Highlights Taylor Swift attending Chiefs games has added $331.5 million in equivalent brand value to the NFL.

Compared to last season, female viewership is up nine percent compared to a six percent increase in males.

Travis Kelce has experienced significant personal benefits, including increased jersey sales and podcast ranking, thanks to his relationship with Swift.

Many football fans might be tired of Taylor Swift cut-aways during Kansas City Chiefs games, but the NFL certainly isn’t.

According to Apex Marketing Group, Taylor’s presence has added $331.5 million in equivalent brand value while dating and attending games of her beau, Travis Kelce.

Television networks are laughing their way to the bank while showing more shots of Swift than the Royal family at their wedding. Here’s a breakdown of the “Swifties” effect on the NFL.

The Taylor Swift effect

Swifties have been flocking to the NFL in droves

Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK

The $331.5 figure comes from calculating print, digital, TV, radio, highlights, and social media mentions of the pop star going back to her first Chiefs game back on September 24. The marketing group then measured the reach and impact of each mention to estimate the total amount. In mid-October, her marketing presence was evaluated at $166 million.

For NFL fans tired of approximately one minute of Swift shots over a three-hour game, it might be time to make your peace, because it won't be stopping any time soon. The NFL is a company like any other capitalizing on a substantial increase in viewership. As they told People magazine:

We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally. The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real-time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.

A lot of fans would probably say “leaned into it” amounts to a drastic understatement. More like they’ve driven across 10 lanes of oncoming traffic in order to bathe in the increased marketing dollars. But ultimately, you can’t really blame them for unabashedly capitalizing on the increased viewership that Swift's involvement brings.

Adding games to the season, moving more matchups overseas, and increasing the number of teams that make the playoffs are all money-motivated changes enacted by the league that actually affect the quality of play. Showing more of a pop star in between games doesn’t do anything but make certain people roll their eyes.

More money, more dollars

Swift becoming the NFL’s golden goose

A wise man once said, “More money, more problems.” Well, the NFL couldn’t disagree more. This year, the league recorded their highest regular-season female viewership since they began tracking that data in 2000.

They also enjoyed their best regular season viewership numbers in the 18-34 demo since 2019. Compared to last year, female viewership is up nine percent compared to a six percent increase in males.

A more concrete example compares last season’s Divisional playoff game audience of 34.4 million to the 50.4 million that watched this season, a 46.5 percent increase. Part of that spike is due to the Chiefs playing the rival Buffalo Bills compared to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the Swift effect is undeniable.

The Chiefs and Kelce have also greatly benefited from their proximity to Swift. Chiefs owner and team CEO Clark Hunt told CNBC:

It’s been a very interesting, very fun year having the two of them dating, the attention that’s been focused on the Chiefs. Our female audience has grown leaps and bounds.

Meanwhile, Kelce’s jersey sales have increased by 400 percent, he’s gained roughly 383,000 new Instagram followers, and Kelce’s New Heights podcast with his brother ranked first on Apple’s AAPL charts.

According to a survey by Adtaxi, Swifties are three times more likely to buy sports merchandise and twice as likely to check sports content thanks to the pair’s relationship.

Considering that just about everyone in the NFL industry is grabbing cash like a college kid in a money-blowing cash cube, don’t expect the Swift love to end any time soon. Of course, if it ever does, we’ll all have to hear the inevitable break-up song.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.