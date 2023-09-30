Highlights Team USA needs to recruit top NBA players like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant if they want to redeem themselves after their recent disasters.

There was a time when Team USA was undoubtedly on top of the world when it came to basketball. But as recent years have shown, other nations have caught up with the famed superpower and even surpassed it in some aspects. Fortunately for them, they still have a shot at redemption in 2024 come the Paris Olympics.

Now as the Americans shift their focus to the summer games, there is still one pressing question they will have to answer: which players are they going to invite to Paris for the Olympic Games? Clearly, the team that the USA sent to the FIBA World Cup - which failed to even finish within the top-three - won't cut it. With that said, they really need to start getting commitment from the top players in the NBA if they want to redeem themselves after their latest disaster.

The good news for USA Basketball is that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James reportedly wants to participate in the Olympics and is even said to be recruiting his superstar peers like Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant to join him. It's also worth noting that Curry has expressed his desire to join the Americans' Olympic team in the past, especially with his Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr handling the team.

A roster headlined by both James and Curry could exactly be what USA Basketball needs to reclaim the basketball glory they have lost. Of course the two won't be enough to win, though, and they need a reliable supporting crew to get the job done. With that said, we take a look below on how Team USA can build the perfect 2024 Olympics rosters.

Point guards: Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard

The world has certainly caught up with the United States when it comes to basketball. This is clearly seen in how point guards from opposing nations have leveled up with their playmaking and shot-creation. As a result, the offensive schemes Team USA encountered in recent games are more fluid and harder to defend.

In this regard, Team USA can improve its offense by having Curry run the point for them. The four-time NBA champion is a menace on offense who can draw defenders with ease. Along with his insane shot-creation from anywhere on the floor, Curry can also create plays for his teammates effortlessly. It also helps that the Warriors All-Star hasn’t won a gold medal as part of an official Team USA roster filled with NBA players.

Backing the baby-faced assassin at the point guard position is none other than Damian Lillard. Apart from doing everything Curry does on the court, the 6-foot-2 guard’s clutch gene will come in handy whenever Team USA needs a strong finish against competitive opponents.

Shooting guards: Devin Booker and Anthony Edwards

While Curry and Lillard ensure that Team USA’s offense runs smoothly, Devin Booker can come in and do what he does best: get buckets. With career averages of 23.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game in his eight seasons playing for the Phoenix Suns, it won’t be hard for the three-time All-Star to get the job done when it comes to scoring.

Coming off the bench for Booker is the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards. Among the few bright spots in Team USA’s recent FIBA World Cup campaign in the Philippines, the All-Star shooting guard brings tenacity whenever he steps onto the court. With these two playing the two-spot, there won’t be a shortage of offense for the United States.

Small forwards: LeBron James and Jimmy Butler

Team USA’s recent failure to capture any medal at the FIBA World Cup in Manila stems from many reasons, with the lack of veteran experience and leadership among them. To address these issues, bringing James to join the team seems to be the logical step to resolve it.

Even though he’s nearing 39 years of age soon, the King still has a lot more to bring to the table than other potential Team USA recruits. For one, his experience in playing international games can help the whole squad deal with the pressure that comes along with these major tournaments. His presence alone encourages unity and accountability among everyone, which in turn, helps create a more cohesive unit. Add his immense basketball IQ and two-way skill set to the mix, and you’ve got a game-changer for Team USA already.

Relieving him from the bench is Jimmy Butler, the primary engine behind the Miami Heat’s playoff success in recent years. Apart from contributing defensive intensity to Team USA’s roster, the All-Star forward can also run plays and score when needed. His grit and leadership are welcome qualities that will elevate the squad, especially for the 2024 Olympics.

LeBron James Career Averages Minutes Played 38.1 Points 27.2 Assists 7.3 Rebounds 7.5 Steals 1.5 Blocks 0.8

Power forwards: Kevin Durant and Draymond Green

When it comes to the power forward position, Team USA needs guys who can generate offense and keep up with agile and strong-bodied guys from opposing teams. This calls the need for Kevin Durant to start and Draymond Green backing him up from the bench.

For his part, Durant’s career averages of 27.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game can overwhelm opposing defenses. It helps that the All-Star forward shoots 38% from deep, improving his team’s spacing in an instant.

Green, on the other hand, has the exceptional ability to contain any player on the court. His bulky frame and high basketball intellect will allow Team USA’s defense to thrive on the international stage. Take these two together, place them on the front court, and the squad’s chances of dominating just got a lot better.

Centers: Bam Adebayo and Anthony Davis

Bam Adebayo is a high-motor big man who can guard multiple positions on the court. Even though he’s undersized for a true center, the Heat star has proven his mettle against bigger men in the NBA. Add Anthony Davis as the backup center and there’s going to be versatility on the court. His ability to attack the rim, space the floor, and defend all the way to the perimeter opens up a lot of possibilities for Team USA.

Reserves: Jayson Tatum and Kyrie Irving

Rounding up Team USA’s perfect roster for the 2024 Olympics are Jayson Tatum and Kyrie Irving. The former is a proven scorer who can take over games, especially when the starters aren’t up to the task. His size also allows the Boston Celtics’ superstar to keep up with agile forwards that opposing nations have to throw against them.

Irving, meanwhile, is fresh off a run with the Dallas Mavericks during which he reminded the NBA of his elite shot-creating and scoring abilities. Having him on the American bench would give Kerr yet another lethal weapon to unleash on opponents.

With the Olympics set to happen soon, there’s no better time for Team USA to come together than now. Keep an eye out in the following months who’ll join the squad and help bring the glory back to the United States.

