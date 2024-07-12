Highlights Team USA 2024 features a star-studded roster with legends LeBron James and Kevin Durant returning alongside the debuting Stephen Curry.

The Big Three of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry will headline this year's team, but younger players such as Anthony Edwards and Jayson Tatum will also have significant roles.

While Team USA 2024 could be one of the best, it may not surpass the iconic Dream Team of 1992, which featured multiple NBA legends in their prime.

The 2024 Team USA Basketball Men's Olympic Team could be the best-assembled Olympic Basketball roster the world has seen since the Dream Team. This roster features multiple superstars and legends, something that hasn't been seen since 2012.

Team USA has had lackluster teams in recent years, which is why it is great to see the return of LeBron James and the debut of Stephen Curry in this year's games. With stars who are currently in their prime and legends who are still playing at the top level, this team is bound to be one of the greatest Olympic rosters that have ever been assembled.

2024 Team USA Official Roster

This team will feature 10 current All-Stars

* Indicates 2023-24 NBA all-star selection

Curry's First-Ever Year in the Olympics

The future Hall of Famer represents his country for the first time

One of the major stories heading into this year's Olympics is the debut of superstar Stephen Curry. Curry is often regarded as one of the greatest NBA players ever, though he has never played for his country before.

He is a former four-time NBA Champion (2014-15, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2021-22) and a one-time Finals MVP, which he won in 2022. He is also a two-time MVP, which he won consecutively in 2014-15 and 2015-16. Many people consider Stephen Curry to be one of the greatest players to ever touch the court, and potentially even the greatest point guard in NBA history.

This will be a monumental moment not only for Curry but also for Team USA, as one of the best players of all time will play internationally for the first time.

Legendary Big Three Leading the Charge

Three all-time greats team up

Stephen Curry being on the roster is by far the biggest thing coming into this year's Olympic basketball games, though it is not the only one. LeBron James will return to Team USA for the first time since 2012, marking one of the greatest returns in Olympic history.

James is often regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, only arguably behind Michael Jordan . He is a 4-four-time MVP, four-time NBA Champion, and four-time Finals MVP while also having the greatest longevity in the history of the sport.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry will both be joined by Kevin Durant, forming a big three in the process. Durant is an NBA legend in his own right and is someone who has constantly played in the Olympics. He is a former MVP and a former two-time NBA Champion and Finals MVP, making him one of the greatest NBA players of all time.

Although this trio will be considered the big three heading into the Olympics, players such as Anthony Edwards, and Joel Embiid will likely see the ball the most in this year's games. However, it's still an amazing feat to have these three of the greatest players in NBA history who are all still at the top of their game to be playing together and representing their country.

Better Than 2008 Redeem Team?

2024 features a more well-rounded roster

The greatest Olympic basketball team that was formed by this point in the 2000s is by far the Redeem Team, which was created in 2008. This roster was created after Team USA lost in the 2004 Olympics to Team Argentina, bringing out a superteam to ensure success.

*Indicates 2007-08 NBA all-star selection

This team consisted of legends such as Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul, Dwight Howard, and many others. However, although this team was very top-heavy, it's clear that all-stars of the past are not on the same level as all-stars of the present.

Although players such as Carlos Boozer, Michael Redd, and Deron Williams were great additions to this team, they can't be compared to Team USA players of today like Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum, and Devin Booker.

2024 Team USA vs 1992 Dream Team

Could they beat the best Olympic basketball roster of all time?

This year's Team might be the best version of Team USA since the 1992 Dream Team. However, could this team surpass the Dream Team as well?

* Indicates NBA Hall of Fame selection

The Dream Team consisted of 11 total all-stars from the 1991-1992 NBA Season, which meant that nearly every player on that team would be considered one of the best in the league. The only player who wasn't an all-star was Duke's Christian Laettner, who had not yet entered the NBA. The Dream Team was led by none other than Michael Jordan, highly regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time.

The team had two other top 10 NBA players of all time, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, though they were out of their prime by that point. Despite that, they had a star-studded roster with a team that included 11 future Hall of Famers, and most of them were at their best during that time.

As good as today's Team USA is, the 1992 roster was called the Dream Team for a reason, and there will likely never be an Olympic basketball team as stacked as that one.

All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference