Highlights Joel Embiid shined when it matters most, silencing critics with clutch play in Team USA's comeback over Serbia.

USA's experienced stars LeBron and Curry led the charge with a dominant fourth-quarter performance.

Durant's vintage shot seals the deal as Team USA punches their ticket to the Gold Medal Game against France.

Joel Embiid saved his best performance for Team USA when it mattered most.

The Philadelphia 76ers superstar has been the victim of heaps of scrutiny and criticism during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, ranging from his controversial decision to represent the United States, to being benched for his difficulties adjusting to the international game.

But Embiid stepped up to the plate for USA's semifinal matchup with Nikola Jokic and Team Serbia on Thursday, scoring 19 points and grabbing four rebounds as the Americans completed a dramatic comeback in the fourth quarter to book their spots in the Gold Medal Game against France.

Joel Embiid - Statline vs Serbia MIN 26:34 PTS 19 REB 4 AST 2 BLK 1 FG 8/11 3PT 2/3

The 30-year-old was vital down the stretch, making plays on both ends of the floor as the United States' superstars took over and overwhelmed the Serbians. Team USA head coach Steve Kerr trusted Embiid with heavy minutes throughout the game, as the star big man eclipsed his high of 23 minutes on the court, set in the US win over Puerto Rico in the group stage.

Embiid Silences the Doubters

Sixers' main man puts together most clutch performance of his career

Embiid's stay in Paris has been less than ideal to this point.

The 2023 NBA MVP averaged only 11 points per game up until Thursday's semifinal, mostly playing spot minutes and even being DNP'd in Team USA's win over South Sudan in the group stage.

Entering the Olympic Games, Embiid was heavily criticized by many for his decision to represent the United States instead of France . Embiid was born in Yaounde, Cameroon, and is also a citizen of both France and the USA.

The former Kansas standout has also been criticized over the span of his career for struggling against Jokić in the NBA, and developing a reputation for "ducking" the Serbian star of late.

Embiid reversed that narrative on Thursday, getting the upper hand over his rival, holding Jokić to only 17 points on a modest 7-for-17 from the field. The Denver Nuggets talisman was still able to distribute the ball, notching 11 assists, but was largely kept off the glass, grabbing only five boards all night.

Team USA Vets Roll Back the Clock

LeBron James and Stephen Curry carry Americans to final

Just when it seemed like it was about to come crumbling down for the heavily-favored Americans, their biggest stars came to the rescue.

Team USA erased a 17-point deficit to come back and beat Team Serbia, fueled mostly by a pair of icons in LeBron James , Stephen Curry .

James & Curry - Stats vs Serbia Category LeBron James Stephen Curry PTS 16 36 REB 12 8 AST 10 2 FG 6/9 12/19 3PT 2/4 9/14

The United States completely dominated Serbia in the fourth quarter, outscoring them 32-15 and making 13 field goals to Serbia's seven.

Kevin Durant would ice the game with a vintage fadeaway jumper to book the USA's ticket in the Gold Medal Game.

Team USA will take on Team France in the final at 3:30PM EST on Saturday Aug. 10.