Legendary Brazilian figures Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos led their respective teams out for a big all-star match in Orlando

The Exploria Stadium saw both current stars and former players take part in the spectacle called 'The Beautfiul Game'.

Notable players involved include Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr., as well as former Manchester United winger, Nani.

The latter was making his return to his old home as he previously captained Orlando City during his two-year spell there.

The Portuguese star claimed: “It’s always good to go back home. I was feeling great. A little bit emotional to be here at this club, because it’s a club where I had so many beautiful moments. I heard my name in the stands, so that was a really exciting moment for me. I enjoyed a lot. It’s always special to be back home.”

Team Ronaldinho vs Team Roberto Carlos - how it happened

The game was played in good spirit, in similar fashion to 'Soccer Aid' in the UK - the result was always secondary to entertaining the crowd.

The scoring was opened as Nigerian hero Jay-Jay Okocha, representing Ronaldinho's side, showed a glimpse of his silky dribbling to weave a path through the defence and lift the ball over goalkeeper Rene Higuita.

The scores were then levelled by Rivaldo as he rifled a fine long-distance strike past fellow Brazilian, Dida.

Seeing such iconic players roll back the years was a joy to behold, and the action did not stop there.

Former Dutch striker, Patrick Kluivert, put Team R10 back into the lead with a close-range finish following some brilliant work by Vinicius Jr. down the wing.

Not long after, it was 3-1 after yet another legend, Cafu, found the back of the net with a fine chip over Higuita.

Lucas Moura, who recently left Tottenham, pulled one back to make the score 3-2 but Vinicius Jr. soon struck again to make it 4-2.

With plenty of chances and entertainment on show, the first half drew to a close as the crowd had six goals to cheer.

Vinicius Jr. switched sides during the half-time break and made a difference within three minutes of the restart as he pulled it back to 4-3.

Video: Watch highlights from 'The Beautiful Game'

Why was Team Ronaldinho v Team Roberto Carlos abandoned?

As time went on, more legends were unable to remain on the pitch and the game was halted by torrential rain just after the hour mark.

Pitch invaders also became a growing issue, it had been present throughout the game, but it began to spiral out of control.

The official reason given for abandoning the match was the adverse weather, but the selfie-seeking pitch invaders were no doubt a part of the call.

The players and staff all made a swift exit down the tunnel and the game ended in a 4-3 win for Ronaldinho and his team.