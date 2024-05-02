Highlights Team Haney have now responded to Ryan Garcia's failed drugs test after their fight last month.

Devin Haney and his father have both released statements condemning their opponent for his actions.

Eddie Hearn has also reacted to the news, confirming that Haney wants the result scrapped.

News broke last night, the 1st of May, that Ryan Garcia tested positive for banned substances following his recent majority decision victory over Devin Haney.

Garcia tested positive for Ostarine in two tests, one on the day before the fight and one on the day of the fight. Garcia also screened positive for a metabolite of Nandrolone, however, this requires further lab analysis.

Devin and Bill Haney Release Statements

Haney says Garcia "disrespected both the fans and the sport of boxing"

Devin Haney and his father Bill have both released statements following the news surfacing that Ryan Garcia failed drug tests coming out of their most recent fight. Haney and Garcia went head-to-head on the 20th of April in one of the best fights of the year so far, and it was Garcia who came out the victor despite being a large underdog and getting himself involved in many controversial antics in the lead-up to the fight.

In a statement provided to ESPN, Devin Haney said the following: "It's unfortunate Ryan cheated and disrespected both the fans and the sport of boxing by fighting dirty and breaking positive not once, but twice.

"Ryan owes the fans an apology, and by his recent tweet he still thinks this is a joke. We put our lives on the line to entertain people for a living. You don't play boxing. This puts the fight in a completely different light. Despite the disadvantage, I still fought on my shield and got back up. People die in this sport. This isn't a joking matter."

Devin is understandably upset and frustrated with the news as he now knows he was at an unfair advantage getting in the ring with Garcia while he had illegal substances in his system. Devin's father, Bill, who is heavily involved with his son's career and was present in the build-up and promotion of this fight, has also provided a statement to Sports Illustrated.

"We played it fair. We didn't do it like that. F*** boxing, this is some bulls***. I came from the streets. You scared of Devin on a level playing field. I feel f*****up over this."

Haney's Promoter Eddie Hearn Reacts

Hearn says Haney is "absolutely furious"

Devin Haney's promoter, Eddie Hearn, has also reacted to the news of Garcia's failed drugs test and has shed some light on how Haney is feeling and what he wants from the situation going forward.

In an interview with Charlie Parson's, Hearn revealed that Haney wants his loss to Garcia to immediately be changed to a no-contest to restore his undefeated record.