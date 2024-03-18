Highlights The Buffalo Bills extended All-Pro nickelback Taron Johnson for 3 years and $31M, making him the highest-paid player at his position.

The market for slot defensive backs has been slow to develop, but Johnson and Kenny Moore II signed record-setting contracts this offseason.

The Bills need to focus on filling gaps in their secondary after losing key starters like Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, and Tre'Davious White.

The Buffalo Bills are having an active offseason, which has included a complete implosion of their secondary.

They released a handful of starters—including a trio of Pro Bowlers in safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde and cornerback Tre'Davious White—which has left them rather thin in the back line of their defense. They did re-sign safety Taylor Rapp to a three-year deal and defensive back Cam Lewis to a two-year contract, but there were more pressing matters to attend to in the secondary.

One of those matters can now be checked off the list, as the Bills and All-Pro nickelback Taron Johnson have agreed to an extension, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal is for three years and $31 million, according to Schefter.

With Johnson now in place in the slot (and Rasul Douglas a fixture on the right boundary), the Bills can focus their efforts on finding another outside cornerback, whether that be reforming their 2022 first-rounder Kaiir Elam or going with an outside addition, such as a certain 2022 All-Pro from Denver.

Johnson is Now NFL's Highest-Paid Nickelback

Bills defense will take a hit next year after so much attrition

Johnson is still playing out the three-year, $24 million deal he signed with the Bills in 2021. Like that contract, his new deal makes him the highest-paid nickelback in the league. He surpasses Kenny Moore II of the Indianapolis Colts, who signed a three-year, $30 million extension with Indy last week.

It's a well-earned contract after Johnson was recognized with Second-Team All-Pro honors for his superlative play in 2023. He posted a career-high 98 tackles to go along with eight pass deflections, playing all over the Bills' defense as a versatile weapon for head coach Sean McDermott's injury-riddled unit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Taron Johnson was the sixth-most targeted CB in slot coverage last year, but he still managed to limit the production he allowed, giving up a reception in only one of every 10.3 coverage snaps, tied for the 8th-best mark in football among CBs.

The 27-year-old is now secure in Buffalo's plans until 2027. Slot cornerbacks are still wholly undervalued league-wide (hence the underwhelming total on Johnson's record contract), but the price on the premier players at the position is only increasing.

As for the Bills, retaining Johnson for the foreseeable future is a smart move, but it does little to help them in 2024. Rasul Douglas has turned himself into a fine CB2 in his time with the Bills and Green Bay Packers, but he currently projects to be the team's top cover corner for next season. The Bills desperately need to find reinforcements for a secondary that is going to be missing its top stars from the past few seasons.

Bills' Secondary Depth Chart Player Position 2023 Def. Snap % Rasul Douglas CB1 46.9 Kaiir Elam CB2 14.7 Taron Johnson NCB 89.1 Christian Benford CB4 76.9 Cam Lewis FS 13.4 Taylor Rapp SS 39.3 Damar Hamlin S 1.6 Kendall Williamson S 0.0

There are still a number of talented veterans left in free agency, including cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Xavien Howard as well as safeties Justin Simmons and Quandre Diggs. The Bills can also look to use the 28th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on a defensive back in what projects to be a deep class in the secondary.

In 2023, the Bills defense ranked fourth in scoring defense and ninth in total defense. They still have an elite unit, though they need to patch up the defensive line after ranking 28th in yards per rush allowed last season, on top of the work they need to do in replenishing the secondary.

Retaining Johnson is a good step in keeping the defense above water, but the Bills' offseason work has only just begun.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.