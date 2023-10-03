Highlights Travis Kelce's budding romance with Taylor Swift is not the first time an NFL player has dabbled with a celebrity, and it certainly won't be the last.

There have been many NFL players who have had relationships with celebrities, and while some have ended poorly, a few have stood the test of time.

Role players like Braxton Berrios as well as superstars like Kelce, Christian McCaffrey, and Rob Gronkowski have tried their hand at tabloid relationships.

The love story between worldwide pop mega sensation Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has flooded the media in recent weeks. It gained considerable attention with Swift's high-profile appearance at Arrowhead Stadium to support the Chiefs and Kelce during their 40-10 victory against the Chicago Bears in Week 3.

It reached a fever pitch in Week 4 when Swift was again in attendance as the Chiefs visited the New York Jets in the Big Apple. The media obsession has clearly gone too far, as the Sunday Night Football introduction was more about Swift than about the actual game at hand. Despite the Swift over saturation, her relationship with Kelce begs the question: what other NFL players have dated celebrities?

Braxton Berrios

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios was recently dating Tiktok sensation Alix Earle. The story began when a TikTok video showed a fan encountering Earle at a Miami restaurant.

The Dolphins wide receiver stood by her side, marking their first public appearance together. However, their story gained widespread attention after rumors spread that his breakup with Sophia Culpo in January 2023 was because the wideout was having an affair with Earle.

Earle has since dispelled those rumors and Berrios also mentioned that he usually keeps his personal life private but decided to talk about this particular situation because he felt it was necessary. Although Earle was seen at multiple Dolphins games and out with Berries, she admitted on her podcast that they are not officially together.

Read More: What Taylor Swift song would your NFL team be?

Christian McCaffrey

The San Francisco 49ers running back has been dating the former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo for four years, and the pair recently announced their engagement in April.

Their love story began when McCaffrey liked one of the model's photos on Instagram in May 2019. After their first interaction in 2019, McCaffrey and Culpo enjoyed a vacation together in Mexico, with photographers capturing them sunbathing and holding hands. In November 2019, the couple started publicly expressing their love and appreciation for each other on social media. Culpo frequently supports Christian McCaffrey and his team at games.

Rob Gronkowski

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end has been in a relationship with his supermodel girlfriend since 2015. They first crossed paths during his time with the New England Patriots. In his early NFL days, Gronkowski was notorious for his lively partying lifestyle and his habit of flirting during interviews.

However, in 2015, he started dating Camille Kostek, who had previously been a cheerleader for the New England Patriots. Interestingly, the duo's relationship began after she left the franchise and cheerleading behind. In an interview with Fox News, Kostek confirmed that the Patriots players were not allowed to have a relationship with the cheerleaders. Their latest public appearance together made headlines at the Barbie movie premiere.

Aaron Rodgers

The Former Green Bay quarterback has had his fair share of celebrity relationships, from actress Jessica Szohr in 2014 to actress Olivia Munn to racecar driver Danica Patrick.

Rodgers has a penchant for dating actresses especially, and his most recent high-profile relationship was with the MTV award-winning actress Shailene Woodley. In fact, Rodgers announced his engagement nonchalantly during his 2020 MVP speech.

The tandem had been pretty private about their relationship, but Woodley did show her support for the QB when he was hosting Jeopardy. However, in 2022, they ended their engagement without offering additional details or explanations.

Read more: Aaron Rodgers likes to get wild: Craziest, nuttiest things the QB has said and done

Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos quarterback has been in a relationship with pop star Ciara since 2016. Ciara was a famous R&B singer in the early 2000s, topping R&B and hip-hop album charts; her most popular and well-known album, "Goodies," debuted in 2004.

The album featured the chart-topping hit of the same name, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, it included tracks like "Oh" and "1, 2 Step," both of which reached No. 2 on the charts. Throughout her career, she has released seven albums, won a Grammy, and received four other Grammy nominations.

In an Instagram Live video, Wilson shared how he and Ciara first crossed paths at a Wisconsin basketball game on March 26, 2015. During this encounter, Wilson asked her out on a dinner date, and that's when their connection was ignited. The duo have been together ever since and now have two children with a third on the way.

Tony Romo

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback was involved in a highly publicized relationship with Jessica Simpson from 2007 to 2009. The quarterback had a crush on Simpson even before they crossed paths. Simpson recalled watching a football game with her family at home when the former NFL star publicly revealed that she was his ultimate celebrity crush during the broadcast.

Travis Kelce must have been taking down notes: before his relationship with Taylor Swift went viral, he mentioned multiple times on social media that she was his celebrity crush. Hopefully things for Swift and Kelce go better than they did for Romo and Simpson, however.

Dallas fans quickly began pointing fingers at Simpson, not-so-affectionately nicknamed "Yoko Romo," as they believed she was responsible for the Cowboys' inability to reach the Super Bowl in the 2007 season as they finished with an impressive 13-3 record before suffering a home loss in the Divisional playoff game against the division rival New York Giants, who went on to win the Super Bowl.

Mark Sanchez

The former New York Jets quarterback was rumored to have short-lived flings with a few celebrities; however, his most high-profile romance was with Eva Longoria.

In 2012, the quarterback embarked on a three-month-long relationship with the captivating Desperate Housewives star, causing quite a stir in the tabloids. Reports of their clandestine romance began circulating in July 2012, with the football star and the actress frequently seen together, including during a getaway to the Caribbean.

Reggie Bush

The former New Orleans Saints running back dated the infamous Kim Kardashian during his early years in the NFL. The couple was no stranger to media attention, with Reggie even occasionally appearing on Kim's reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" during their time together.

They initially crossed paths in 2007 at the ESPY Awards, where they were introduced by a mutual friend, and promptly entered into a relationship. Throughout their time together, which was extensively documented on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the tandem appeared deeply in love, hinting at an impending engagement. However, their seemingly destined path to marriage took an unexpected turn.

According to People Magazine, they commenced their relationship in 2007 but ultimately parted ways for good in 2009 because they wanted to focus on their respective careers.

Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills quarterback had a recent scandal when he ended his long-term relationship with Brittany Williams and began dating actress Hailee Steinfeld soon after.

The couple recently garnered media attention when Steinfeld enjoyed a shopping outing with her boyfriend's mother, Lavonne Allen. They visited the Leveled Up Buffalo store in East Aurora, New York, where they purchased items supporting the Bills quarterback.

Tom Brady

The greatest quarterback of all-time also had the most high-profile tabloid relationship of any NFL player with supermodel Gisele Bündchen. While the couple didn't have an electric meet cute, they did have what seemed to be a picture-perfect relationship.

While all relationships have ups and downs, fans had high expectations for the NFL GOAT and the legendary supermodel. However, when things began to go downhill, fans turned on Bundchen. During an interview with Vanity Fair, the supermodel candidly discussed her divorce and firmly refuted the "very hurtful" rumors suggesting that Brady's erratic retirement decisions in football were the cause of their breakup.

Unfortunately, after thirteen years of marriage, the duo officially announced their divorce in 2022, which came just before Brady's final NFL season in the fall of 2022.

NFL Player Celebrity Braxton Berrios Sophia Culpo, Alix Earle Christian McCaffrey Olivia Culpo Rob Gronkowski Camille Kostek Aaron Rodgers Jessica Szohr, Olivia Munn, Danica Patrick, Hailee Steinfeld Russell Wilson Ciara Tony Romo Jessica Simpson Mark Sanchez Eva Longoria Reggie Bush Kim Kardashian Josh Allen Hailee Steinfeld Tom Brady Gisele Bündchen

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read More: 10 greatest team rivalries in NFL history