Highlights Serbia made history with the largest comeback in Olympic basketball history against Australia in the quarterfinals.

Despite leading Team USA by double digits, Serbia suffered a historic collapse and lost 95-91.

The rollercoaster Olympic journey for Serbia embodies the unpredictable nature of sports.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games have certainly been a treat to watch, particularly in the basketball department. The men’s basketball tournament has been one of the better ones in recent memory, with close defeats and clutch comebacks.

One team, in particular, who managed to witness both ends of that spectrum is Serbia. The Serbian men’s basketball team has been competitive throughout the entire tournament, featuring the reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic leading the way.

The Serbian men’s basketball team experienced the highest of highs when they stormed a comeback against Australia in the quarterfinals, which became the largest comeback in the history of Olympic basketball. Just two days later, however, Serbia would find themselves on the other end, with Team USA storming a huge comeback in the semifinals after Serbia took a commanding lead.

Serbia vs. Australia

Serbia would pull off a historic comeback against Australia

Their first matchup in the knockout stage of the tournament was against Team Australia, featuring NBA talents like Patty Mills and Josh Giddey . Serbia was favored to win the matchup, but Australia made lots of noise early.

Australia began the game extremely strong, nailing 19 of their first 24 shots of the game. In particular, Mills went off, notching 20 points in the first quarter, with Giddey running the plays. Before Serbia could blink, they were already down by double digits, and their chances of winning were looking faint.

During the first quarter, Serbia was primarily playing small, with coach Svetislav Pešić not playing Jokić and Nikola Milutinov, their two biggest players, together for many minutes. The second quarter would see Pesic adjust, placing Jokić and Milutinov in the lineup together, and it wielded big results.

Jokić and Milutinov, along with defender Aleksa Avramovic, appeared to find it together, displaying why Serbia is one of the world’s basketball greats. They would manage to slow Mills and Giddey down in the second quarter, and by halftime, Serbia had cut Australia's lead to 12 points.

The momentum was completely in Serbia’s favor in the second half, with the team opening the third quarter on an extremely strong and high note. Australia committed three turnovers early and Bogdan Bogdanovic would go on to make three straight three-pointers, giving Serbia their first lead of the game at 67-65, and successfully surmounting the largest deficit in Olympic basketball history, at 24.

Australia did not give up, however. Mills, who was the star and centerpiece of their team the entire game, would end up nailing a pull-up shot over Jokić with one second remaining, which tied the game at 82 and sent it to overtime. The two teams would exchange blows in overtime until Jokić stole the ball from Mills and nailed a shot to take a three-point lead.

Australia would end the game on a turnover which allowed Bogdanovic to end it from the free throw line, and with that, Serbia would take the game by a final score of 95-90. Comebacks only mean something when the team ends up winning the game, and Serbia did so, successfully mounting the largest comeback in Olympic basketball history.

Serbia vs. USA

Serbia would blow a huge lead to Team USA, ending gold medal hopes

Serbia rode their wave of momentum into their semifinal matchup against Team USA. The Americans were favored to win the entire tournament, and when Serbia went up big over them early, it sent shockwaves through the basketball world.

Unlike the previous game, in which Australia went up by double digits in the first quarter, then Serbia made it close by the second quarter, and then the two exchanged blows down the stretch, Serbia was in control for the vast majority of the game versus Team USA.

They went up by double digits early on, and it appeared that each time the USA attempted to make a comeback, Serbia would put the pedal to the metal. By the fourth quarter, Team USA was still down by double digits, and it was getting late. The favorites to win the tournament were quickly going to be on the outside looking in if things did not change.

Change, they did. Serbia, after managing to make a historic comeback in their previous game, allowed Team USA to make one of their own. With seven minutes remaining in the game, Serbia led by 11 points. It would be all USA after that after the Americans scored six points in just two seconds.

As Anthony Davis got fouled, Kevin Durant nailed a clutch three-pointer. Off the inbound, Devin Booker got the ball and nailed another three-pointer: six points in two seconds. That sequence proved to the world why Team USA was the favorite since they could pull off clutch moves in less than a minute.

With 2:16 left, the Americans went up for good, as Stephen Curry nailed a three-pointer. He finished with 36 points in the game, putting his country on his back to ensure the U.S. would win.

Unfortunately for the Serbians, the glory of mounting a historic comeback just two days prior would be short-lived, as they would officially collapse against Team USA, with the Americans winning the game by a final score of 95-91. The U.S. improved to 144-6 all-time in Olympic basketball play and will have a chance for the gold medal against another powerhouse, Team France.