Rangers defender James Tavernier has chosen to remain with the Scottish side despite receiving several offers from Turkish clubs, according to Graeme Bailey.

Tavernier netted 24 goals in 58 games from right-back last season, adding to his impressive tally of 125 goals in 467 appearances for the Glaswegian outfit. The Englishman was prepared to bow out this summer and leave Ibrox a Rangers legend, with an array of Süper Lig sides expressing an interest in acquiring his services.

The likes of Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe and Istanbul Basaksehir were said to be monitoring the player, while the Gers reportedly rejected a bid from Trabzonspor for the full-back. However, after considering his options, Tavernier has decided to reject these proposals and stay at Rangers, as he enters the final two years of his contract with the club.

Tavernier to Stay at Rangers

The defender has developed a goalscoring reputation

Developing through Leeds United's academy, Tavernier joined Newcastle United as a youngster, where he failed to break through into the first team. A series of uninspiring loan spells saw the Magpies eventually sell the right-back to Wigan, where he spent one season before settling at Rangers.

In Glasgow, Tavernier has established himself as one of the most prolific defenders in world football, enjoying six separate seasons in which he's managed double figures for goals. Appointed captain in 2018, the now 32-year-old has certainly earned legendary status at Ibrox, leading his side to a Scottish Premiership title in 2021, and to a Europa League final in 2022 and being labelled as "phenomenal" for his achievements.

It was widely accepted that Tavernier would leave Rangers this summer, after being criticised towards the back end of last season for a string of below-par performances. Entering the latter stages of his career, a move to Saudi Arabia was touted, while more recently, links to Turkish clubs have circulated.

The Light Blues were even said to be open to a sale of the former Gateshead loanee, and had identified free agent Cyrus Chirstie as a potential replacement. However, in a surprise turn of events, Tavernier has pledged his immediate future to the Scottish giants, believing he has 'unfinished business' at the club, according to Graeme Bailey via HITC Sport.

Manager Philippe Clement is said to be happy with the veteran full-back, and has showcased this faith by starting him in all four league games thus far this season.

Tavernier's Scottish Premiership Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 38 Goals 17 Assists 10 Shots Per 90 2.09 Tackles Per 90 1.11 Interceptions Per 90 0.82

Hagi Pledges Commitment to Rangers

The attacking midfielder spent last season at Alaves

Another man who has pledged his commitment to Rangers is Ianis Hagi. The creative midfielder spent the duration of last season on loan at Spanish side Alaves, but started just eight La Liga games.

Returning to Rangers after the temporary stint in Spain, the 25-year-old is eyeing a return to Ibrox turf, and is ready to fight for a starting birth in Clement's team despite both parties preferring an exit during the summer transfer window.

If the Belgian coach can successfully reintegrate Hagi, he could potentially add a dynamic new weapon to his ensemble, with the forgotten man scoring seven goals and registering eleven assists in 23 league starts back in the 2020/21 season. However, it remains to be seen what Clement's stance on the situation is.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 13/09/2024