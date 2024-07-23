Highlights The Olympics will see 16 football teams worldwide competing for gold

However, Team GB will not be at Paris 2024 and haven't competed since London 2012.

That said, they could field a pretty impressive XI of talent if they were allowed to take part.

While most of the footballing focus this summer would have been on Euro 2024 and Copa America, the arrival of the Olympics will get some attention. In total, 16 teams from around the world will compete with the first game starting on 24 July 24 and the final being played on 9 August.

In 2012, Team GB put a men's team together but they have not competed since then. They did not attempt to qualify because they could not come to an agreement between the four home nations amid concerns that it would damage their images with FIFA and UEFA.

In another world, however, Paris 2024 would have given us a great opportunity to see the best of men's British footballing talent thrown together. With that in mind, an XI has been made of players who could have realistically played for Team GB this summer.

Per competition rules, only three players in the squad are allowed to be over 23 (born on or after January 1, 2001). Players who competed at Euro 2024 will not be included.

Goalkeeper and Defence

James Trafford, Conor Bradley, Jarrad Branthwaite, Harry Maguire (23+), Josh Doig

In goal, James Trafford is an obvious pick. The Burnley shot-stopper has Premier League experience and has also shone at a youth tournament before. Indeed, he won the U21 European Championships in 2023. Not only that but he saved a penalty vs Spain in the final, meaning he completed the tournament without conceding a goal.

At fullback, somebody like Tino Livramento might be disappointed to miss out but it's a great opportunity for Northern Ireland and Scotland to earn some representation. Liverpool's Conor Bradley burst onto the scene last term – even scoring a brace for his nation vs Andorra in June. On the other flank, Josh Doig currently plays for Sassuolo in Italy and has plenty of Serie A experience despite still being just 22.

Harry Maguire wasn't fit enough to make the England Euro 2024 squad while Jarrad Branthwaite also missed out on the flight to Germany. The former would be a fitness concern but as he's currently back in training with the Red Devils, he could make the squad – even if he had to sit out the first game or two. The pair have been touted as Manchester United's future centre-back pairing, and Paris would be a great place to test that out.

Midfield

Emile Smith Rowe (23+), Angel Gomes, Harvey Elliott

Ethan Ampadu would have been a great Welsh shout for this spot, but just passed the cut-off point in terms of age. That does, however, leave space for an all-English midfield. Emile Smith Rowe, Angel Gomes, and Harvey Elliot have all impressed at youth level for the Young Lions and were a key part of Lee Carsley's U21 Euros-winning team.

Smith Rowe has been in need of regular playing time for the past few seasons, and this would be the perfect chance for the 23-year-old to put himself in the shop window amid talk that he could leave Arsenal. He would actually have to qualify as one of the over-23 players, however, as he is just too old.

Angel Gomes is a wonderful technical operator in the middle of the park and would give great control to Team GB. The Lille midfielder has been linked with a move to Aston Villa this summer as his star continues to rise after leaving Manchester United.

Finally, Harvey Elliott may have been around for some time now – he is the second- youngster ever Premier League player after all – but he's still only 21 years old. The Liverpool ace could operate in midfield or on the wing, bringing versatility and experience to a youthful XI.

Attack

Morgan Rogers, Marcus Rashford (23+), Brennan Johnson

Morgan Rogers had a quietly exciting season last and seems set to kick on even further in the coming months. He bagged 10 goals and 10 assists in all competitions, starting 2023/24 at Middlesbrough and then signing for Aston Villa in the winter market. Like Elliott, he can play in midfield or on the flank and would bring plenty of goal threat to the team.

Up top would be the star of the show. Marcus Rashford's omission from England's Euro 2024 squad made plenty of headlines but it has afforded him a whole summer to put his feet up. The Man United man seems like the exact sort of person who would proudly represent Team GB on a global stage.

Finally, we have Welsh winger Brennan Johnson. The Tottenham man could follow in the footsteps of icon forward Ryan Giggs in playing for Great Britain at the Olympics. Born in May 2001, he just about makes the cut and could bring electric pace to the front three.