Highlights Kevin Durant is expected to start in gold medal game vs. France.

Durant has come off the bench for Team USA throughout the tournament.

The four-time gold medalist has been a key catalyst for Team USA, despite missing exhibition games.

Team USA is pulling off all the stops in their 2024 Men's Olympics Gold Medal game versus host nation France. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, four-time Olympic gold medalist Kevin Durant is expected to draw the start and replace Jrue Holiday in the first five against France on Saturday.

Team USA had a major scare when they found themselves trailing by as much as 17 points and entered the fourth quarter with a 13-point deficit during their semifinal game against Serbia on Thursday. Every American not named Stephen Curry could not find their rhythm as the United States struggled to generate offense to keep up with Serbia's hot shooting, especially in the first quarter.

So what's the adjustment? Just casually bring in Team USA's all-time leading scorer into the starting five.

Kevin Durant in the 2024 Paris Olympics

The four-time Olympic champ has been one of Team USA's main catalysts

Durant has come off the bench throughout the entire 2024 Paris Olympics after he missed all of Team USA's preparation games prior to the tournament due to a calf strain.

Team USA head coach Steve Kerr has rolled with varying starting lineups throughout the Olympics, not to mention, inconsistent rotations, which has drawn the ire of many basketball fans. Only Curry, LeBron James , and Devin Booker have started in all five outings.

Despite not playing in any exhibitions, Kevin Durant didn't seem to miss a beat. He scored 23 points in their tournament-opener against Serbia. In that game, he went off in the first half, scoring 21 points on a perfect 8-of-8 shooting in his first half back from injury.

In five games so far, Durant is averaging 13.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 57.9 percent from the field and a sizzling 61.1 percent from beyond the arc in 20.5 minutes per game.

Kevin Durant - Team USA 2024 Olympic Stats Category Stats PPG 13.6 RPG 3.0 FG% 57.9% 3P% 61.1% FT% 92.9%

Durant scored nine points during Team USA's thrilling come-from-behind win versus Serbia in the semifinals. Despite the tournament-low output, Durant made one of the biggest shots of the night.

With a little over 30 seconds remaining in the game, the All-NBA forward went to work and drained a mid-range jumper that essentially sealed the deal for the United States.

Apart from his heroics, Durant has also broken a couple of Olympic records in Paris. Apart from surpassing WNBA legend Lisa Leslie to become Team USA's all-time leading scorer, men's or women's, he also became the United States' all-time leading rebounder.