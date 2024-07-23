Highlights Team USA has won 16 gold medals since 1989, fielding NBA players.

There is no doubt that Team USA has been the most dominant team in international basketball competitions. They have won medals in all 19 Olympic tournaments, including 16 gold medals. Since FIBA allowed teams to field NBA players on their national team's rosters in 1989, the United States has won gold in seven of their eight Olympic appearances.

With the Paris 2024 Olympic Games quickly approaching, Team USA brings another dominant squad hoping to capture gold once again. The 2024 squad, deemed the "Avengers" following a fourth-place finish in the 2023 FIBA Tournament, features future Hall of Fame players in LeBron James , Stephen Curry , and Kevin Durant .

While many have compared the 2024 roster to the 1992 Dream Team's, there have been many great rosters put together by Team USA over the years. With players such as Michael Jordan , LeBron, Kobe Bryant , and Carmelo Anthony all being on the USA roster at some point, the question is, which Team USA was the best?

Here are the top five USA basketball teams of all time.

5 2016 Team USA

Went undefeated and won gold in the Rio Olympics

Coming off of winning gold in the 2012 London games, Team USA looked to dominate in 2016 once again. The 2016 squad in Rio de Janeiro featured a mix of both experienced veterans and young talent. The starting lineup featured Kyrie Irving and Paul George in the backcourt, Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony on the wings, and DeMarcus Cousins in the frontcourt. They also had players such as Kyle Lowry , DeMar DeRozan , and Klay Thompson off of the bench.

2016 Team USA Roster Starters Kyrie Irving, Paul George, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins Bench Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, Jimmy Butler, Klay Thompson, Harrison Barnes, Draymond Green, DeAndre Jordan

Team USA's lineup combined exceptional scoring, perimeter shooting, and inside presence, which made them a dangerous offensive unit. With George, Durant, Harrison Barnes , Draymond Green , and DeAndre Jordan , they were also a great defensive team.

2016 Team USA Schedule Game Type Score Leading Scorer Group Play USA 119–62 China Kevin Durant: 25 Group Play USA 113-69 Venezuela Paul George: 20 Group Play USA 98-88 Australia Carmelo Anthony: 31 Group Play USA 94-91 Serbia Kyrie Irving: 15 Group Play USA 100-97 France Klay Thompson: 30 Quarterfinal USA 105-78 Argentina Kevin Durant: 27 Semifinal USA 82-76 Spain Klay Thompson: 22 Final USA 96-66 Serbia Kevin Durant: 30

Team USA got off to a hot start, defeating China and Venezuela easily. They then had three tough matchups against Australia, Serbia, and France, winning each game by ten points or fewer. They finished group play 5-0, advancing to the quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals, they defeated Argentina 105-78 behind Durant's 27 points. After an easy win in the semifinals, the quarterfinal matchup against Pau Gasol and Spain was not as easy. Team USA was able to defeat Spain 82-76 behind Klay's 22 points. With this win, the United States advanced to take on Nikola Jokic and Serbia in the finals.

The two teams had already played each other in group play, with the U.S. winning 94-91. The Finals, though, were nowhere near as close. Behind 30 points from Durant, Team USA blew out Serbia 96-66, capturing the gold medal.

Team USA's average margin of victory during the 2016 Olympics was 22.5 en route to capturing their 16th gold medal.

4 1996 Team USA

Finished undefeated and won gold in the Atlanta Olympics

In 1996, Team USA entered the Atlanta Olympics looking to win back-to-back gold medals. Nicknamed Dream Team III, the roster included five original 1992 Dream Team players. These included Charles Barkley , Karl Malone, Scottie Pippen, John Stockton, and David Robinson.

1996 Team USA Roster Starters Gary Payton, Reggie Miller, Scottie Pippen, Karl Malone, Hakeem Olajuwon Bench John Stockton, Penny Hardaway, Grant Hill, Charles Barkley, David Robinson, Mitch Richmond, Shaquille O'Neal

While this team was not as legendary as the original Dream Team of 1992, it was loaded with veteran talent and emerging superstars. Gary Payton, Reggie Miller, Pippen, Malone, and Hakeem Olajuwon started, while players such as Shaquille O'Neal , Robinson, and John Stockton came off of the bench.

1996 Team USA Schedule Game Type Score Leading Scorer Group Play USA 96-68 Argentina David Robinson: 18 Group Play USA 87-54 Angola Karl Malone: 12 Group Play USA 104-82 Lithuania Charles Barkley: 16 Group Play USA 133-70 China Scottie Pippen: 24 Group Play USA 102-71 Croatia Mitch Richmond: 16 Quarterfinal USA 98-75 Brazil Penny Hardaway: 14 Semifinal USA 101-73 Australia Charles Barkley: 24 Final USA 95-69 Yugoslavia David Robinson: 28

Team USA dominated through group play, finishing 5-0 and winning every game by 20 or more points. That continued into the quarterfinals, where they defeated Brazil by 23 points behind Penny Hardaway's 14. In the semifinals, they dominated Australia 101-73 behind 24 points from Barkley. That then set up a matchup between the United States and Yugoslavia in the finals.

The U.S. dominated Yugoslavia 95-69 in the finals behind Robinson's 28 points. This was Team USA's second consecutive gold medal, and they won it in dominating fashion. Their average margin of victory was 31.8 points en route to their 11th gold medal.

3 2012 Team USA

Finished undefeated and won gold in the London Olympics

Team USA entered the 2012 London Olympics coming off of a gold medal win in 2008. The 2012 team had another star-studded roster looking to win back-to-back gold medals and continue to solidify the United States' dominance on the global stage.

2012 Team USA Roster Starters Chris Paul, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Tyson Chandler Bench Russell Westbrook, Deron Williams, Kevin Love James Harden, Andre Iguodala, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis

Team USA's starting lineup consisted of Chris Paul , Kobe Bryant, LeBron, Durant, and Tyson Chandler . This lineup was a perfect combination of playmaking and scoring while also adding a huge defensive presence. Players off of the bench included Carmelo Anthony, James Harden and Russell Westbrook .

2012 Team USA Schedule Game Type Score Leading Scorer Group Play USA 98-71 France Kevin Durant: 22 Group Play USA 110-63 Tunisia Kevin Love/Carmelo Anthony: 16 Group Play USA 156-73 Nigeria Carmelo Anthony: 37 Group Play USA 99-94 Lithuania LeBron James/Carmelo Anthony: 20 Group Play USA 126-97 Argentina Kevin Durant: 28 Quarterfinal USA 119-86 Australia Kobe Bryant: 20 Semifinal USA 109-83 Argentina Kevin Durant: 19 Final USA 107-100 Spain Kevin Durant: 30

Team USA dominated their group play, defeating every team by 27 or more points except for Lithuania, who they beat by only 5. Their dominance continued into the knockout rounds, defeating Patty Mills and Australia 119-86 behind Kobe's 20 points. Next up was Manu Ginobili and Argentina, who they cruised past 109-83 behind 19 points from Durant. That set up their second straight finals matchup with Pau Gasol and Spain.

In the Finals, Team USA started hot, leading 35-27 after the first quarter. Spain turned it around in the second quarter, trailing 59-58 at halftime. Each team scored 24 points in the third period, leaving the United States holding onto a one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. Team USA outscored Spain 24-18 in the fourth, winning the game 107-100 behind Durant's 30 points.

Team USA had an average margin of victory of 32.1 points en route to their second straight gold medal, both times having to defeat Spain in the Finals.

2 2008 Team USA (Redeem Team)

United States avenged their 2004 performance by winning the gold medal in Beijing

Team USA entered the 2008 Beijing Olympics looking to redeem themselves after finishing with a bronze medal in the 2004 Olympics. In 2004, Team USA lost three games, the most ever in United States' basketball history. This included losing in the semifinals to the eventual gold medalists, Manu Ginobili and Argentina. With 2004 in the past, the 2008 team was assembled to avenge their loss and reclaim the gold medal.

2008 Team USA Roster Starters Chris Paul, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard Bench Jason Kidd, Deron Williams, Dwyane Wade, Michael Redd, Tayshaun Prince, Chris Bosh, Carlos Boozer

The 2008 team was absolutely loaded with a perfect mix of veterans and emerging stars, making them one of the most talented squads in USA Basketball history. Led by a starting lineup of Chris Paul, Kobe, LeBron, Melo, and Dwight Howard , and a bench consisting of Jason Kidd, Wade, and Deron Williams, Team USA had their sights on another gold medal.

2008 Team USA Schedule Game Type Score Leading Scorer Group Play USA 101-70 China Dwyane Wade: 19 Group Play USA 97-76 Angola Dwyane Wade: 19 Group Play USA 99-69 Greece Kobe Bryant/Chris Bosh: 18 Group Play USA 119-82 Spain LeBron James: 18 Group Play USA 106-57 Germany Dwight Howard: 22 Quarterfinal USA 116-85 Australia Kobe Bryant: 25 Semifinal USA 101-81 Argentina Carmelo Anthony: 21 Final USA 118-107 Spain Dwyane Wade: 27

The United States dominated their group play, finishing 5-0 and winning every game by 21 or more points. In the quarterfinals, Team USA dominated Australia 116-85 behind Kobe's 25 points. In the semifinals, the United States faced off with Ginobili and Argentina for the second straight season. This time Team USA got the best of Argentina, defeating them 101-81 behind 21 points from Melo. That set up a final against Pau Gasol and Spain.

After dominating every team by 20 or more points, Team USA had their work cut out for them against Spain. Despite the tough test, the United States prevailed with a 118-107 win behind 27 points from Wade. With the win, the Redeem Team did their job, putting the United States back on top of the basketball world.

Team USA had an average margin of victory of 27.9 points en route to their 13th gold medal.

1 1992 Team USA (Dream Team)

United States' most loaded team dominated their way to a gold medal in Barcelona

There is no doubt that the 1992 team is the best Team USA ever put together. Nicknamed the Dream Team, the 1992 squad was the first American Olympic team to feature active professional players from the NBA. The team was led by head coach Chuck Daly and a ton of Hall-of-Fame talent.

2008 Team USA Roster Starters Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Karl Malone, Patrick Ewing Bench John Stockton, Clyde Drexler, Chris Mullin, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, David Robinson, Christian Laettner

Led by a starting lineup of Magic Johnson , Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Karl Malone and Patrick Ewing, many call the 1992 Team USA the best sports team ever put together. Not only did they have five future Hall of Famers in the starting lineup, but six of their seven players off of the bench also ended up in the hall of fame.

1992 Team USA Schedule Game Type Score Leading Scorer Group Play USA 116-48 Angola Charles Barkley: 24 Group Play USA 103-70 Croatia Michael Jordan: 21 Group Play USA 111-68 Germany Larry Bird: 19 Group Play USA 127-83 Brazil Charles Barkley: 30 Group Play USA 122-81 Spain Charles Barkley: 20 Quarterfinal USA 115-77 Puerto Rico Chris Mullin: 21 Semifinal USA 127-76 Lithuania Michael Jordan: 21 Final USA 117-85 Croatia Michael Jordan: 22

The Dream Team started their Olympics by going undefeated in group play. They won every game by 33 or more points, including a 68-point win over Angola in their first game. In the semifinals, the Dream Team continued to dominate, defeating Puerto Rico 115-77 behind 21 points from Chris Mullin. Team USA defeated Lithuania 127-76 behind Jordan's 21 points, setting up a matchup in the finals with Croatia.

The United States easily beat Croatia 117-85 behind Jordan's 22 points. This capped off the most dominating Olympic basketball run of all time, winning the gold medal. The Dream Team's average margin of victory was 43.8 points, the most of any team in Olympic history.

The 1992 Dream Team is not only the best Team USA basketball team put together, but also one of the best sports teams ever put together. With eleven Hall of Famers on the roster and the level of dominance that they showed, there may never be another team like the Dream Team.