The clear biggest threat to the United States basketball team at the Olympics will come from their neighbors to the north: Team Canada. Consisting of several notable NBA players, Canada has quietly been building a squad that will be a very tough matchup for other countries, even Team USA.

Canada's roster brings a unique element of toughness, defense, and hustle as well as teamwork that the United States often struggles with, and has the advantage of all their players fitting into specific roles in a team construct. If they want to win the country's first-ever gold medal in basketball, head coach Jordi Fernández must find the best lineup combinations to maximize their potential.

Team Canada's finalized roster looks like this: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , Jamal Murray , Dillon Brooks , RJ Barrett , Kelly Olynyk , Dwight Powell , Nickeil Alexander-Walker , Luguentz Dort , Andrew Nembhard , Trey Lyles , Khem Birch, and Melvin Ejim. 11 of the 12 names are current or former NBA players, giving Fernández a ton of talent to choose from.

Team Canada is appearing in the Olympics for the first time in 24 years, looking to secure a gold medal. Here are the groups they could potentially use.

Starters

Fernández should employ this starting lineup

Lineup: Gilgeous-Alexander, Murray, Brooks, Olynyk, Powell

Canada's conventional starting group will almost certainly look like this. Their backcourt is a lock, as they are by far the two best players on the team, Brooks is an established Canadian veteran who has performed extremely well on the world stage, Olynyk is a prototypical stretch four, and Powell is needed in most matchups simply because of his size.

SGA and Murray are two of the league's best isolation scorers and can handle nearly all the shot creation for Canada, allowing inferior offensive players like Brooks to thrive off the ball, as we've seen in the past. If you lower the burden and responsibilities of a guy like Brooks and give him easier opportunities, he becomes a completely different player.

Another exciting aspect of Canada's team will be the SGA/Murray pick-and-rolls with Olynyk, as the big man is an excellent roller and decision-maker in advantage situations. More importantly, he is as good of a pick-and-popper as Canada could hope for, as Olynyk is an excellent three-point shooter and can drive closeouts effectively.

Team Canada Potential Rotation Starters Bench Reserves Gilgeous-Alexander Nembhard Murray Alexander-Walker Brooks Barrett Olynyk Dort Ejim Powell Lyles Birch

Alternate Starting Five

Canada could also go to this unit

Lineup: Gilgeous-Alexander, Murray, Barrett, Dort, Powell

Team Canada's roster has a unique makeup that causes a curious decision for Jordi Fernández: they have two clear starting guards in Gilgeous-Alexander and Murray, two playable "bigs" that are anything but imposing on the frontline in Olynyk and Powell, and five wings who all have a claim to start (Barrett, Brooks, Alexander-Walker, Nembhard, and Dort).

Fernández could go in any direction with alternate groupings for his starting unit, but I would eliminate Nembhard and Alexander-Walker from the choices because of Nembhard's lack of size next to a scoring-minded backcourt and Alexander-Walker's inconsistency as an offensive player.

With that said, I would pair their star backcourt with Barrett, Dort, and Powell to throw a different look at opponents. Throwing Dort in the lineup makes up for replacing Brooks defensively, and gives Team Canada another wing to speed up their offense rather than using Olynyk.

Alternate Rotation Starters Bench Reserves Gilgeous-Alexander Nembhard Murray Alexander-Walker Barrett Brooks Dort Lyles Ejim Powell Olynyk Birch

Barrett replacing Brooks gives Canada more offensive fluidity as well as a matchup-attacking, physical presence that can take the heat off of SGA and Murray for possessions by creating his own shot. Barrett has also been a terrific player for Canada in the past and is comfortable going to war with Gilgeous-Alexander in these environments just like Brooks would be. Dort and Barrett are a terrific wing defensive tandem that can handle quicker matchups but also thrives against big, strong scorers in the paint.

It is unclear whether Fernández is going to run a my-turn-your-turn type of Dallas Mavericks -esque offense with SGA and Murray creating advantages to start ball rotations for the other players. If he does, this lineup provides a nice mix of ballhandling, shot creation, size, strength, and defensive prowess. The weakness will be a lack of off-ball shooting, but that will be the case with many of Canada's units.

Small-Ball Lineup

Pushing Olynyk to the five gives Canada their best offensive group

Lineup: Gilgeous-Alexander, Murray, Barrett, Brooks, Olynyk (Could also use Nembhard, Alexander-Walker, or Dort on the wings)

Olynyk has long been one of the more underrated players in the NBA, with a modern skillset that fits perfectly into basketball today, but also makes him the right guy to plug in at the five for Canada's small-ball lineup. He's a bit undersized at 6-11, but this unit should only be used in matchups where the opponent isn't playing a dominant big man (like Joel Embiid for Team USA).

Perfect Stretch-Five (Olynyk 2024 Stats) PPG APG TS% 3P% Pick-and-Roll PPP 9.8 4.4 66.1% 38.7% 1.11 (63rd Percentile)

The Raptors forward has all the right tools to bring this lineup together: he is an elite shooter from range, can attack closeouts like a guard, makes smart, efficient decisions with the ball, and can slide his feet defensively in a switching scheme. He is essentially like adding another wing on the floor, which would allow Canada to play a true five-out style, similar to what the Boston Celtics do with Kristaps Porzingis .

This group would be absolutely unstoppable offensively, and not even the United States has the personnel to slow them down. Allowing Gilgeous-Alexander and Murray to work in isolation with five-out spacing consisting of accomplished offensive players like Barrett or Brooks (or any of their forwards) would give them even better opportunities than even their NBA teams can create at times.

Defensively is where this lineup will struggle, as they have solid perimeter defenders but not much size. They will struggle on the glass and offer the opponent a mismatch anytime they have a true big on the floor, so this group should be used sparingly and only against certain teams.

However, Canada was always going to struggle with their lack of size and defensive weaknesses, and this unit would at least maximize their offensive output.

Shutdown Lineup

Fernández will go to these five players anytime Canada needs a stop

Lineup: Gilgeous-Alexander, Alexander-Walker, Brooks, Dort, Powell (Can use Birch at the five against small teams)

Although Canada is a relatively weak defensive squad, that is more due to the way they have to construct their lineups and their lack of size, rather than their overall personnel. They have the capability of putting together a five-man unit that can clamp down on any country's offense, and is still functional on the other end of the floor, meaning Fernández doesn't have to only use this group for one possession.

Gilgeous-Alexander is a terrific defender for his position, especially as the guy who initiates so much offense for his team and is more than capable of defending the opponent's worst ballhandler. Putting him next to three of the very best defenders in the league will stifle opposing offenses, as there will be no driving lanes to the paint to create advantages.

Lockdown Defenders Player DFG% DFGA Gilgeous-Alexander 45.1% 13.9 Alexander-Walker 43.4% 9.1 Brooks 48.8% 14.1 Dort 44.6% 11.5 Powell 46.5% 8.9

*Brooks' 48.8% was easily the worst of his career

The best thing you can do as a team defense is for every player to be able to guard their man one-on-one with no help to limit open lobs, kickout passes, and closeout opportunities. This Canada lineup would be phenomenal at doing so and provide a change of pace from their mostly offensive-oriented formula.

Bench Five

Fernández can turn to this group to give starters a rest

Lineup: Nembhard, Alexander-Walker, Barrett, Dort, Birch

In all likelihood, Canada will play very few minutes without at least one of SGA or Murray on the floor to run the show, but Fernández has a good option to give both of these guys some rest at the same time, and will be used in games where Canada has a sizable lead.

Nembhard, who flashed incredible potential as a shot-creator in the playoffs for his Indiana Pacers , is more than qualified to handle the ball for a few minutes to lead this second unit. He will be helped out by Barrett's wealth of experience initiating offense in his basketball career, while Alexander-Walker and Dort are dominant defenders with solid off-ball skills.

Birch is the biggest question mark in this lineup, but he has proven to be a solid help defender and screener in his limited NBA career. His lack of size (6-9) shouldn't be much of an issue against opposing benches.

Bench Production (2023-24 NBA Stats) Player PPG APG TS% 3P% Nembhard 9.2 4.1 57.3% 35.7% Alexander-Walker 8.0 2.5 57.8% 39.1% Barrett 20.2 3.3 58.0% 36.0% Dort 10.9 1.4 59.3% 39.4% Birch 2.2 0.4 62.9% 20.0%

*Birch stats from 2022-23

Fernández can even experiment with replacing Nembhard or Alexander-Walker with SGA or Murray to break up their minutes while still remaining competitive on the scoreboard.