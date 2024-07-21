Highlights France has upcoming NBA stars like Wembanyama, Risacher, and Sarr, but only Wembanyama is suiting up in Paris 2024.

Risacher and Sarr are defensive specialists with professional experience, yet both were snubbed from the French Olympic roster.

Lack of experience is not a legitimate reason why players like Salaün and Traoré were left off the Team France roster for the Olympics.

Many national teams have shown promise for a great future in terms of the talent coming out of their countries. Team France is not exempt from this as it is home to San Antonio Spurs sensation Victor Wembanyama , someone who will look to bring France their first-ever gold medal in basketball.

Wembanyama, though, is not the only young French star in the NBA, as both the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the 2024 NBA Draft, Zaccharie Risacher and Alexandre Sarr , are also coming out of France. However, unlike Wembanyama, neither of them will be on Team France in the 2024 Paris Olympics , which may turn out to be a mistake.

How Good Are Zaccharie Risacher and Alexandre Sarr?

Are the top two picks in the draft ready for the Olympics?

As both the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks were drafted from France, it's more than likely that the international team will have a great run in the future. Despite being picked as early as they could possibly, France is going to the Olympics without Zaccharie Risacher and Alexandre Sarr.

Risacher was drafted first overall by the Atlanta Hawks . Before getting drafted, he played in the LNB Elite, the main professional basketball league in France. The forward is known mostly for his defensive ability, as he has the tools to guard every position on the floor. Most of Risacher's good looks come from beyond the arc, as he somewhat struggles to finish inside. He is a good playmaker for someone his size and can think quickly when he has the ball.

Sarr, meanwhile, was taken second overall in the 2024 NBA draft by the Washington Wizards . Sarr played in the NBL last season, the main Australian pro basketball league. Standing at 7-foot-1, defense is also Sarr's main specialty, as he can guard both the perimeter and interior, something that is rare coming into the NBA.

He has great athleticism, which has slowly turned him into a threat as a finisher. There has been some concern about Sarr after a poor Summer League performance, but his true potential can't be determined by one game.

There shouldn't have to be a conversation as to why either of these players weren't selected for Team France, as both of them have the professional experience and skill to be on the national roster. They also bring the defensive ability that the France team is built around, so it seems like they would have been perfect fits for the roster.

2023-24 League and Cup Statistics Category Zaccharie Risacher Alexandre Sarr Team JL Bourg Perth PPG 11.1 9.7 APG 1.0 0.9 RPG 3.73 4.4 SPG 0.8 0.5 BPG 0.3 1.3 FG% 48.7% 52.0% 3P% 42.4% 29.8%

Other Young Players Snubbed From Team France

France has a great future for their national team

Although they are the two most prominent, Risacher and Sarr are not the only two young players who aren't playing for France in this year's Olympics.

LNB Elite player Tidjane Salaun was the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets and is coming out of Paris, France. The young forward jumped in the NBA Draft, as he was projected to go seventh through 10th in mock drafts. Salaün is a solid scorer who has become a consistent and athletic finisher and is continuing to improve his jump shot. He is a strong and versatile defender, and his length allows him to be more effective on that end.

Another young player who won't be playing for Team France is LNB Elite's Nolan Traoré, a top prospect who is set to declare for the 2025 NBA Draft. The guard is currently projected to go in the top three in next year's draft. Traoré is an excellent playmaker as well as a solid finisher. His elite ball-handling skills allow him to create shots well for his teammates.

Both of these players have pro experience and have also shown great skill, so it was somewhat shocking when neither of them was announced for the official Olympic team.

LNB Elite 2023-24 Statistics Category Nolan Traoré Tidjane Salaün Team Saint-Quentin BB Cholet PPG 10.3 9.0 APG 5.4 1.0 RPG 1.4 4.0 SPG 0.3 1.2 BPG 0.6 0.2 FG% 36.8% 37.3% 3P% 25.0% 32.9%

Why Aren't These Players on the Roster?

Is lack of experience a valid reason?

Although there is no confirmed reason as to why none of these players were selected for Team France, the obvious point that stands out is the idea of lack of experience. However, that doesn't make much sense, as these four players have professional experience in the sport.

There is not much explanation needed for France selecting Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama on their rosters, as both of them are considered borderline NBA all-stars. Gobert is one of the best defensive players in the NBA, and Wembanyama could very well grow to become a superstar.

Bilal Coulibaly was a clear pickup as the young Washington Wizards forward had a great rookie season in the NBA. It also makes sense for France to choose NBA-experienced veterans such as Frank Ntikilina, Nicolas Batum , and Evan Fournier , though it's much more difficult to justify it from there.

Players such as Guerschon Yabusele, Isaïa Cordinier, and Nando de Colo all tested their luck in the NBA but unfortunately failed in those stints. Other members of the roster, such as Matthew Strazel and Andrew Albicy, were never truly considered for the NBA despite trying in the past. The best non-NBA player on this roster is Mathias Lessort, but there is a reason his draft rights were never utilized.

Team France 2024 Olympics Roster Name Position Team Frank Ntilikina Guard Partizan Andrew Albicy Guard Gran Canaria Nando de Colo Guard ASVEL Matthew Strazel Guard Monaco Evan Fournier Guard/Forward Detroit Pistons Isaïa Cordinier Guard/Forward Virtus Bologna Nicolas Batum Forward Los Angeles Clippers Guerschon Yabusele Forward Real Madrid Bilal Coulibaly Forward Washington Wizards Victor Wembanyama Forward/Center San Antonio Spurs Rudy Gobert Center Minnesota Timberwolves Mathias Lessort Center Panathinaikos

With the Olympics being in France this season, it doesn't make much sense for the team not to send their best overall players to attempt and win gold in their home country. Fortunately, all of these players will likely be on Team France in 2028, and they may even be in a better position to win then.

All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference