Highlights Tanguy Ndombele has fallen out of favour at Tottenham and his loan spell at Galatasaray hasn't gone well after falling out with the manager over a burger-related incident.

Postecoglou hasn't been impressed with Ndombele's attitude and timekeeping in the short time they spent together.

A permanent transfer could be the most likely solution, and it looks like he won't be the only player to depart in the near future.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, who is currently out on loan at Galatasaray, has failed to live up to his price tag in England. Journalist Paul Brown has provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on what the board have decided in terms of his future, and how Ange Postecoglou could view the Frenchman.

Ndombele has fallen out of favour at Hotspur Way, and it's certainly not the first time it's happened in his career. The 26-year-old has endured mixed spells out on loan with varying degrees of success. After signing for Spurs for a fee of £63m from Lyon back in 2019, Ndombele has struggled to make an impact.

The France international is currently earning £200k-a-week at Spurs, but the north London club are far from getting value for their money. His current loan spell in Turkey isn't going as planned either, and we could see Ange Postecoglou's side cash in, if they manage to find a suitor willing to pay his hefty wages.

Tanguy Ndombele has had a row with his manager

Ndombele joined Galatasaray on loan during the summer transfer window after spending some time with Postecoglou in pre-season. The Australian manager clearly felt that Ndombele was surplus to requirements after assessing him, and rebuilding his career away from north London was the decision made by the club. However, his time in Turkey hasn't gone well, with the French midfielder struggling for game time.

Tanguy Ndombele - Galatasaray - 2023/2024 Appearances 1 (3) Match Rating 6.38 Goals 0 Assists 0 All ratings via WhoScored

Reports in Turkey have even suggested that Ndombele has fallen out with the Galatasaray manager due to being six kilograms overweight and after he ordered a burger to the team hotel following their defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Ndombele's attitude has been regularly questioned during his career, and his efforts to rebuild himself away from Spurs aren't providing him much hope that he could have a career at the club.

Back in September, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Ndombele hadn't impressed Postecoglou during the short amount of time they spent together. It's understood that Postecoglou wasn't happy with the former Lyon midfielder's timekeeping, attitude, and application, so was subsequently sent out on loan.

In order to return to Spurs after his loan spell and become a regular under the new regime, Ndombele will have to impress in Turkey, but that's certainly not happened so far. Whether he can turn it around for the rest of the season remains to be seen, but it seems like the writing is on the wall for Ndombele.

Read More: Tottenham could seal three signings in January with Iling-Junior checks made

Brown has suggested that the board at Spurs are willing to wash their hands with Ndombele and a decision has been made that he's free to leave on a permanent deal. The hefty fee that the north London club paid for him has made the situation difficult, and Spurs may have to cut their losses and accept a nominal figure, as there won't be a host of clubs willing to cough up a significant amount of money to sign him. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"Never say never and Ange Postecoglou is not the kind of manager who likes to freeze people out, but Tanguy Ndombele has had so many chances under so many managers and never been able to produce what he's capable of, that I think Spurs are only too willing to wash their hands of him, really. I think a decision has been made at the board level that he's free to leave and they will take as much as they can get for him, frankly. So I think it's unlikely on that basis that he ever plays for Tottenham again."

Ange Postecoglou is looking to offload more players

During the summer transfer window, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was told he could leave the club, according to journalist Paul Brown in a conversation with GIVEMESPORT. Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison, and Pape Matar Sarr are all ahead of him in the pecking order at the moment, meaning his game time has been limited this season.

Eric Dier could be another player going through the exit door at Hotspur Way, with The Telegraph claiming that Daniel Levy has held talks with the England international regarding his future. Dier has struggled to play regularly under Postecoglou this term, and with his contract expiring next summer, he could be the next to depart if Spurs opt to cash in rather than letting him leave on a free.