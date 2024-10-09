The UFC has been quietly building up fighters to the point that they are becoming superstars overnight. While the peak Conor McGregor era is behind us, there is a wave of great fighters separating themselves from the competition with high-level performances. UFC CEO Dana White has said before the McGregor era and will say after it, that one fighter doesn’t make up the sport.

What this new slew of elite UFC fighters lack in terms of trash, they make up for with martial arts skills. One of these rising stars is Japanese undefeated flyweight Tatsuro Taira. The talented fighter comes from a vibrant fighting culture and could join his fellow countryman if he could become a world champion.

He spoke exclusively with GIVEMESPORT about winning a UFC belt, but also about becoming as big as Japanese boxing star Naoya Inoue:

“After coming back to Japan [following my last fight] everyone told me congratulations, and we’re excited to see the belt. … Every Japanese [person] knows his name, [Inoue] is so big in Japan. I definitely want to get the UFC belt and become the superstar like he is and become popular in Japan.”

Can Taira Become The Next Japanese Superstar?

MMA record: 16-0 (5 KOs, 7 SUBs), UFC wins: 6, Best win: Alex Perez

Taira has been on a tear since he joined the UFC back in 2022, notching six-straight victories with four finishes, including one over former UFC title challenger Alex Perez in his last fight. The Japanese grappler entangled himself all over Perez, which caused a severe knee injury. His performance was dominant, but what caught the internet’s attention was his post-fight interview where he shouted ‘I’m happy!’:

Of course, being sellable is a significant part of the job as a fighter, but a fighter must have the skills that pay the bills too. Taira has a suffocating jiu-jitsu style and is always searching for the finish. In his fight versus Perez, he got the job done with a unique takedown that caused major damage:

Japanese MMA Trailblazers

Taira is following in the footsteps of a few great fighters before him

PRIDE

Taira isn’t the first fighter to represent Japan in MMA. He isn’t even the first high-level grappler to represent Japan either. Over the last few decades, fighters like Takanori Gomi, Yushin Okami, and the granddaddy of them all, Kazushi Sakuraba, also known as ‘The Gracie Killer’.

Kazushi 'The Gracie Killer' Sakuraba Notable Wins

Event

Date

Opponent

Result

Pride 30

2005 October

Ken Shamrock

TKO

Pride Final Conflict

2003 November

Kevin Randleman

Submission

Pride 15

2001 July

Quinton Jackson

Submission

Pride 10

2000 August

Renzo Gracie

Submission

Pride 2000

2000 May

Royce Gracie

TKO

Pride 5

1999 April

Vitor Belfort

Decision

Pride 3

1998 June

Carlos Newton

Submission

Sakuraba earned his nickname for taking out several Gracie family members, to the surprise of many. The Gracies are the most devout grappling family in the history of martial arts, but Sakuraba earned a handful of victories over the family for the Japanese-based Pride Fighting Championships. Taira looks to continue to etch his name in Japanese MMA history as he gears up to face another former UFC title challenger in Brandon Royval.

