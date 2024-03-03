Highlights Tanguy Ndombele's time at Spurs has been a major disappointment.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele's time in north London hasn't gone according to plan, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that he has to be considered a flop transfer, suggesting that he doesn't see a way back for the Frenchman under Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs paid a then-club-record fee of £63m to prise Ndombele away from French side Lyon back in 2019 and the supporters will have been excited to see their expensive signing in action. The £200k-a-week earner played 21 Premier League games in his first season at the club, but he's struggled to make an impact since then, being sent out on loan on multiple occasions.

The north London club tied Ndombele down to a six-year contract until 2025, and they've failed to see a positive return on their investment so far. The French international has over a year left on his deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, so he might have one last chance to prove himself to Postecoglou in pre-season.

Ndombele's career is going downhill

Since arriving at Spurs, Ndombele hasn't made a positive impression, and he's spent a significant period of time away from the club. His latest loan spell saw him join Galatasaray at the start of the season after spending the previous campaign with Napoli. After returning from Italy, journalist Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Ndombele was given the chance to impress Postecoglou during pre-season, but he must have failed to make an impact considering he was offloaded to Turkey.

Tanguy Ndombele - Galatasaray - 2023/2024 Stats Output Appearances 4 (12) Match Rating 6.43 Goals 0 Assists 1 Minutes 439 Key Passes Per Game 0.5 Correct as of 29/02/2024

It's not worked out so well for Ndombele at Galatasaray either, with reports in Turkey suggesting that he'd fallen out with the manager due to being six kilograms overweight. The former Lyon man was also seen ordering a burger to his hotel room, with his attitude and application coming under scrutiny. It's not the first time his behaviour has been questioned, with reports claiming that Postecoglou was unimpressed with his timekeeping, general attitude, and application in pre-season.

Journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT in the build-up to the January transfer window that Spurs will find it difficult to secure a transfer fee for Ndombele if they choose to offload him. For that reason, the 27-year-old has to be considered one of Spurs' worst-ever signings. Ndombele still holds the record for Spurs most expensive addition, and considering he's struggling for minutes at Galatasaray, he's going to find it difficult to break into Postecoglou's side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: At the end of Ndombele's contract, the 27-year-old will have cost Tottenham £115m in wages and transfer fee alone

Dean Jones - Writing is on the wall for Ndombele

Jones has suggested that Ndombele will go down as a transfer flop and the writing is on the wall for the French international. The journalist adds that this is a signing that could have gone so differently, but he's failed to impress. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I don't see a way back for Ndombele in this Tottenham setup. He is going to go down as a transfer flop. I think that he had an opportunity when Postecoglou first came into the club, and he didn't impress. The writing has been on the wall for him for a long time now. This could have gone very differently because when they signed them, they were signing a really good player. But whatever it is, and it does feel like a lot of it is attitude and application, is not good enough."

Postecoglou eyeing centre-backs for the summer

Despite securing the signature of Radu Dragusin from Roma in the January transfer window, Spurs are likely to continue reinforcing their defence in the summer. Eric Dier departed in the winter while Ashley Phillips left on loan, and may do so again ahead of next season. Journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the north London outfit are casting their net wide in their search for a new centre-back.

It's understood that Spurs could be in the race to sign Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite after his impressive campaign under Sean Dyche. Reports in Italy have suggested that Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori is also on Tottenham's shortlist, with the 22-year-old also capable of playing left-back.

