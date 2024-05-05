Highlights Tanga Loa's debut as the newest member of The Bloodline nearly flopped when he appeared to miss his cue at Backlash.

The error wasn't noticeable on television, but was picked up in viral fan footage.

The 39-year-old is back with WWE in his new role after being released a decade ago.

After making his return to WWE at last night’s Backlash France event, ringside footage has appeared to reveal Tanga Loa ‘botching’ his big moment.

Following on from the success of last year’s Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico, WWE headed to Europe to hold their first-ever Premium Live Event in France. Last night’s (the 4th of May) historic event took place at the LDLC Arena in Lyon and was headlined by Cody Rhodes defending of his newly-won Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles.

The capacity crowd were white-hot throughout the night and welcomed both Kevin Owens and Randy Orton with thunderous receptions as they made their entrances for the opening match of the night. Owens and Orton tagged together to take on the new-look Bloodline team of Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga, who was making his in-ring debut for WWE after joining the company last month.

A New-Look Bloodline After WrestleMania 40

Solo Sikoa leads the group in Roman Reigns' absence

With both The Rock and Roman Reigns currently absent from WWE, Solo Sikoa has become the defacto leader of The Bloodline and has wasted no time in shaping the faction in his own image. Sikoa’s first action was to organise an attack on his own brother, Jimmy Uso, and remove him from the group, bringing in Tama Tonga as his replacement.

There has been lots of speculation as to who else may join Sikoa’s stable, with his cousin Jacob Fatu heavily rumoured to appear at last night’s Premium Live Event after reportedly signing with WWE recently. However, it was another Superstar with links to the Anoa’i family that made a shocking appearance to assist The Bloodline in their match against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

With Owens appearing to have the match won as he covered Tonga for the pinfall victory, the referee was suddenly pulled out of the ring by Tama’s adoptive brother and former tag team partner Tanga Loa. The pair then attacked Owens and Orton with the steel steps to give The Bloodline the advantage, before Sikoa hit Owens with the Samoan Spike and pinned him to secure the victory for his team.

While the interference from Loa appeared to run smoothly for the viewers watching from home, fan footage has since been uploaded to social media which apparently shows that he missed the cue for his big debut. As seen in the clip below, Tanga Loa was actually a few moments late in emerging from under the ring, which forced the referee to drag himself out of the ring to avoid completely botching the biggest moment of the match.

Tanga Loa's WWE Debut at Backlash Nearly Went Badly Wrong

Thankfully for Loa, the timing error was not picked up by the WWE cameras and the rest of the match appeared to proceed as planned. The 40-year-old previously wrestled for WWE under the ring name Camacho before being released in 2014. Since then he has wrestled in TNA and, most notably, in New Japan Pro Wrestling, often alongside his brother Tama Tonga as part of the Guerillas of Destiny.

Following his return to WWE last night, it appears as though Loa will once again fight alongside his brother as part of the new-look Bloodline stable. He'll likely be reminded of the importance of hitting his time cues several times before his next television appearance.