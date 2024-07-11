Highlights Team USA's road to Olympic gold may hit some bumps with rising global talent, like Greece led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, and France with Victor Wembanyama.

Derrick White replaced Kawhi Leonard due to injury, despite deserving competition. White's versatility and team play has impressed coaching staff.

White's exceptional play in the Celtics' title-winning run made him a valuable asset for Team USA in Paris, and could potentially even further elevate their medal chances.

A star-studded Team USA Olympics are chasing gold once again this summer with the 2024 Paris Olympics now just a few weeks away.

But one player who will not be suiting up for the team is Kawhi Leonard , who was forced to withdraw because of injury, something that came as a shock to league insider Mark Medina. It was subsequently announced that Derrick White – who has just come off an NBA championship-winning run with the Boston Celtics – would be his replacement, something the journalist feels he is very deserving of.

Gearing Up for Gold

Kevin Durant seeking fourth Olympic Gold, LeBron James seeking third, Steph Curry seeking first

Mandatory Credit: USA Basketball

Team USA are gunning for gold as they ramp up their preparations for the Olympic run in Paris this summer, but things may not all be plain sailing for the Americans as the talent gap globally appears to be closing fast.

Greece will have two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo leading their Olympic bid for the very first time, which has seen them emerge as one of the potential dark horses of the Games, while Serbia will have Nikola Jokic , and Team Canada will have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , Jamal Murray , and Dillon Brooks .

Slovenia and Germany are also loaded with NBA talent, including Luka Dončić , and the Wagner brothers, Franz and Mo, who both play for the Orlando Magic .

Not to forget, France are also a team on the rise, and they have Victor Wembanyama at the helm, along with Rudy Gobert and Nicolas Batum , and they could well pose one of the biggest threats to a stacked USA team with LeBron James , Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry .

Team USA Basketball - 2024 Paris Olympics Roster Name Olympics Played (including 2024) LeBron James 4 Kevin Durant 4 Anthony Davis 2 Devin Booker 2 Jrue Holiday 2 Jayson Tatum 2 Bam Adebayo 2 Joel Embiid 1 Steph Curry 1 Anthony Edwards 1 Tyrese Haliburton 1 Derrick White 1

However, they have already been dealt a huge blow after Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was forced to withdraw from the squad having been unable to navigate through a right knee injury that saw him miss some of the Clippers’ first-round series of the playoffs.

This ultimately gave Celtics guard Derrick White, who had just come off an exceptional title-winning season, the chance to compete at his first Olympic Games of his career, and only his second time in a USA Basketball uniform, having made the roster for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, in which they were eliminated in the quarter-final stage after being defeated by France.

But, Leonard isn’t the only one dealing with injury, with 14-time All-Star Kevin Durant missing the start of training camp due to injury, though it is expected that he will be healthy in time for the start of their Olympic campaign.

Leonard’s Withdrawal From the Olympics Squad Was ‘Wild’

Medina spoke of being at Team USA practice just this week, and speaking to assistant coach Tyronn Lue about Leonard, who said that he wasn’t looking at being on a minutes restriction going forward.

He further alluded to comments made by Leonard that his right knee inflammation was in a ‘neutral state’ which suggested that he was able to play and manage it, then lo and behold he, withdrew.

“It's really wild. I was in Vegas for Team USA practice, and I was talking to Ty Lue about whether Kawhi Leonard would have to be on any minutes restrictions, because I noticed that Lawrence Frank and some others from the Clippers front office have been at practices. Now they've maintained a healthy distance, but I asked Ty what level of collaboration there is with Lawrence and the Clippers front office, and with Steve Kerr and himself about how Kawhi looks, managing his minutes, and he said there's no minutes restriction. He said that he's looking really good, and he touted the value of the fact that he could play five-on-five this summer, which is something that he hasn't done in the past. And so he thought just getting back into rhythm, it would be good. Kawhi Leonard said that his right knee inflammation was in what he called a ‘neutral state’, meaning that it was at least stable enough. But, things can change very quickly when it comes to Kawhi Leonard's health.”

Team USA Staff ‘Raved’ About White

While Medina argues that Derrick White is thoroughly deserving of his spot on this Team USA roster, he can’t help but feel Jalen Brunson and Jaylen Brown – who just became the recipient of the NBA Finals MVP award – perhaps were even more deserving.

However, the journalist did further state that Team USA coaching staff praised White's game and how he really embodies being a team player.

“Derrick White is very deserving. He is a great two-way player, a utility guy, he is what I think Team USA officials want in a player with being able to do everything. Now, I think from a talent standpoint, I would argue that Jaylen Brown and Jalen Brunson are more deserving, and Jaylen Brown won Finals MVP. He's shown that he can be a really good defender, and he's not just about high volume shooting. He can adjust his game. Jalen Brunson has shown that he is a winning type of player. Even though he's undersized, it doesn't matter. He still does everything on the court. But you can't go wrong with Derrick White. I know that, talking with Team USA staff, they really raved about how Derrick White was such a team player that has done so many good things."

White's Exceptional Rise

16.7 PPG in post-season was a career-high

Having been on a Celtics team stacked with talent all the way through the roster, with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the way, a player that largely went under the radar was White.

In his second full season with Boston, White had one of the best seasons of his career, in which he notched 15.2 points on 46.1 percent shooting from the field, and a career-high (discounting his rookie season in which he attempted fewer than one three-pointer per game) 39.6 percent from beyond the arc off of 6.8 attempts, also a career-high.

Derrick White - 2023-24 Regular Season On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court OFFRTG 122.4 119.8 DEFRTG 109.9 108.8 NETRTG 12.5 11.0 AST% 62.0 60.2 REB% 51.0 52.3 EFG% 58.6 56.6 PIE 56.3 54.2

But he would up the stakes even more in the post-season, by recording a playoff career-high 16.7 points - the third-most on the team behind Tatum and Brown - shooting at a 45.2 percent clip, and 40.4 percent from three-point distance, the best mark on the team.

During the Celtics' run to the Larry O'Brien trophy, White also grabbed 4.3 rebounds, dished out 4.1 assists, and ranked second in blocks with 1.2 per contest, behind Kristaps Porzingis (1.6), despite standing at only 6-foot-4.

His impressive play saw him rewarded by the team, who inked him to a four-year, $118 million contract extension which keeps him in Boston through the 2028-29 season.

Though he is not a like-for-like swap for Kawhi Leonard, White's ability to be effective and do everything required of him on both sides of the ball will surely make a tremendous addition to Team USA Basketball's roster this summer, and could perhaps even boost their chances of attaining the gold medal for the fifth consecutive time.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.