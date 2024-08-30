Americans Caleb Wiley and Tanner Tessmann, U.S. Olympic teammates, saw action in the Lyon vs. Strasbourg Ligue 1 match that kicked off Matchday 3 of the 2024-25 season. Their time on the field was definitely notable.

It was a mix of good and bad for the 19-year-old Wiley, who got his first Ligue 1 assist, as Strasbourg took a 3-1 lead on the road against the favorites Lyon with about a half-hour to go. Watch the Wiley through ball assist below:

But then Lyon mounted an incredible comeback with three goals in the span of 11 minutes to overturn the result. Tessmann came on with three minutes remaining to help seal the 4-3 win at the Groupama Stadium.

Wiley's giveaway led to Lyon's 61st minute goal that kicked off the comeback, but he also had a late block on an Alexandre Lacazette shot to keep Strasbourg within reach of a potential equalizer.

Wiley Makes Third Straight Appearance

American came off the bench after starting first two Ligue 1 games

Wiley joined Strasbourg on loan from Chelsea FC , who paid a reported $11 million to sign him from MLS club Atlanta United on July 22. Strasbourg and Chelsea share the same ownership and the loan is meant to give Wiley more European experience after three seasons in MLS.

For the first two Ligue 1 matches of the season, the Atlanta native started at left wingback in Strasbourg's 3-4-3 formation, playing all but 10 minutes. However, against Lyon, he came off the bench in place of a forward and made an impact shortly after with his assist. But three minutes later, his giveaway sparked the Lyon avalanche of goals that followed.

Strasbourg have a 1W-1L-1D record to start a campaign during which the goal is to avoid relegation, and in the best-case scenario, finish in the top-half of the Ligue 1 standings. The club ended in 13th place in 2023-24, 10 points above the relegation zone.

Tanner Tessmann debut for Lyon

American replaces fellow central midfielder Nemanja Matic

By the time Tessmann came on, the Lyon comeback was complete and all he had to do was help see out the result. The 22-year-old American came on for 36-year-old veteran central midfielder Nemanja Matic for the final three minutes of the match and eight minutes of stoppage time.

Tessmann only joined Lyon days before in a $6.7 million deal per GIVEMESPORT's Tom Bogert. That move concluded an event-filled summer for the U.S. Olympic captain, who had interest from Italian champions Inter Milan and Fiorentina, but the former wanted him to go on loan and the latter couldn't agree on terms. Both deals fell through.

Tessmann was a key figure in helping Venezia earn promotion to the Serie A last season, his third campaign with the Venice-based club. He originally joined them in 2021 from FC Dallas for a transfer fee estimated to be about $4 million.

Lyon could be a good fit for the defensive midfielder as they are a major step up from Venezia. Les Gones are an ambitious club and one of the biggest in France, which also happens to be owned by an American, John Textor. Lyon barely missed out on qualifying for the UEFA Champions League after finishing in sixth place last season. They will instead play in the UEFA Europa League in 2024-25.

Wiley and Tessmann will meet again in league play on March 30, 2025, this time on Strasbourg's home field.