among the toughest positions to reach Canton, thanks to the glut of amazing receivers waiting for enshrinement. However, Evans is putting together an unimpeachable resume to leapfrog dozens of deserving players. Here’s his incredibly strong case for that gold jacket.

Mike Evans doesn't need any help

Tampa Bay wideout has had a litany of mediocre and subpar QBs throwing him the ball

The best way to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame is to stand alone with some unprecedented feat. Evans actually owns two such records. The G.O.A.T wide receiver, Jerry Rice, still holds the record for most consecutive 1,000 yard seasons. But, he didn’t begin his streak with his rookie year. Evans has played 10 years and notched 1,000 yards in each and every campaign.

If he’s able to put up 1,000 yards next season, he’ll match Rice’s insane streak of 11 straight seasons. Evans also didn’t have the luxury of Hall of Famers Joe Montana and Steve Young throwing him passes for the majority of his career.

Tampa Bay’s Mr. Consistency also boasts the distinction of recording over 60 catches in 10 straight seasons to start his career. Another achievement that he, and he alone, managed. It’s especially unbelievable when you consider the NFL injury rate and the quarterbacks that he overcame to do so. Here’s the laughable list of signal callers that Evans made look great:

QB QB Career W-L Record Games Receptions Yards TD Mike Glennon 6-25 7 38 590 6 Josh McCown 23-53 11 49 729 8 Jameis Winston 34-46 68 356 5,605 34 Ryan Fitzpatrick 59-87-1 13 67 1,163 8 Blaine Gabbert 13-35 8 2 34 0 Tom Brady 251-82 47 221 3,165 33 Baker Mayfield 36-45 12 61 1,012 10

Besides Brady, that’s a who’s who of career backups and insurance salesmen. The fact that he managed to be so consistently dominant with the most mediocre quarterbacks actually makes his escapades even MORE impressive than Jerry Rice’s. And that sentence alone should get him into Canton. Imagine what he could have done if he played his whole career with even above-average QBs.

Touchdown machine

Evans continues to climb the all-time receiving TD leaderboard

When comparing Evans to other greats, active and inactive, you can see that despite not grabbing as many headlines, he’s every bit as good. Before Evans' ridiculous streak, Randy Moss held the most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to start a career with just six.

In his 10 years, Evans has pulled in 91 touchdowns. That’s tied for the fifth-most in a player's first 10 seasons, behind only Jerry Rice (131), Randy Moss (124), Marvin Harrison (110) and Terrell Owens (101).

Stat (Thru First 149 Games) Mike Evans NFL All-Time Rank Receptions 744 14th Receiving Yards 11,437 8th TD 91 5th 1st Down Receptions 573 5th

When you consider the QBs those WRs played with (Peyton Manning, Donovan McNabb, Daunte Culpepper, Steve Young, and Joe Montana), it really puts Evans' unreal numbers into perspective. Of the players with more touchdowns than him, only Moss (15.6), Steve Largent (16), and Don Hutson (16.4) averaged more yards per catch than Evans.

Not done yet

Evans still has plenty left in the tank at just 30 years old

When asked about his Hall of Fame case, Evans made it clear he’s still got plenty of juice left in the tank:

That's not for me to decide. I know that I am a Hall of Fame-caliber player. Like, I've seen all the guys that have played — all the guys that are in the Hall of Fame. I know what I can do, but my career's not over yet. So that's something to think about in the future.

His head coach Todd Bowles agreed, saying: "I think Mike can play as long as he wants to. His drive and desire are there."

When you consider that he’s only 30, Evans will be collecting a lot more records and climbing a lot more leaderboards in the coming years. He’s already tied for 13th on the all-time touchdown list, and his next one will tie him with former teammate Rob Gronkowski.

Next up is Don Hutson (99), then Steve Largent (100), Tim Brown (100), Tony Gonzalez (111), Antonio Gates (116), Larry Fitzgerald (121), and Marvin Harrison (128). It’s not out of the realm of possibility that he ends up in the top five of all-time for receiving TDs. The fact that it’s even a possibility despite playing with bottom of the barrel QBs for the vast majority of his career beggars belief, and if he goes on to achieve that, it puts rubber stamps him as a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame.

