Highlights Injuries to Embiid, Leonard, and Haliburton could force Team USA to consider replacements for the Paris Olympics roster.

Irving, Banchero, Brown, Holmgren, and Portis are among the potential candidates for replacing the injured Team USA players.

Despite potential roster changes, Team USA remains the favorite to win gold in the Olympics with a deep pool of talented players to choose from.

Team USA has established its 12-man roster for the Paris Olympics, but injuries to certain players could mean that a slightly different team will be traveling to France to represent the United States in the Olympic tournament, which tips off on July 27.

In particular, Joel Embiid (Bell's palsy, knee) and Kawhi Leonard (knee) are at risk of being forced to forego the Olympics. Embiid was nowhere close to 100 percent during the Philadelphia 76ers' seven-game battle with the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, and a summer completely away from basketball would likely benefit the 2023 NBA MVP if he has hopes of entering next season with a clean bill of health.

Leonard's Olympic availability is also looking murky at best. Leonard's knee inflammation has been so bad of late, that he was only able to dress for two games of the Los Angeles Clippers' first round series loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Leonard's historically problematic knee and age (he turns 33 in June) contribute to an argument that the best decision for his body and career is to skip Paris.

In addition to Embiid and Leonard, a third member of Team USA's roster has now been placed into questionable status for Paris, that being Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton has been dealing with severe back problems all season long, and this injury flared up during Indiana's recent series against the Knicks.

Furthermore, Haliburton just re-aggravated his nagging left hamstring injury during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, such that his status for the rest of the series is up in the air. With multiple injuries to heal from heading into next season, doctors might recommend that Haliburton stay away from the Olympics.

Current Team USA Roster (2024 Paris Olympics) Tyrese Haliburton Stephen Curry Jrue Holiday Devin Booker Anthony Edwards Jayson Tatum Kevin Durant Kawhi Leonard LeBron James Anthony Davis Bam Adebayo Joel Embiid

Aside from what's best for the careers of Embiid, Leonard and Haliburton, there's also the competitive needs of Team USA to consider. Team USA cannot afford to bring injured players to Paris, especially since they are already fielding a particularly old roster. Seven of the team's 12 players are over 30 years old: Embiid (30), Anthony Davis (31), Leonard (32), Jrue Holiday (33), Kevin Durant (35), Stephen Curry (36) and LeBron James (39).

If any number of Haliburton, Leonard and Embiid are unable to compete in the Olympics, who should Team USA select to replace them? Here's a look at the top candidates.

Replacing Tyrese Haliburton

Potential replacement: Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is currently playing at a level that has made many people doubt Team USA's decision to leave him off of its Paris roster. With Jalen Brunson definitely out of the picture (fractured hand), Irving is the obvious choice to replace Haliburton at the Olympics.

Besides being the best ball handler of all time and perhaps also the best non-dunking finisher the game has ever seen, Irving has Olympic experience. Team USA can correct a mistake that it probably made in leaving Irving off of its initial roster by adding him to the team if and when Haliburton removes himself from Olympic play.

Donovan Mitchell is another guard that Team USA could choose instead of Irving to replace Haliburton, but Mitchell is also suffering from injuries, seeing as he missed the final two games of the Cleveland Cavaliers' season.

Replacing Kawhi Leonard

Potential replacements: Paolo Banchero, Jaylen Brown

Paolo Banchero and Jaylen Brown are the two names that immediately come to mind when considering Leonard's replacement on Team USA.

The argument for Banchero, 21, is that he would supply the roster with some much-needed youth. Plus, Banchero is capable of sliding into the role of a small-ball five against international competition, and Steve Kerr would love to have this flexibility on a roster containing only a couple of true centers (pending Embiid's status).

The selection committee for Team USA might also hesitate to add Brown over Banchero, since in doing so it would be adding a third Celtic to Team USA (Tatum, Holiday), which might appear excessive for a 12-man team.

At the same time, Brown is making a strong case for an invitation to Paris. He is playing as well as anyone right now in the playoffs, and his defensive versatility would be highly valuable at the Olympics. Furthermore, if Boston is able to win the 2024 NBA title, the idea of having three Celtics on Team USA would suddenly appear far less controversial.

Replacing Joel Embiid

Potential replacements: Chet Holmgren, Bobby Portis

Chet Holmgren and Bobby Portis both have playing styles well-suited for international basketball, since they are both capable of shooting from distance.

Holmgren would provide the kind of youthful injection mentioned as part of Banchero's appeal, but it is doubtful that both Banchero and Holmgren would get invititations if there end up being multiple spots available.

Portis is a much more physically imposing player than Holmgren, and Team USA might want to add Portis to the roster given the fact that international play can get chippy at times, especially as the stakes rise. Portis might be the perfect kind of instigator that USA wants in its corner if push comes to shove in Paris.

On the other hand, if Team USA chooses Brown over Banchero to replace Leonard, Holmgren might get an invitation on account of his youth. Holmgren isn't as strong as Portis, of course, but that hasn't stopped him from already becoming one of the best shot-blockers in the world.

Best Case Scenario: Irving, Brown, Holmgren

The "best case scenario" for Team USA is that all three of its original Paris invitees in Haliburton, Leonard and Embiid are able to compete in the Olympics, rendering this entire consideration of replacement players null and void.

However, in the hypothetical event that all three players opt to skip the Olympics, the best trio of replacements for Team USA to consider is Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown and Chet Holmgren.

Irving and Brown, in particular, are deserving of a spot on Team USA given their recent dominance in the NBA Playoffs.

Ultimately, the selection committee for Team USA cannot go wrong, as there is a ridiculous wealth of talent to choose from. Regardless of who ends up on the final 12-man roster for Paris, the United States will be considered the runaway favorite to take home gold, and the entire basketball world will be rightfully shocked if Team USA falls short of this accomplishment.