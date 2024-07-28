Highlights Team USA dominated Team Serbia by a final score of 110-84, proving their Olympic favorite status.

Kevin Durant stood out with a stellar 23-point game and 100 percent three-point shooting off the bench.

Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton were both DNPs in the tournament-opener.

Basketball officially kicked off at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris on Saturday, when Australia, France, Germany, and Canada all notched wins in the opening game of the group phase. But Sunday would see the storied Team USA get its first win, and it came over Serbia in dominant fashion.

The Americans defeated Nikola Jokic and the Serbians by a score of 110-84. They are now 1-0 in the group phase with a +26 point differential following the blowout win.

Team USA has long been expected to win the Gold Medal in this year’s iteration of the international classic, as they have done so 16 out of 19 total times. And while there is still plenty of basketball left to go in the Olympics, their first game was a microcosm of their expectations. Here are some key takeaways from their first win.

1 Kevin Durant Is Him

Durant put up a stellar performance in the win

Kevin Durant missed all five games of the preliminary tournament with a calf injury, which is why it's easy to forget that he is actually a part of this team. But he sure reminded everyone why he's Kevin Durant and why he is still one of the best players in the world.

Since he just came from an injury, Durant did not start the game. But as soon as he entered, he made an immediate impact.

The two-time NBA champ could not miss from the field as he finished the first half with 21 points on a perfect 8-of-8 shooting from the field, including 5-of-5 from beyond the arc. That is something the legendary scorer has never done, even in his NBA career.

His performance provided the spark that Team USA needed to get things rolling in the second quarter.

Durant ultimately finished the game with 23 points and two rebounds as the rest of his teammates took over in the second half, where Team USA outscored Serbia 52-35.

Kevin Durant - 2024 Olympics Game 1 Stats PTS 23 REB 2 AST 0 FG% 88.9% 3PT% 100.0% FT% 100.0%

Durant, specifically, was not phased by the international stage, as his play throughout the game indicated. The Phoenix Suns star has been on this stage before, having already won three straight Gold Medals in 2012, 2016, and 2020, tied with Carmelo Anthony for the most of any individual player in Olympic history.

Should Durant win the Gold in this year’s contest, he would become the first player to ever win four Gold Medals in the basketball tournament, something not even any country has done apart from the United States.

2 Team USA was Not Phased

Team USA recovered from a slow start and blew out Serbia

When it came time to shine in Paris, Team USA delivered. Their preliminary tournament showcased great things, as they would go 5-0 (despite a close call with South Sudan). The question would be whether or not they could continue that success into the actual group phase, with their first game coming against Serbia.

Team USA was able to come through. They started a lineup of LeBron James , Stephen Curry , Joel Embiid , Devin Booker , and Jrue Holiday for defense, a lineup that would and should strike fear in the hearts of any opponent.

Team USA Starting Lineup - 2024 Olympics Game 1 Stats Player PTS REB AST LeBron James 21 8 9 Stephen Curry 11 3 3 Joel Embiid 4 2 0 Devin Booker 12 2 5 Jrue Holiday 15 4 3

The Americans got off to a slow start, with Serbia racing out to a 10-2 lead early on. But once Kevin Durant entered the fray after missing all of their preliminary games, they would surge the comeback and take a lead they never relinquished.

Team USA dominated the rest of the way, led by LeBron James, who finished with 21 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists. Jrue Holiday had a strong outing with 15 points and three three-pointers, while providing his usual impact on the defensive end.

3 Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton Did Not Play

Steve Kerr fielded 10 players in Team USA's tournament-opener

Another notable observation from Team USA's tournament-opener was the lack of Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton in Steve Kerr's rotation. The Warriors head coach opted to stick with a 10-man rotation that excluded the Celtics forward and the Pacers guard.

It's likely that Durant's return may have impacted Tatum's role on the team and that resulted in a DNP for the newly-minted NBA champion. Tatum averaged nearly 18 minutes per game during the exhibitions prior to the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Haliburton was slowly phased out of the rotation throughout Team USA's preliminary games. His minutes decreased each game until he was given a DNP in their final exhibition outing against Germany. So, it isn't too shocking to see him not take the floor against Serbia on Sunday.

It will be worth wondering if this will continue to be the trend, especially for Tatum, who was one of the main catalysts of the Celtics' 2024 NBA title run.