Free agent safety Tashaun Gipson has been suspended for the first six games of the 2024 NFL regular season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. At this time, the substance in question is unknown.

Gipson's suspension comes after he spent the last two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. His stint with the 49ers represented his fifth stop so far in the NFL after he went undrafted in 2012.

Recapping Gipson's Career

Gipson was an undrafted free agent in 2012 out of Wyoming

After he didn't hear his name called on draft day, Gipson signed with the Cleveland Browns on a three-year $1.44 million deal. In 2015, he signed a second-round tender worth $2.56 million.

After a stellar stint with the Browns, during which he had 14 interceptions in 42 games and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2014, he signed a five-year, $36 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tashaun Gipson's Career Stats Year Team INTs Pick-Sixes Tackles 2012-2015 CLE 14 2 240 2016-2018 JAX 6 0 159 2019 HOU 3 1 51 2020-2021 CHI 4 0 113 2022-2023 SF 6 0 121

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Over 165 starts, Tashaun Gipson has 33 interceptions and three pick-sixes.

After spending 2016-2018 with the Jaguars, Gipson was released on March 8, 2019, to clear $7.45 in cap space. Four days later, he signed a three-year, $22.5 million deal with the Houston Texans. In April 2020, he was released to clear $3.18 million in cap space.

That same month, Gipson signed another deal, this time with the Chicago Bears, for one year and $1.05 million. About a year later, he signed another one-year deal with the Bears for $1.84 million.

In August 2022, he signed a deal with the 49ers, was released about a week later, signed to the practice squad, and was put on the active roster on September 13, 2022. Following that season, in which he had five interceptions, he signed another one-year deal worth $2.9 million.

Gipson has racked up 33 interceptions in his career and returned three for touchdowns, leading the league in interception return yards in 2014, with 158. He had 14 picks with the Browns, six with the Jaguars, six with the 49ers, four with the Bears, and three with the Texans.

He has appeared in 10 games in the postseason, notching one sack, 29 solo tackles, and no interceptions. Whether Gipson will sign with a team ahead of the 2024 regular season is unclear.

Despite the suspension, he is still one of the top remaining free agents. However, of all the position groups, his safety position is the one with the most quality candidates remaining, which will make it tough for Gipson to latch on somewhere barring a major injury to a team's starting safety.

Source: Adam Schefter

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted. All salary information courtesy of Spotrac.