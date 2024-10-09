The UFC has been quietly building up fighters to the point that they are becoming superstars overnight. While the peak Conor McGregor era is behind us, there is a wave of great fighters separating themselves from the competition with high-level performances. UFC CEO Dana White has said before the McGregor era and will say after it, that one fighter doesn’t make up the sport.

What this new slew of elite UFC fighters lack in terms of trash, they make up for with martial arts skills. One of these rising stars is Japanese undefeated flyweight Tatsuro Taira. The talented fighter comes from a vibrant fighting culture and could join his fellow countryman if he could become a world champion.

He spoke exclusively with GIVEMESPORT about winning a UFC belt, but also about becoming as big as Japanese boxing star Naoya Inoue:

“After coming back to Japan [following my last fight] everyone told me congratulations, and we’re excited to see the belt. … Every Japanese [person] knows his name, [Inoue] is so big in Japan. I definitely want to get the UFC belt and become the superstar like he is and become popular in Japan.”

Can Taira Become The Next Japanese Superstar?

MMA record: 16-0 (5 KOs, 7 SUBs), UFC wins: 6, Best win: Alex Perez

Taira has been on a tear since he joined the UFC back in 2022, notching six-straight victories with four finishes, including one over former UFC title challenger Alex Perez in his last fight. The Japanese grappler entangled himself all over Perez, which caused a severe knee injury. His performance was dominant, but what caught the internet’s attention was his post-fight interview where he shouted ‘I’m happy!’:

Of course, being sellable is a significant part of the job as a fighter, but a fighter must have the skills that pay the bills too. Taira has a suffocating jiu-jitsu style and is always searching for the finish. In his fight versus Perez, he got the job done with a unique takedown that caused major damage:

Japanese MMA Trailblazers

PRIDE

Taira isn’t the first fighter to represent Japan in MMA. He isn’t even the first high-level grappler to represent Japan either. Over the last few decades, fighters like Takanori Gomi, Yushin Okami, and the granddaddy of them all, Kazushi Sakuraba, also known as ‘The Gracie Killer’.

Kazushi 'The Gracie Killer' Sakuraba Notable Wins Event Date Opponent Result Pride 30 2005 October Ken Shamrock TKO Pride Final Conflict 2003 November Kevin Randleman Submission Pride 15 2001 July Quinton Jackson Submission Pride 10 2000 August Renzo Gracie Submission Pride 2000 2000 May Royce Gracie TKO Pride 5 1999 April Vitor Belfort Decision Pride 3 1998 June Carlos Newton Submission

Sakuraba earned his nickname for taking out several Gracie family members, to the surprise of many. The Gracies are the most devout grappling family in the history of martial arts, but Sakuraba earned a handful of victories over the family for the Japanese-based Pride Fighting Championships. Taira looks to continue to etch his name in Japanese MMA history as he gears up to face another former UFC title challenger in Brandon Royval.