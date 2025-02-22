John Cena made many enemies during his full-time WWE career, waging war with several Hall of Famers, including this year's inductee Triple H, 2011 inductee Shawn Michaels and 2017 inductee Kurt Angle.

The 'Greatest of All-Time' told the world that his 'time was up' and that 2025 would be his final year competing in the squared circle. The 47-year-old's Farewell Tour has thrown up several tantalizing matches that could take place before he bids farewell to professional wrestling.

Fans dream of seeing Cena lock horns with former rival CM Punk and battle the new generation, such as World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. His first in-ring appearance this year came in the Royal Rumble match, although he wasn't reunited with perhaps his fiercest rival, Randy Orton, whose feud was the focal point of WWE programming for over a decade and not even Cena's father was safe.

Randy Orton Wants John Cena To Induct Him Into WWE Hall of Fame

The legendary duo have put a problematic past behind them