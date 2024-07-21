Highlights The close-call win over South Sudan shows the growing competition in international basketball, giving Team USA a run for their money.

LeBron James' heroics saved Team USA from a shocking upset, showing that even the best teams need to stay sharp.

South Sudan showcased their talent and resilience, proving they are more than just a fairytale story in world basketball.

They may have left it very late, but Team USA rallied back from a 16-point hole to crush South Sudan hearts with a narrow one-point win after a 37-point third quarter after starting with an 18-0 run to start the second half, and late-game heroics by four-time Olympian, LeBron James

Exhibition game or not, the 101-100 final score certainly wasn’t the scoreline that many were expecting, with Team USA entering the match-up over the only African side that will feature at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as 43.5-point favorites.

But South Sudan not only earned the respect of many of the greats in the NBA and around the world after the enthralling match-up, but they also highlighted that the competition in 5X5 Men’s Basketball is at an all-time high and the gap between the USA and everybody else is closing more every day, something Team USA head coach Steve Kerr believes too.

“The game has gotten better across the globe, but we still feel like we always control the outcome with our performance… what we’ve learned with USA Basketball is that the gap has closed. Nigeria beat us in a friendly in 2021, so it’s not a shock to see a team from South Sudan play really well and knock down threes.”

Team USA Needed LeBron James To Go to Work To Get Over the Line

The oldest player on the court scored a team-high 23-points including the game-winning basket

Mandatory Credit: USA Basketball

Having been down by as many as 16 points in the first half, Team USA needed a spark from one of their All-Stars. With Kevin Durant ruled out for this particular contest having begun his on-court preparations just a few days prior as he continues to recover from a calf injury, the responsibility to avoid what would have been a shocking upset fell on the broad shoulders of 39-year-old LeBron James.

Opening Team USA’s scoring account against South Sudan with an emphatic flush, James would also be the scorer of the crushing go-ahead layup that ensured that they pulled off the great escape. Playing hard, and with great intensity, James finished with 23 points in 23 minutes on 9-for-13 shooting for 69.2 percent from the field, and an impressive 66.7 percent from behind the three-point line.

James’ teammates, though, would struggle with their shooting, and aside from a deep three from Stephen Curry that saw the O2 Arena in London explode with a huge roar, he offered little else on offense, shooting just four-for-11 from the field.

Joel Embiid also had a below-par outing despite his stat line suggesting otherwise, scoring 14 points on five-for-six shooting, and grabbing seven rebounds, and when he turned the ball over in the second quarter after a botched behind the back pass went out of bounds, some boos among the 17,343-strong UK crowd began to ring around the arena.

An Evenly Balanced Affair - USA vs. South Sudan Team Stats USA Category South Sudan 101 PTS 100 47 REB 45 23 AST 23 6 STL 7 4 BLK 3 46.6 FG% 47.5 25.0 3P% 42.4

Team USA would finish the game shooting 46.6 percent from the field, but it was their three-point struggles which almost became the difference maker, where they shot only 7-for-28 from beyond the arc for a lowly 25.0 percent, and only won after a game-saving block by Anthony Davis prevented Sudan from scoring with the final possession of the game.

Team USA Admittedly ‘Let Their Guard Down’

Steve Kerr takes full responsibility for not preparing his team to the best of their ability

Did jet lag play a role in their lackluster performance? Possibly - with Team USA arriving in London just two days before the game, after a stop-off in Abu Dhabi in which they were also tested – albeit not quite as closely – by Australia, before dismantling a Serbian side with reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic by 105-79.

But, there is also an argument to be made that perhaps Team USA came into the contest a little too overconfident, and Kerr also alluded to the fact that both players, and staff, did in fact let their guards down, and it almost backfired right in their faces.

“There is a tendency at times to let down. The fact that we played well against Serbia the other night – this was a natural let down game that you fear. Because it was a friendly, I think we let our guard down, as a team, as a staff.”

He then went on to accept full responsibility for not preparing his team well enough to compete, and that lack of preparation allowed South Sudan to grow in confidence as the game transpired.

“South Sudan were amazing. Royal [Ivey] and his staff did a great job preparing their team for this game. I did not do a great job preparing our team. We did not focus enough on what they’re capable of and that’s on me. That really allowed South Sudan to gain confidence early and once we turned it up in the second half, they had already knocked down a bunch of threes and were feeling really good about themselves. They were great.”

But, taking the positives out of the game, it may have been a blessing in disguise that Team USA were stretched to their limits, as that test has come before the Olympic campaign, where they are bidding for their fifth consecutive gold medal, and they can learn from this before the game results really start to count.

“The ending was good for us – just to feel what it’s going to be like in Paris and Lille. So it’s a good experience for us, and a good reminder that when we play against teams it’s the biggest game of their lives, and we have to expect everyone to play like that.”

South Sudan Are Showing That They Are More Than Just a Fairytale Story

Big performances from Marial Shayok and Carlik Jones have earned worldwide respect

While Team USA ultimately came out victorious, South Sudan’s overall performance is one that simply cannot be understated, but head coach Royal Ivey said there were “no moral victories” after his team came up just a possession short of a historic upset.

Last night, it was the notable play from 6-foot-6 guard-forward Marial Shayok, who erupted for a game-high 24 points, and point-guard Carlik Jones, who came away with a triple-double going for 15 points, 11 boards and 11 dishes, that opened up the game for South Sudan, who dominated the three-point shooting battle, making 14 threes at a rate of 42.4 percent, something that put Steve Kerr and his team on notice.

“This team was quicker than the teams we have played so far. We had a really hard time guarding the ball first half, and because of that, they were getting open for threes. One thing we know well with USA Basketball is, if teams are going to make 14 threes on us, they have a real shot.”

South Sudan have only been an independent nation for 13 years, and their path to the 2024 Paris Olympics, the first in their history, has been nothing short of remarkable, and after securing an 84-81 win over Great Britain in their penultimate warm-up game before departing to Paris, they continued their good form and put their nation firmly on the map.

“You think about what that team has had to overcome to qualify for the Olympics. The violence, the strife in their country, all the obstacles. It’s amazing what Luol [Deng] and their federation have done to put this team together. They’re very talented, they shoot the ball beautifully...Carlik Jones caused a lot of problems for us – a triple double, and was breaking down our defense which allowed them to make and have so many open threes."

Former NBA player Luol Deng , who was named a two-time All-Star in his playing days, took on the role of president of the South Sudan Basketball Federation and has been integral in helping transform this team into Olympians, and Kerr couldn’t speak highly enough of the work of all involved in South Sudan basketball.

“It's an incredible story – I’m really happy for them, for Luol, for Royal [Ivey], they’re wonderful guys and they’ve put together a really good team in the face of unimaginable adversity.”

While Kerr was impressed, as were Anthony Edwards and LeBron James, who each publicly spoke out about how tough their opposition was, which left the team feeling "embarrassed" at half-time, Ivey was prouder of how they “stood up to the moment,” telling his team at the half they couldn’t get complacent despite a stacked Team USA “sleepwalking” through the first half.

“We knew they were going to respond. I told my team in the locker room ‘don’t be happy with the first half, it’s a 40-minute game.’ They came out guns-busting in the third quarter and that’s what good teams do. They’ve got All-Stars, Hall-of-Fame players over there, they responded. They were sleep-walking in the first half, and they came out in the third quarter and put up 37 points. But, we didn’t pack our bags, we stood up to the moment, and competed. We lost by a basket, a point, a rebound, it’s a game of inches.”

While they didn’t come away with the win that they wanted, the main takeaway was that international basketball is as competitive as it perhaps as ever been, which makes the prospect of the Men’s 5x5 Olympic Basketball an exciting one, with Team USA’s path to gold now not necessarily as easy as perhaps had been expected, and in Shayok's own words "we belong."

For game-winner LeBron James, though, he took a more holistic view of how basketball as a game has grown around the world, especially in African nations.

“Basketball brings together so many people… brotherhoods, sisterhoods, it can take you to many places that you never thought you could go.”

The reality is, Team USA are the gold standard of international basketball, and they were tried and tested, and pushed to their limits by a newly established African outfit.

Now, they have just one more warm-up game against reigning FIBA World Cup champions Germany left to iron things out before they begin their Olympic title bid against Serbia in Lille, while South Sudan will face Puerto Rico in their first group stage contest. The two sides will then meet again on July 31st, having both been placed in Group C.

So, maybe there was a moral victory for South Sudan after all, but one that also extends on a global scale, and that is that there has never been this much parity in men’s basketball before, with the likes of France, Canada and Serbia all coming up the ranks, so let the (Olympic) Games begin.

All statistics courtesy of USA Basketball.