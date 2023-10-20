Highlights Team USA will face tough competition in the 2024 Paris Olympics as other countries, such as Canada, Australia, France, Germany, and Serbia, have emerged as serious threats.

After the United States failed to conquer the most recent FIBA World Cup, Team USA is looking to avenge its loss in the 2024 Paris Olympics. But unlike in decades past, several countries have risen up to the challenge of taking down the Americans.

Team USA is still slated to be the favorites to bring home gold, thanks to its potentially lethal team that could be headlined by LeBron James and Stephen Curry. Joel Embiid’s commitment to play for the Americans rather than France or Cameroon also addresses Team USA’s glaring hole at the center position.

Despite that, however, it certainly won’t be easy for Team USA to snatch gold in the Paris games. Having said that, we take a look at the biggest threats that Steve Kerr’s men could face in their attempt to win the gold in Paris in 2024.

Canada

When talking about serious contenders on the international stage, people will think about the United States, Australia, Spain, and France. Surprisingly, Canada has booked their ticket to the 2024 Olympics in Paris with their impressive showing in the recent FIBA World Cup in 2023.

With a roster boasting the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, RJ Barrett, Luguentz Dort, Kelly Olynyk, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Dillon Brooks, Canada is poised to storm the Olympic arena and make heads turn when they go to Paris.

Gilgeous-Alexander, in particular, has taken such a big leap in his NBA career, which will bode well for Canada. He is already the team’s primary offensive piece, and he should be able to improve more after another NBA season under his belt. Add Murray’s shot creation and Alexander-Walker’s outside shooting, and there’ll be plenty to worry about for other teams competing in the Olympics.

Along with SGA, Dort, Barrett, and Brooks provide the defensive intensity for the Canadians. With their two-way game about to be given worldwide exposure, this new contender for the gold might just blow everyone’s minds when the games in Paris begin next year.

Australia

The Australian national team has taken concrete steps to improve over the years. Boasting a roster that combines NBA-caliber talent, experienced veterans, and emerging young players, Australia has what it takes to stun everyone by winning the gold next year.

The Boomers’ good chemistry is due to years of playing together in international events. With guys like Patty Mills, Dante Exum, Matisse Thybulle, and Josh Giddey playing for Australia, there’s sure to be enough defense, shooting, and playmaking for Team USA to take notice. Add the country’s previous success in major tournaments over the past few years, plus their ability to build on what they’ve accomplished, and they can gain the confidence they need to compete at the highest level in 2024.

Ben Simmons - NBA Career Statistics (2018-Present) Minutes Played 32.9 Points 14.7 Assists 7.5 Rebounds 7.8 Steals 1.6 Blocks 0.9 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

If Ben Simmons is finally healthy and commits to Australia, he could be a massive piece for the Boomers as well.

France

Even though Joel Embiid decided to play for Team USA instead of France, the host of the 2024 Olympics is still one squad to look out for. Empowered by the presence of NBA stars in the lineup, such as Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier, and Nicolas Batum, the French national team will have enough experience on both ends of the court to come out on top.

What makes France a tough opponent to face in the Olympics is how the team combines experience, athleticism, defense, and shooting to make opposing squads pay on the court. And if that isn’t enough, the French national team will have Victor Wembanyama in their pursuit of the gold medal in 2024. With the NBA’s 2023 No. 1 draft pick committed to playing in the event, France will enjoy an upgrade on both offense and defense for the duration of the said sporting event.

Thanks to Wemby joining the team, France’s chances of pulling an upset and winning it all are looking good. It should be remembered that they have home court advantage against all competing countries. That alone is a big factor that will sustain them against formidable opponents, such as Team USA.

Germany

Germany has always been a formidable opponent for Team USA over the years, and a perennial powerhouse on the international stage. Their national team boasts a strong basketball tradition and has won a good number of major tournaments, including FIBA and the Olympics.

Germany is expected to field a strong lineup in the Paris Olympics after winning the 2023 FIBA World Cup, with guys like Dennis Schröder and Franz Wagner leading the charge. More than that, they are projected to make waves thanks to their high basketball IQ paired with tactical discipline in everything they do on the court. This results in a kind of teamwork that emphasizes efficient ball movement and shooting. Along with a strong defensive mindset across all positions in the lineup, opposing teams will have a harder time preparing for the German basketball team.

When their years of experience, excellence on both ends of the court, and discipline come together, fans watching will see a masterclass on how the game is played. It’s likely that Germany will make short work of their opponents early in the tournament to make their way against the expected contenders.

Serbia

Along with the four other countries mentioned on this list, Serbia is hoping to make a big splash in the Olympics next year. Nikola Jokić, two-time MVP and NBA champion, has recently committed to play for his country. This means that the Serbian national team will have the services of the best basketball player in the world leading their quest to win gold next summer.

With Jokić acting as the tip of the spear, Serbia has just gotten better. Their reputation for having a credible coaching staff, high basketball intellect throughout the roster, impressive physicality, and offensive prowess, will all come into play and become important factors for a potential gold medal finish at the Paris Olympics.

Along with these five teams, there are others who could pose a threat to Team USA should they make it past the qualifying tournaments. Expect countries like Slovenia and Spain to put up a good fight and make their way to the Olympics. In any case, Team USA is going to face an uphill battle with the level of competition they’ll face in Paris.

