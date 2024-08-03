Highlights Team USA secured the top seed for the medal round after defeating Puerto Rico 104-83 to finish 3-0 in the group stage.

Anthony Edwards scored 26 points as a bench player, highlighting the bench's significant contributions for Team USA.

Kevin Durant became the all-time leading rebounder for Team USA in the Olympics.

Team USA notched yet another resounding victory, taking down Puerto Rico, 104-83, on Saturday to finish 3-0 in the group stage and get the top seed in the medal round of the 2024 Men's Basketball Olympics .

For Puerto Rico, this marks the end of their Olympics journey, while Team USA Olympics moves on to the quarterfinal round, where they will take on Brazil in a knockout game on Tuesday.

Despite some close calls during their pre-Olympic exhibition showcases, Team USA has been far and away the best team in the tournament so far. The Americans finished the group stage with the best point differential at +64 after dispatching Puerto Rico on Saturday.

With that said, here are three key takeaways from Team USA's Group Stage finale versus Puerto Rico.

1 Team USA's Bench Continues Its Dominance

It was Anthony Edwards' turn to step up

For the third straight game, a bench player led Team USA in scoring. Kevin Durant came off the bench and scored 23 points versus Serbia. Backup big man Bam Adebayo tallied a game-high 18 points against South Sudan.

Now, it was Anthony Edwards ' turn to showcase his brilliance on the Olympic stage. The Minnesota Timberwolves star scored 26 points, the most by any Team USA player so far in this tournament. Edwards went 11-of-15 from the field and knocked down half of his six three-point shot attempts.

He also made sure to put on a show for the fans in Lille.

The bench has been a strong point for Team USA throughout the tournament, which is a testament to how star-studded the team is.

The reserves scored half of the team's 104 points on Saturday, after dropping 66 points in their previous outing against South Sudan.

Team USA Starters vs. Bench Opponent Starters Bench Serbia 63 47 South Sudan 37 66 Puerto Rico 52 52

Team USA head coach Steve Kerr has entrusted Edwards and Durant to lead the second unit for the most part and, so far, the duo has come through for the Americans in the tournament so far.

Both stars have scored in double-digits in all three games and should continue to give Team USA the scoring spark it needs off the bench.

2 Team USA is Slowly Building Chemistry

Recorded 30 assists vs. Puerto Rico

Perhaps the biggest weakness of Team USA is its chemistry. Despite being loaded with talent, this team didn't have much time to gel and establish on-court chemistry prior to the Olympics. That's why, though they finished 5-0, Team USA had several close games during the exhibition outings.

But so far, the team seems to be slowly building that chemistry as the Olympics have progressed. The ball movement has improved significantly compared to their pre-Olympics performances. Likewise, the players seem to be settling into their respective roles.

Team USA recorded 30 assists against Puerto Rico, with LeBron James leading the team with eight dimes. This comes after the Americans dished out 29 assists as a team versus South Sudan and 24 in their tournament-opener against Serbia.

Moreover, they also committed just 11 turnovers on Saturday, their lowest so far in the tournament.

3 Kevin Durant Sets Another Team USA Olympic Record

Durant becomes Team USA's all-time leading rebounder

Team USA celebrated a milestone on Saturday with Kevin Durant becoming the country's all-time leading rebounder. Durant grabbed his 126th rebound in the Olympics, surpassing Carmelo Anthony , who finished his stellar Olympic career with 125 boards.

The two-time NBA champion finished the game with 11 points and four rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench. Despite his record-setting game, Durant is still locked in on attaining the ultimate goal in Paris.

"It's cool to do that type of stuff, but we're trying to get this gold." - Kevin Durant

Durant is in his fourth Olympics and is racking up the records as he goes after his fourth gold medal in the Summer Games.

Up next on Durant's list will be Lisa Leslie, who is the all-time leader in points in Olympic basketball, men's or women's. The WNBA legend finished her Olympic career with 488 points. Durant already holds the record on the men's side with 483 points.