Highlights Barcelona player Alejandro Balde's comments about not liking Taylor Swift's music have sparked a response from Swifties, who are now actively voting for Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham for the Golden Boy award.

Bellingham's vote count surged from 33,661 to 100,000 in a short period of time, thanks to the efforts of both Real Madrid and Taylor Swift fans.

Despite the influence of Swifties in the vote, Bellingham has a strong case for the award due to his impressive performances for Borussia Dortmund and his early success at Real Madrid.

Politics, history, and football obviously dominate the nature of El Clasico, but it's the fans of Taylor Swift (known as Swifties) who have added another layer to one of football's most historic rivalries as Barcelona youngster Alejandro Balde has invoked their ire for comments made about the singer's music.

When asked about liking the American superstar's music, the Barcelona player responded with: "Do I like Taylor Swift? No, I don't like her music." In response, a Real Madrid fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) has called on Swifties to fight back and instead vote for Jude Bellingham, Madrid's own young superstar, for the Golden Boy award.

Swifties answered the call as the number of votes for Bellingham rocketed within a few hours. We're not sure anyone could have predicted that Taylor Swift would have her own, albeit relatively small in the grand scheme of things, place in the history of El Clasico.

Race for Golden Boy takes unexpected twist

Balde was leading in the fan vote, sitting pretty on 30,000 votes. However, the antics of Real Madrid and Taylor Swift fans for that matter seemingly worked, as, according to Spanish journalist Martin Manin, Bellingham rocketed up to 100,000 votes in a short period of time.

Balde enjoyed a breakout season for Barcelona in 22/23, making 36 appearances totaling 2,675 minutes where he contributed to seven goals, scoring one and assisting six, as per Transfermarkt. He was a key part in a Barcelona side that won La Liga for the first time since 2019 and has almost certainly become the long-term replacement for legendary left-back Jordi Alba.

Even without Taylor Swift fans on his side, Bellingham has an incredibly strong case for the Golden Boy award. After a stellar season for Borussia Dortmund, where he scored 14 goals and made 41 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt, winning the Bundesliga Player of the Season award along the way, he made a move to the Spanish capital for €103 million, where he has started on fire, scoring five goals in four La Liga appearances so far this season.

Taylor Swift's tour goes to Madrid next year

To make matters worse for Alejandro Balde in the long run, Taylor Swift's Eras tour is visiting the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on the 30th of May next year. Noticeably there is no Barcelona tour date, perhaps revealing where her fandom lies in the rivalry (although it's more likely due to Camp Nou undergoing its own extensive renovations that have rendered the stadium unusable until the summer of 2026).

Ultimately it's a new era for El Clasico in more ways than one as the old guard of both Barcelona and Real Madrid are slowly moving on to make way for the young superstars for tomorrow. Sprinkle on top the added layer of Taylor Swift fans influencing the Golden Boy vote, and we have got another page in perhaps the most storied rivalry in football history.

One thing is for sure, we did not have Taylor Swift fans influencing a football vote on her 2023 bingo card, but alas, here we are! If Jude Bellingham wins the Golden Boy award comfortably now, we know why!