Highlights Despite struggles, France has a chance for a medal with their generational talent Wembanyama.

Defensive presence of Wembanyama crucial for France to overcome Germany in the Olympics.

Wembanyama has been a standout in rebounding and defense, key for France's medal hopes.

Team France have a glorious opportunity to guarantee themselves a gold or silver medal at their home Olympic Games if they can just overcome Germany.

However, that will be no easy feat with their opposition the current FIBA World Cup champions, but basketball insider Mark Medina believes that France could still progress, as long as generational talent, Victor Wembanyama, performs well, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

One Game Standing in the Way of a Guaranteed Medal

Isaia Cordinier and Guerschon Yabusele’s 22 points rallied France to victory over Canada

Despite having shown some inconsistencies throughout their Olympic campaign, France have shown that when they’re on form, anything can happen, as exemplified by their most recent win over Team Canada, who were touted as gold medal match favorites behind Team USA Olympics .

Whilst 2024 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert played only three minutes of the encounter, and was benched, though there are conflicting reports over whether it was match-up related or due to a finger injury he has been nursing, it was Isaia Cordinier and Guerschon Yabusele – who play for Virtus Bologna and Real Madrid respectively - who led the charge, scoring 22 points apiece on the night.

Evan Fournier also added 15 points off the bench in another good showing from the 31-year-old veteran.

Team France - Olympics Results Stage of Competition Opponent Result Score Group Brazil W 78-66 Group Japan W 99-94 Group Germany L 85-71 Quarter-Finals Canada W 82-74

On the other hand, big name Wembanyama – who has had a breakout time on the international stage - struggled to score the ball, and would tally only seven points on the night, though his 12 rebounds helped see France outrebound Canada by 27-21, and his three blocks were enough to see them get over the line in an 82-73 victory.

Getting to this stage of the Olympics has not been an easy ride for the host nation, having relied on a Matthew Strazel three-point and-one in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter against Japan to force the game to go to overtime, in which they came out as winners with a 99-94 victory.

Their lone loss in the group stage came against their semi-final opponents Germany, in which they lost by 14 points after Franz Wagner and Dennis Schröder each posted 26 points. With their size in Gobert and Wembanyama, they will be hoping it will be enough to restrict the two from scoring a similar number this time.

Team France Need ‘All the Size They Can Get’

Having played only three minutes of the quarter-final contest against Canada, Medina expects Rudy Gobert will return and play, despite a lingering finger injury, because they need size to compete with the bigs over in Team Germany.

But for the journalist, he feels how well they can compete will start with Wembanyama, who, despite a poor scoring outing in that quarter-final win, was a menace defensively, and that turned out to be the difference between winning and losing the game.

"I suspect Rudy Gobert will actually play some minutes in this one because they need all the size they can get. But it starts with Victor Wembanyama, and I think that it's very telling that he only had seven points, but he was able to make his impact in other ways. He is his toughest critic. He said after the game that if he made his shots, they would have won the game a lot earlier. But to his credit, he didn't let that dissuade him from still having an impact, and this is what we saw during his rookie season with the Spurs. They weren't always winning basketball games, the team itself wasn't good, but he was still having an impact and making winning plays.”

Team France Viewed As ‘Very Vulnerable’

Comparing the level of talent on Team France to that of the Spurs, who were a lottery team last season, Medina still believes they are in the mix for a medal, with just two games left.

But, if they are to progress past Germany, then the journalist touts Wembanyama’s ‘defensive presence’ as the key to success.

“Obviously, France are a much different team. They are in the mix to try to win a medal here, but they've had their own ups and downs. They had a close call against Japan. They were seen as a team that could be very vulnerable, but to their credit, they've still been able to survive to advance by upsetting Canada. And all of it starts with how good of a defensive presence Victor Wembanyama has shown.

Stepping Up On Defense

Averaging 11 rebounds in the Olympic Games

Prior to the Olympics, Wembanyama had previously represented his country once back in 2023 for the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers where he averaged 19 points, 8.3 rebounds and one assist per game, across a four-game span.

But, over the last few weeks, he has put on a show, and has put his team in very strong contention to medal.

Despite his seven-point outing against Canada, he still leads the way in scoring for France, averaging 14.5 points per game, in which he has shot 42.6 percent from the field, and 31.8 percent from behind the three-point line. He has also gone only 11-for-17 from the free-throw line, which equates to 64.7 percent.

Victor Wembanyama - 2023-24 NBA Season Defense (San Antonio Spurs) Category DFGA DFG% DIFF% Overall 16.7 46.1 -4.3 < 6 ft. 8.3 53.6 -10.7 < 10 ft. 9.2 52.0 -8.6 > 15 ft. 6.0 36.1 -1.6

However, his 7-foot-4 frame has been used to great effect in the paint, whereby he has recorded double-digit rebounds in three of his four contests, with nine coming in his opening game of the campaign.

This has led him to rank second overall in 5x5 Men's Basketball in rebounds, averaging 11 per contest, while he has also recorded seven blocks, for an average of 1.8 per contest.

While he has used his size to defend at the rim, he has also used his length to poke the ball away from his opponent, averaging 2.8 steals per game, in which he had four steals in their opening group game against Brazil.

Though it will be their toughest test yet to eke past Germany, Team France are in a good position to pull off yet another upset with the home crowd chanting in full support of them, but it is crucial that Wembanyama plays at his best.

All statistics courtesy of FIBA, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.