Jayson Tatum dropped a scorching 41 points to lead the Boston Celtics (42-12) to a 118-110 victory over the Brooklyn Nets (21-32) on Tuesday night.

The Celtics' superstar put on a show for the fans at Barclays Center as he shot 14-of-26 from the field and knocked down five three-pointers. He finished with a double-double with 14 rebounds, five assists, and two steals on the evening.

Four other Celtics scored in double figures, with Jaylen Brown scoring 19 points. Al Horford had a perfect night from the field, making all six of his shot attempts for 16 points while grabbing six rebounds and dishing out four assists. Derrick White also added 16 points, while Jrue Holiday tallied a double-double of 14 points and 12 assists.

The Nets saw Mikal Bridges provide a team-high 27 points. Cam Thomas also had a strong night, finishing with 26 points, four rebounds, and two steals. Lonnie Walker had 15 points off the bench, while Nic Claxton had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Jayson Tatum couldn't miss

Tonight marked his third 40-point game this season

Basketball bettors who thought Tatum would have a dominant performance against Brooklyn should be extremely satisfied after tonight.

His focus during the first half was particularly spectacular, firing away with 31 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field, including four triples. He got whatever he wanted wherever he wanted, whether it was close to the Nets' logo from midcourt or being aggressive at the rim.

He even had a stretch during the first quarter where he made three consecutive shots from downtown, the last one having him draw a foul as he converted the and-one opportunity. His teammates made sure to reward him for his offensive tenacity, throwing up multiple alley-oops for Tatum to catch and throw down with such convincing emphasis.

The Celtics bullied the Nets inside

Scored 50 points inside the paint without Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis was considered questionable heading into the game with a lower back contusion before ultimately being ruled out. It was pretty clear that the right decision was made as Boston remained relentless in the paint despite his absence.

Celtic players more than made their presence inside the restricted area known, with Tatum, Brown, Horford, and Holiday doing whatever they pleased against Nets defenders whenever they decided to channel their game in the post.

Boston scored 20 points inside the paint during the first quarter, exploiting Brooklyn's lack of toughness in that area. The team wound up finishing with 50 points in that statistic, while the Nets had 42 when the final buzzer sounded.

The Celtics' hot streak continues

Can they keep it going as they return to TD Garden?

The Celtics' strong shooting from downtown continued, as they knocked down 15 of their 37 shots from beyond the arc. They have now connected on 78-210 (37.1 percent) of their three-pointers over their last five contests. Tatum, in particular, drained five triples. He's made 23 threes over his last six games.

The win puts the Celtics' current streak at five straight. They now head back to Boston to conclude their season series against Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

The Nets still find themselves with a fighting chance for one of the Play-In spots, just outside the picture as they remain 11th in the Eastern Conference. They are behind Atlanta, who are just 2.5 games above them. They will continue their adjustments with Dennis Schröder, their latest acquisition from the trade deadline who had nine points in 32 minutes off the bench, in the rotation as they look to get the last laugh over Boston on Wednesday.