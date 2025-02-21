As Feyenoord, over their two-legged affair with the Rossoneri, knocked AC Milan out of the 2024/25 Champions League in the play-off phase, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was handed the ninth Tapiro D’Oro of his career by actor Valerio Staffelli.

Ibrahimovic, who is widely regarded as one of the strongest footballers in football history, won a throng of silverware during his illustrious career which spanned between 1999 and 2023. He played for the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and Ajax.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ibrahimovic is 13th on the all-time Champions League goalscoring charts (49 strikes in 124 outings).

But since hanging up his boots and taking up a role as senior adviser on the red side of the San Siro derby in the summer of 2023, he has continued adding to his bloated trophy cabinet in the form of the Tapir d’Oro – but what is the lesser-known trophy?

What is The Tapir d’Oro?

AC Milan’s Morata received award earlier this season

His latest Tapir d’Oro came after the Italian behemoths were shown up by Dutch side Feyenoord – losing 2-1 on aggregate. And, on the back of being humiliated, Malmo-born Ibrahimovic was the latest recipient of the ever-growing Tapid d’Oro.

Translated into English as the ‘Golden Tapir’, the Tapir d’Oro is a satirical Italian TV award given, typically by actor Valerio Staffelli, to celebrities in Italy after misfortune/an embarrassing ordeal in the press. Ultimately, the objective is to mock said public figure.

Per MilanNews, the Swede graciously accepted the ninth Tapiro d’Oro of his career. Relaying his disappointment in the two-legged result, Ibrahimovic insisted that receiving the award was ‘well deserved’. All focus now remains on other competitions.

We are disappointed and angry, the Tapiro is well deserved. It was not a positive moment. Yesterday there was a lack of maturity, but now the objective is to remain united as a group for the championship and the Coppa Italia.

A hodgepodge season all round, AC Milan (at the time of writing) are sat seventh in Serie A and have been, in their eyes, prematurely knocked out of the Champions League. What’s left to play for is the Coppa Italia and a spot at Europe’s top table for 2025/26.

AC Milan’s Alvaro Morata, who is now on loan at Turkish club Galatasaray until the end of the season, picked it up following the Spaniard’s move to San Siro. Per SempreMilan, the Mayor of Corbetta announced his presence in the area.