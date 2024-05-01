Highlights Thomas Muller jokingly accused Aurelien Tchouameni of listening to his post-match interview in order to find out Bayern Munich's tactics for the second leg.

Tchouameni started for Real Madrid while Muller played 80 minutes for Bayern in the 2-2 draw.

Muller also playfully mocked Jamie Carragher's accent, saying he was worried when the Liverpool legend started speaking.

Aurelien Tchouameni gatecrashed Thomas Muller's post-match interview after Real Madrid's thrilling 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich on Tuesday night. The pair both featured in the semi-final first leg at the Allianz Arena, as two goals from Vinicius Junior either side of Leroy Sane's strike and a Harry Kane penalty set up an enticing second leg in Madrid next week.

After the match, Muller was in the process of beginning his interview with CBS Sports when he was interrupted by Tchouameni's presence. Asked by CBS presenter Kate Abdo if the 34-year-old was "feeling like an old man" after his late cameo, Muller responded:

"No, no. Today I felt very good but... Tchouameni is listening to the tactics for the next game!"

Muller and Tchouameni Embrace

Spirits high after semi-final battle

That comment prompted howls of laughter from Jamie Carragher, Thierry Henry and Micah Richards in the studio, and Tchouameni then briefly entered the frame to shake Muller's hand.

Football fans on social media platform X enjoyed the exchange, with one writing: "I dread the day Thomas Muller retires. CL interviews will never be the same." Another said: "This is hilarious from Muller."

On the game itself, Muller admitted he was disappointed that Bayern were forced to settle for a draw on the night having led 2-1 in the second half. "I felt quite good but I am not satisfied with this draw - but that's Real Madrid. You know it, you saw it, you saw it twice against City, you saw it in previous years, you see it in every game, so you have to be careful in every minute. Toni Kroos is laughing (in the background) but he knows it's always the same, so I'm not happy today but it was OK."

Related What Jude Bellingham Told Harry Kane Before Bayern vs Real Madrid Penalty Jude Bellingham's attempted mind games before Harry Kane stepped up to take a penalty during Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid were unsuccessful.

Muller Mocks Carragher's Accent

"I'm happy I understood your question!"

Carragher then asked Muller what had changed in recent weeks to prompt an uplift in Bayern's form after a generally difficult season. He said: "I think the games and the win over Arsenal gave us a little bit of self-confidence. Not the team spirit when you go out and drink a beer together, but it gave us maybe the belief and maybe this kind of... this Konnie Laimer feeling.

"When he (Laimer) is hunting Odegaard like a dog and this kind of winning feeling gave us a little bit more belief in ourselves to be a little bit more aggressive in the last two or three weeks. We are in a good mood and we are playing better. We are not playing perfect but we are playing better."

Muller rounded off his answer to Carragher's question in a typically cheeky fashion, saying: "I'm happy I understood your question! I was fearing it when you got to the microphone."