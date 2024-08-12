Highlights Team GB's report card from the Paris Olympics has been revealed, with boxing receiving the worst possible grade.

The 2024 Olympic Games provided Team GB with some fantastic moments, including Keely Hodgkinson's 800m win and Alex Yee's triathlon success.

However, there was also a fair few shortcomings and near-misses along the way.

The last two weeks at the Paris Olympics have produced some remarkable moments for British sport. Keely Hodgkinson storming down the home straight in the 800m to claim gold and cement herself as the best in the world, Alex Yee's remarkable sprint in the final stretch of the triathlon, and Bryony Page completing her set of medals with gold in the trampolining to name but a few.

But, while Team GB ended the 2024 Olympics with 65 medals, their third-highest total for a single Games, they ended the competition down in seventh place in the medal table. With eight fewer golds than Tokyo, has Paris 2024 been a success for Team GB or a disappointment?

Team GB Report Card From Paris Olympics

Athletics

Ten medals for Team GB in the athletics is unquestionably an upgrade on their disappointing Tokyo Games, where they returned with just five. While there were some unqualified successes, like Keely Hodgkinson, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, and Georgia Bell, these Games will most likely be remembered more for the near misses. Josh Kerr and Matthew Hudson-Smith were both agonisingly overtaken just moments away from Olympic glory, while a poor final baton change in the women's 4x100m stopped the British women from claiming an unlikely gold. So, while these Games have clearly been a success for the Team GB athletics team, there is still an overwhelming sense of what might have been.

Grade: B+

Swimming

Team GB produced a record-breaking eight medals in Tokyo, including four golds, so the five medals from Paris (one gold and four silvers) represents a significant decline. But, although only the men's 4x200m freestyle team were able to claim the top spot on the podium, there were some incredible near misses as Adam Peaty, Ben Proud, and Matt Richards were just a few hundredths away combined from matching the team's gold medal tally from Tokyo.

Grade: B

Cycling

Is the era of British dominance in the cycling officially over? Although the team returned 11 medals, just one fewer than Tokyo, just two golds were won, far less than the six achieved in both Rio and Tokyo, and by far the lowest total for 20 years. Emma Finucane was unquestionably the standout performer for the team, bringing home a gold and three bronzes aged just 21, and she represents some hope for the team as they look forward to the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

Grade: C-

Rowing

The 2024 Games have been an unqualified success for Team GB's rowers as they produced their best-ever haul from an overseas Olympics with three gold, three silver, and two bronze medals. This was a remarkable comeback from a dismal performance in Tokyo, where they returned with just two medals, including zero golds and six fourth-place finishes. Emily Craig and Imogen Grant's commanding performance in the lightweight double sculls and 38-year-old Helen Glover's extraordinary silver were particular highlights.

Grade: A

Boxing

Lewis Richardson's bronze in the men's welterweight cannot distract from what was an overwhelmingly terrible Games for the Team GB boxers. Five of the six-strong team lost in the opening round, and while there were some incredibly close split decisions, along with some questionable judging decisions, a lot will need to be done if British boxing is to return to its traditionally high standards in time for 2028.

Grade: F

Equestrian

The build up to the Games was marred by the controversy surrounding Charlotte Dujardin and her subsequent withdrawal from the team, but that didn't stop Team GB from producing their best haul since 2000 in Sydney. Five medals, including golds in the team jumping and team eventing, was a particularly impressive return for a team that lost one of its best riders on the eve of the competition.

Grade: A-

Diving

Although they didn't manage to win any golds in Paris, largely thanks to the sheer dominance of their Chinese counterparts, Team GB still returned their biggest ever haul with five medals. Fan favourite Tom Daley won his fifth Olympic medal alongside partner Noah Williams in the synchronised 10m competition before Williams produced a stunning 94.35 with his final dive in the individual to claim an unlikely bronze.

Grade: B+

Sailing

Ellie Aldridge's kitesurfing gold on the final day could not rescue what was a difficult Games for Team GB's sailors. Conditions were tricky, as the regatta itself was consistently marred by a lack of wind and questionable organisation, but a return of just two medals is disappointing considering that sailing receives more funding than almost any other sport for Team GB.

Grade: D

Gymnastics

Max Whitlock came so close to achieving the perfect send off to his Olympic career as the men's and women's teams came agonisingly close to a medal, both finishing fourth in their respective finals. But, although he bowed out from his last Games without a medal, he can be proud of the legacy he has left behind as his two young teammates, Jake Jarman and Harry Hepworth, secured individual bronzes. Bryony Page's spectacular gold in the women's trampolining final remains one of the highlights of the Games as she completed the set by adding to her bronze from Tokyo and her silver from Rio.

Grade: B