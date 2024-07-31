Highlights Team USA would dominate if tackle football was an Olympic event.

The roster includes the best NFL players from various positions.

Andy Reid as head coach leads a talented team resembling football's version of 'The Avengers.'

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are off and running. There will be 329 medal events across 32 sports. Of course, one of those sports is NOT football (at least not America's version).

But, what if it was?

If there was a tackle football event at the Olympics, it might be the only sport where Team America would simply dominate.

Could you imagine what a team of the best NFL players from the United States all on one squad, helmets emblazoned with the Stars & Stripes shining in the sun, could accomplish?

The good news is, we'll get to see flag football at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, as the event was approved on a one-off basis.

For now, let's focus on what a team would look like if tackle football was played.

If this projected U.S. Olympic Football team was competing in France, it would terrifyingly talented.

Before we get going, let's throw down some ground rules because there is no end to the types of schemes and personnel groupings teams will deploy.

For the purpose of this exercise, we're going to run 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end, three wide receivers) on offense and a base 4-3 defense (four down linemen, three linebackers).

To build some suspense for the glamour positions and make sure the offensive linemen aren't overlooked, let's start with the big guys up front.

Offensive Tackles - Trent Williams (LT), Penei Sewell, (RT)

Arguably the NFL's best tackle of this generation paired with the most intimidating.

Trent Williams has been around a good while and is still the gold standard at left tackle, which is also what Sewell plays, but given Williams has been around longer, he has seniority and gets right of first refusal.

That would push Sewell, the anchor of Detroit's line that is arguably the best in the league, to the right side, which is something the blocking savant would have no trouble (or problem) with.

Offensive Guard - Joe Thuney, Tyler Smith

A perfect combo of championship pedigree and pure talent.

If opposing pass rushers can't get around the edge with Williams and Sewell, they'll have to try finding a lane up the middle. Good luck with that!

Thuney has anchored the line of four Super Bowl champions, protecting Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

Pro Football Focus gave Smith the best grade of any guard under the age of 25.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tyler Smith received a 72.9 rating from PFF in the 2023 season.

They both excel in run and pass blocking and are more than deserving of a spot on Team USA.

Center - Tyler Linderbaum

Linderbaum committed just four penalties in 2023.

Tyler Linderbaum is about to enter his third NFL season and he's already primed to become the best snapper in the NFL.

He's been durable, he's incredibly smart, and the stats are remarkable. In the entire 2023 season, Linderbaum was only assessed four penalties and did not allow a single sack for the Ravens.

Quarterback - Patrick Mahomes

Was there even a question here?

There's simply no one else you can put in this spot. If football is ever going to be a sport at the Olympics, Mahomes is going to be Team USA's starting quarterback, assuming Mahomes would want to participate in the games.

Certainly if Mahomes for whatever reason, declined to compete for a Team USA Olympic football team, the country has countless options at its disposal.

Joe Burrow? Lamar Jackson? Josh Allen? Take your pick, the States would be just fine at quarterback.

Running Back - Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey would cause matchup nightmares for any opposing country.

Need tough yards between the tackles? Give it to McCaffrey. Need a guy with speed to get around the edge on a stretch handoff? Give it to McCaffrey. Need a sure handed receiver out of the backfield on a wheel route against a slower linebacker? Throw it to McCaffrey. Need a back who will stick his nose in against a blitzing safety? Yup, McCaffrey does that, too.

He is the best running back in the game today, and it's not particularly close.

Wide Receiver - Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb

Team USA goes with youth at wide receiver.

What a luxury to be able to leave off the likes of Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and A.J. Brown and still know you've got a trio of All-Pros running routes. Jefferson is probably the best wideout going right now, Ja'Marr Chase makes catches regular human beings can't and Lamb is open at the snap.

Plus, all three of these guys can line up wide, in the slot, as an H-back, whatever you need, they can do and do very, very well.

Tight End - Travis Kelce

Kelce gets the nod, due to chemistry with Mahomes.

It was an extremely long debate between Kelce and 49ers star George Kittle. The tipping point is the guy at quarterback. Kittle is a monster but it's just impossible to leave the greatest receiving tight end of all time off the Olympic team.

The only way to slow this group down is to somehow find a way to get to Mahomes as quickly as humanly possible. That means we're going to need one heck of a pass rush, which brings us to the other side of the ball.

Defensive Line - Chris Jones, Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons, Maxx Crosby

A D-line impossible for any O-line to match up against.

One word to describe this collection of quarterback hunters: terrifying.

D-line was the most difficult position to narrow down. Jones is the best interior lineman in the game and Myles Garrett is from another planet, so they had to be invited.

After that, it came down to Micah Parsons, Maxx Crosby, Nick Bosa and T.J. Watt, nearly an impossible choice because they're all Hall of Fame-level talents.

If football were to be played at the Olympics, we don't know how big the rosters would be. So theoretically, you could have this front four, with the likes of Bosa and Watt coming in fresh to get after the quarterback... yikes.

Linebacker - Fred Warner, Demario Davis, Roquan Smith

The only question lies in who takes which side.

Let's see. All three of these guys are hyper-intelligent with the ability to play both the run and the pass from sideline to sideline.

Really, the only question here is who plays middle, who plays weak side, and who plays strong side, because they're immensely versatile with ridiculous football IQs.

Cornerback - Sauce Gardner, Jaylon Johnson

If opposing teams avoid the pass rush, they'll still have trouble finding open WRs.

Gardner is the obvious choice. He might be the league's best shutdown corner already. The guy coming off the best season, however, is Johnson.

Chicago's rising star was the highest graded cornerback in the NFL in 2023, and he did it in a division with Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and all the young talent in Green Bay. Having the luxury of knowing you don't have to roll safeties over to help corners because they can handle their business alone opens up all kinds of opportunities for the defensive play caller.