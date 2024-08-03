Highlights Team USA swept Group C with dominant performances.

Team USA is favored to win gold, and will take on Brazil in the quarterfinals.

The Americans cannot take Brazil lightly with former NBA player Bruno Caboclo leading the team.

Team USA swept through the Group Stage of the 2024 Men's Basketball Olympics with relative ease, as it ran through Group C with a trio of dominant performances.

The Americans have been on a mission to reclaim their spot atop the basketball world, after they failed to finish on the podium during the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The team assembled a star-studded group, led by LeBron James , Kevin Durant , and Stephen Curry , arguably the three greatest players of their generation. With a team full of NBA MVPs, NBA champions, and All-Stars, Team USA is the heavy favorite to win the Gold Medal on August 10th.

But as much as the Americans are favored to win their 17th gold medal in men's basketball, the road will only get tougher from here.

Team USA Will Take On Brazil in the Olympic Basketball Quarterfinals

How did Brazil make the quarterfinal round?

After getting through the Group Stage, Team USA is set to face Brazil on Tuesday, August 6th, in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Men's Olympic basketball tournament.

The United States finished as the top seed in the medal round by going 3-0 with a point differential of +64, the best among all quarterfinal qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Brazil went 1-2 and finished with a -7 point differential. After losing by a combined 25 points in their first two outings, they advanced to the quarterfinals by defeating Japan, 102-84 on Friday.

Brazil 2024 Paris Basketball Olympics Group Stage Results Opponent Result Point Differential France 78-66 (L) -12 Germany 86-73 (L) -13 Japan 102-84 (W) +18

The Brazilians finished with the better point differential over Greece, who qualified after Serbia defeated South Sudan on Saturday.

However, given that Brazil is in the same group as Germany, who finished as the second seed, they cannot play the 2023 FIBA World Cup champs in the next round. As such, Brazil got the unfortunate prize of taking on Team USA in the quarterfinals.

Is Brazil A Threat to Team USA?

Team USA should not take them lightly

If there is one thing teams cannot afford to do in the Olympics, it is to take their foot off the gas pedal. Though they cruised through Group C with three dominant performances, Team USA must keep their focus on the prize.

From this point on, the tournament turns into a knockout, which means a bad game and a loss would eliminate a team from gold medal contention.

With that said, Team USA should not take Brazil lightly in their upcoming tilt on Tuesday.

The Brazilians dominated Japan, who gave France a massive scare earlier this week, on Friday thanks to a stellar performance from former NBA player Bruno Caboclo.

Bruno Caboclo Stats vs. Japan Category Stats PTS 33 REB 17 AST 1 FGM-A 13-19 3PM-A 4-4

Caboclo was famously dubbed as the player who was "two years away from being two years away" when he was drafted 20th overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 2014 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-9 forward last played in the NBA in 2021. He has made stops in the NBA G-League, France, Brazil, Mexico, Germany and is now currently playing in Serbia.

Caboclo should carry the momentum from that monster double-double performance into Tuesday's do-or-die game versus Team USA. Nonetheless, Team USA is expected to take care of business and move onto the semis, which will be on August 8th.