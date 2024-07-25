Highlights Jaylen Brown's absence on Team USA's roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics is a massive oversight.

Team USA's roster is lacking in defensive prowess, an area where Brown excels.

Grant Hill should prioritize merit over team representation politics.

After being snubbed by NBA voters in terms of his absence from the three 2023-‘24 All-NBA teams, Jaylen Brown was disrespected once again when Team USA left him off its 2024 Paris Olympics roster. Reminiscent of the 1992 “Dream Team” not bringing Isiah Thomas (with them) to Barcelona, today’s Team USA will make the long trip across the pond without one of its very best players.

While many believe Michael Jordan was the reason why the aging 31-year-old Thomas didn’t make the team 32 years ago, there’s far less certainty surrounding Brown’s situation, not to mention Brown is only 27 years old and at the peak of his powers. For the record, there’s no credible argument to support the idea that Jaylen Brown isn’t one of the 12 best NBA players, let alone (him not being) one of the 12 best American players.

Jaylen Brown Should be Heading to Paris.

As of this writing, it’s a true shame Brown won’t be making the trip

Long before the oft-injured Kawhi Leonard was replaced by Derrick White , Grant Hill was seemingly content with his roster’s construction; a roster that doesn't include Jaylen Brown. Sure, Brown is definitely a better player than White, but he’s also better than current versions of LeBron James , Kevin Durant , Tyrese Haliburton , Devin Booker , and others on Team USA. Obviously, assembling the best roster possible isn’t as simple as selecting the nation’s 12 best players. Ideally, an assortment of quality, two-way players at all 5 positions is required to have success on the global stage. Brown is the purest form of that kind of player.

Despite the fact that the US possesses more (basketball) talent than the rest of the world, countries like France and Spain are formidable opponents because their rosters endure less change or turnover from a personnel standpoint. These European national teams go to war on the international stage year after year with the same players; guys who’ve grown more and more comfortable playing together. Unfortunately, the US hasn’t afforded itself such luxuries.

Still, the US has a surplus of talent to draw from to get the job done in Paris. But, Grant Hill and (his) company have assembled a roster that’s headlined by the nation’s most marketable players rather than the nation’s best or most fitting ones.

Team USA is old. Seven of its 12 players are in their thirties. In fact, guys like LeBron (39), Stephen Curry (36), and Durant (35) are closer to 40. Whether basketball fans like it or not, basketball is a young man’s game. Professional basketball players in their late thirties are ancient; they’re clearly past their primes.

Yes, a veteran presence helps teams build chemistry and character while also instilling confidence via their leadership. That said, loading up on experienced players is a double-edged sword. Basketball isn’t some crazy complex game; it’s a sport that requires young legs, great endurance, and exceptional athleticism. Old players not only have trouble staying healthy, but they also can’t compete on the defensive end or on the glass like they used to. Simply, old players are diminished versions of themselves. Father Time remains undefeated, and no marketing ploy has the power to change that.

Kawhi Leonard, at the (over-)ripe age of 33, might be more injury-prone than your typical 33-year-old, but his battle against injuries isn’t all that unique for a man on the wrong side of the big 3-0. When he’s healthy, Kawhi may be the best two-way player in the game, but he rarely is. Brown should’ve been chosen over him, too.

Leonard isn’t alone in this regard; Kevin Durant is nursing a calf strain for the time being but intends to remain on the team.

How long before Steph Curry (joins KD and Kawhi, and) rolls an ankle or Joel Embiid re-injures his meniscus?

Now it’s important to stay positive, but not to the point where all sense of realism runs astray. Given the advanced age of Team USA’s collective roster, the injury bug is a real concern. Aside from the injury bug vantage point, Team USA owes it to themselves and (to) its supporters to pick the players who are most deserving. A healthy Jaylen Brown is better than a healthy Kevin Durant and a healthy LeBron James. Oh, and Brown is healthier more often.

Brown Fits With the Roster

Team USA has many point guards, but minimal perimeter defense

Looking at Team USA’s roster, it’s obvious they have four true point guards in Curry, Haliburton, Jrue Holiday , and James. How on earth can Grant Hill justify picking Haliburton (and James) but not Brown? Contrary to popular belief, Haliburton is not Indiana’s best player; Pascal Siakam is. Additionally, Haliburton is a very average defender and isn’t all that comfortable (playing) off-the-ball. Not only does Team USA have enough ball-dominant, point-guard-like players, but their four aforementioned point guards aren’t as good as Brown. Period.

This is not to say Brown should’ve been selected over those players because he’s a better point guard. Brown isn’t a point guard; the point is Team USA has the facilitator role taken care of by any three of those four (chosen) players.

Kevin Durant hasn’t played for a team that’s advanced past the second round since the 2018-‘19 Warriors. LeBron James hasn’t been to the Finals since the Bubble and the same can be said for his 31-year-old teammate, Anthony Davis .

Devin Booker is a stellar, one-way (offensive) off-guard who just doesn’t have as much game as Brown. Born and raised in Cameroon, Joel Embiid has merely adopted the States as his (second) home, not to mention he’s never advanced beyond the second round.

Unfortunately, Grant Hill (also) seems to be putting too much stock in the fact that two Boston Celtics players were chosen for the original Olympic roster. With White’s addition to the roster, three Celtics are on the squad now, including Tatum, Holiday, and White. Regardless of whether Hill overlooked Brown as it relates to White’s late call-up (which he did), Hill screwed the pooch, big time, by not calling Brown’s name at any point during this lengthy selection process.

The number of Celtics’ players who end up representing Team USA shouldn’t even be a consideration for Grant Hill. Well, actually, it kind of should be. After all, the Celtics just dominated the rest of the league for an entire year, and betting against them next year wouldn’t be wise. In other words, USA basketball’s mindset should’ve been the more Celtics (players we bring with us) the merrier.

All Grant needs to know is Brown belongs on Team USA. It shouldn’t make a shred of difference if one Boston player or four are deserving of a spot on Team USA. If players A, B, and C deserve to be picked, all three must be picked. Passing up on Brown because two or three Celtics players are (already) on the team is preposterous.

Brown's Dominance is Underrated

A case can be made that he is one of the best players in the world

Riding high off his championship playoff run where he earned (both) Conference Finals and Finals MVP honors, Brown has every right to feel slighted by USA basketball. Clearly, Brown established himself as one of the 10 best basketball players in the world, not just in the NBA or in the US. It’s an absolute crime that Brown isn’t going to Paris.

Frankly, Grant Hill should be ashamed of himself.

In what ESPN's Brian Windhorst described as "a C-plus performance" by Team USA, the Americans were able to beat the Aussies, 98-92, despite allowing 68 paint points. After beating Canada by 16 in the USA's latest tune-up (before facing the Aussies), Team USA took the floor against the Chicago Bulls ' Josh Giddey and company while injecting Anthony Edwards into the red, white, and blue's starting lineup.

While Edward's scoring was a thing of beauty, Edwards can pressure the ball and defend at a high level that may give Team USA the biggest boost. Still, Team USA lacked togetherness on the defensive end and the Americans will need to improve on that end of the floor by the time they're in Paris. As Windhorst mentioned, allowing 68 paint points in a 48-minute NBA game is a concerning number let alone in a 40-minute FIBA game.

On the surface, blaming Team USA's interior defense seems reasonable. Moreover, Joel Embiid's physically compromised state is obvious, and it does much to explain the Aussies' ability to generate points in the paint. Still, Embiid is one of the best interior defenders in the world, if not the best, when he's 100 percent healthy, not to mention Team USA has three All-NBA quality interior defenders once Bam Adebayo and Anthony Davis are considered.

Plainly, Team USA's defensive concerns stem from their struggles stopping dribble penetration. Curry, James, Booker, and Haliburton are not high-quality defenders (anymore), and Team USA's ability to defend the point of attack and dribble penetration needs to be addressed. Don't shout all at once, but there’s (at least) one guy at home who can help in this area.

Jaylen Brown. Thanks to the Boston Celtics' abundance of excellent defenders (not named Brown), including Holiday, White, Tatum, and Horford, Brown is vastly underrated on defense and the man is special both on the ball and off it. If Team USA needs a guy to pressure the other team's point guard, Brown can do it. If Team USA needs a guy to defend the other team's best (off) guard, Brown can do it. If Team USA needs a guy to get physical both on and off the ball, Brown can do it. The sheer amount of times that Jaylen Brown shut down guys like Luka, Kyrie, Donovan Mitchell, and others during the 2024 playoffs hasn't been talked about nearly enough. Jaylen Brown is one of the best defenders in the game.

Oh, and he scores at all 3 levels and gets after it on the boards.

Wake up and smell the coffee, Grant Hill.

Call Jaylen Brown, now.