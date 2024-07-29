Highlights Team USA Basketball stars opt for off-site lodging due to cramped quarters & lack of privacy in the Olympic Village.

The luxury accommodations offer comfort & ensure superstar athletes avoid crowding & maintain a sense of security.

Other celebrity athletes like Novak Djokovic & Ollie Wynne-Griffith also choose to stay off-site for a more lavish Olympic experience.

Since the 1932 Olympic Games, the athletes have always been given the option to stay in an Olympic Village, surrounded by fellow competitors, trainers, coaches, and other staff. Since the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, the Village has been made increasingly secure, often at the expense of the comfort of the residents.

Team USA Basketball often boasts the biggest names in the entire games, with legends like Michael Jordan , Magic Johnson , LeBron James , and Kevin Durant headlining the teams since NBA players were permitted to join the Olympics in 1992. These players are all worth millions of dollars and are used to first-class accommodations. With the 2024 Paris Olympic Village more of a college dorm than a five-star hotel, Team USA, both the men and women, are staying off-site, to the cost of about $15 million.

In Paris, the men's and women's USA basketball teams are expected to dominate, and sleeping on cardboard beds and sharing bathrooms is simply out of the question for the highest-profile players.

Team USA Always Stays Off-Site

Since 1992, the basketball teams have not stayed in the village

When the Dream Team went to Barcelona to put on a basketball clinic like the world had never seen, the roster of 11 Hall of Famers and Christian Laettner did not stay in the Village, instead renting out nearly all of Barcelona's Hotel Ambassador, closing down the lobby to the public.

Jordan, Johnson, Larry Bird, and other A-list athletes were on that team, and their presence stole the show in Spain, attracting crowds of thousands.

"It was like Elvis and the Beatles put together." -Team USA coach Chuck Daly

Since then, Team USA, both the men and the women, have had their separate accommodations paid for by the governing body of international basketball in America. Before 1992, the Olympic rosters were made up mostly of college players, and they stayed in the village.

The Americans have stayed in a mixture of luxury hotels and cruise ships since 1992, but they don't avoid the socialization of the Village, which can be a high point for athletes.

"The last few times I've done the Olympics, we've spent our fair share in the Olympic Village and felt like a part of the group there...As we go to other sports as well, we get to walk through the village." -Kevin Durant

The Americans have cited comfort, security, and competition as reasons for staying outside of the village. The USA Basketball Federation has the means to afford the best, and the beds in the Village are often short, the rooms are small, and the global superstars often are crowded by fans and other athletes trying to get a picture.

With the exception of the men in 2004 and the women in 1992, Team USA has won gold in every Olympics, so clearly their investment is paying off.

Team USA Basketball Are Not the Only Ones Staying Off-Site

Several superstars are opting for a more lavish Olympic experience

After staying in the Village for most of his career, tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is opting to stay off the premises. British rower Ollie Wynne-Griffith is also staying off-site. Most of Team USA's Women's Tennis Team is also not in the Village, aside from flagbearer Coco Gauff, who posted a video on TikTok revealing why her teammates largely chose to leave.

For multi-million dollar athletes, sharing a bathroom and sleeping on a twin bed made of cardboard is not exactly how they want to travel. In the case of the basketball teams, not only are they physically too big for the beds, but they are also too big for the village. As superstar celebrities, they often get stopped for pictures in the village even by other athletes, which can become tiresome, according to Kobe Bryant .

The Olympic Committee has come under fire for once again using cardboard beds in the Olympic Village in an effort to promote sustainability. While they have been dubbed "anti-sex" beds to dissuade the alleged hook-ups in the Village, past beds have been measured in at under six feet long. The shortest player on Team USA is Stephen Curry , measuring 6-2, but most of his teammates are closer to seven feet. Asking them to sleep on a bed nearly a foot shorter than they are is not an easy demand to make.